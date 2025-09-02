Star Gazing: Venice Film Festival, 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, GloRilla, And More

HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Venice International Film Festival, 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, GloRilla, Ayo Ebediri And More

From Italy to Atlanta, the week was filled with star power across film, music, sports, and comedy.
From film premieres to music stages and everything in between, celebrities have been out in full force this week. The final days of August and the start of September brought no shortage of high-profile moments, with stars showing up across red carpets, concert halls, and exclusive events. Whether celebrating milestones, paying tribute to icons, or simply stepping out in style, these appearances prove that Black excellence continues to shine in every corner of entertainment.

In Venice, Dwayne Johnson and Ayo Edebiri graced the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, bringing global attention to their latest projects. Back in the U.S., Usher, Yolanda Adams, Chris Tucker, and more helped honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at their 40th anniversary tribute concert in Georgia, while Ciara popped up on Atlanta radio to connect with fans. Los Angeles was just as busy, hosting the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards with appearances from GloRilla, Ty Dolla $ign, and Leon Thomas, alongside Mookie Betts’ celebrity pickleball challenge featuring Terrell Owens. And in New York, Regina King was the toast of Soho House, celebrated by Tiffany Haddish, Vivica A. Fox, and Sidra Smith.

With comedy, sports, music, and film all represented, this week’s star sightings highlight the range of artistry and influence across the culture. Click through to see who made an appearance and where.

