Star Gazing: Well Festival 2025, NYC Ballet Spring Gala, Megan Thee Stallion, Nia Long, Jhené Aiko And More

From honoring Rico Wade to advocating for mental health, these celebrity moments captured the heart of Black culture in real time.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Jhené Aiko attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House)
By Okla Jones ·

Every week, stars across film, music, TV, and culture show up for the moments that matter. So, whether it’s a red carpet premiere, a cultural celebration, or a community tribute, ESSENCE is here to highlight the brilliance and influence of Black talent everywhere.

In New York, Nia Long, Charlamagne Tha God, Dwyane Wade, and Tracee Ellis Ross took center stage at the 2025 New York Times Well Festival, speaking candidly about health, healing, and holistic success. Out west, the 4th Annual Gold Gala lit up Los Angeles with appearances from Jordan Chiles, H.E.R., and Megan Thee Stallion, honoring trailblazers in the AAPI community. In Atlanta, music legends and family gathered in East Point for an emotional ceremony honoring the late Rico Wade, where a monument was unveiled in his name. Meanwhile, Lena Waithe, Scott Evans, and the cast of The Chi celebrated Season 7 in LA, and the stars of Netflix’s Forever lit up Hollywood at a special screening and after party.

Check out the best celebrity moments from a week filled with meaning and movement, below.

