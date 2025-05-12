Star Gazing: Well Festival 2025, NYC Ballet Spring Gala, Megan Thee Stallion, Nia Long, Jhené Aiko And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Jhené Aiko attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House)

Every week, stars across film, music, TV, and culture show up for the moments that matter. So, whether it’s a red carpet premiere, a cultural celebration, or a community tribute, ESSENCE is here to highlight the brilliance and influence of Black talent everywhere.

In New York, Nia Long, Charlamagne Tha God, Dwyane Wade, and Tracee Ellis Ross took center stage at the 2025 New York Times Well Festival, speaking candidly about health, healing, and holistic success. Out west, the 4th Annual Gold Gala lit up Los Angeles with appearances from Jordan Chiles, H.E.R., and Megan Thee Stallion, honoring trailblazers in the AAPI community. In Atlanta, music legends and family gathered in East Point for an emotional ceremony honoring the late Rico Wade, where a monument was unveiled in his name. Meanwhile, Lena Waithe, Scott Evans, and the cast of The Chi celebrated Season 7 in LA, and the stars of Netflix’s Forever lit up Hollywood at a special screening and after party.

Check out the best celebrity moments from a week filled with meaning and movement, below.

Jhené Aiko at the 4th Annual Gold Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Jhené Aiko attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House)

H.E.R. attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: H.E.R. attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Gold House)

Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons in L.A. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: (L-R) Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Gold House)

Megan Thee Stallion poses for a photo. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Gold House)

Jordan Chiles at the Gold Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Jordan Chiles attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Gold House)

Sevyn Streeter and BigXthaPlug onstage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Sevyn Streeter and BigXthaPlug onstage at BigXthaPlug Life Of A Boss Ball at TAO on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for BigXthaPlug)

Quinta Brunson at the 14th Annual Spring Break Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Quinta Brunson attends the 14th Annual Spring Break Gala at Gallagher Garden at SoFi Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Karen Pittman and Jessica William at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “Shrinking” event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Actresses Karen Pittman (L) and Jessica William attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “Shrinking” event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

ATL shows support for Rico Wade. EAST POINT, GEORGIA – MAY 9: Family and supporters gather as Rico “Deuce” Wade II and Ryder Wade unveil a monument during City Of East Point Unveils A Rico Wade Monument on May 9, 2025 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Karen Civil at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of “The Chi” Season 7. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Karen Civil attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount+ And Showtime Series “The Chi” Season 7 at St. Helen’s House on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Janelle James in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Janelle James attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount+ And Showtime Series “The Chi” Season 7 at St. Helen’s House on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Cory Hardrict, Lena Waithe, Jade Buzangu and Jackie Long. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Cory Hardrict, Lena Waithe, Jade Buzangu and Jackie Long attend The Chi Season 7 LA Premiere Event at St. Helen’s House on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount)

Lena Waithe and Scott Evans on stage at “The Chi” Season 7 premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Lena Waithe and Scott Evans attend The Chi Season 7 LA Premiere Event at St. Helen’s House on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount)

Storm Reid attends the NAMI Mental Health Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Storm Reid attends the NAMI Mental Health Gala Honoring Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Ariana DeBose attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on May 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Forest Whitaker in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Forest Whitaker attends the Haute Living and HSBC Honor Forest Whitaker and Celebrate the Premiere of the Acclaimed Series “Godfather of Harlem” Season 4 at Avra Madison Estiatorio on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Shonda Rhimes celebrates 20 Years Of Shondaland. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Shonda Rhimes attends Celebrating 20 Years Of Shondaland at The Paley Museum on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Dwyane Wade speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Nia Long speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Nia Long speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Taraji P. Henson appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – April 7, 2025: Taraji P. Henson appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing May 9, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton in Texas. FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 6: Mickey Guyton speaks during the I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration Of Inclusion at Hall Park Hotel on May 6, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)