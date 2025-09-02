Star Gazing: Venice Film Festival, 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, GloRilla, And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: GloRilla attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

From film premieres to music stages and everything in between, celebrities have been out in full force this week. The final days of August and the start of September brought no shortage of high-profile moments, with stars showing up across red carpets, concert halls, and exclusive events. Whether celebrating milestones, paying tribute to icons, or simply stepping out in style, these appearances prove that Black excellence continues to shine in every corner of entertainment.

In Venice, Dwayne Johnson and Ayo Edebiri graced the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, bringing global attention to their latest projects. Back in the U.S., Usher, Yolanda Adams, Chris Tucker, and more helped honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at their 40th anniversary tribute concert in Georgia, while Ciara popped up on Atlanta radio to connect with fans. Los Angeles was just as busy, hosting the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards with appearances from GloRilla, Ty Dolla $ign, and Leon Thomas, alongside Mookie Betts’ celebrity pickleball challenge featuring Terrell Owens. And in New York, Regina King was the toast of Soho House, celebrated by Tiffany Haddish, Vivica A. Fox, and Sidra Smith.

With comedy, sports, music, and film all represented, this week’s star sightings highlight the range of artistry and influence across the culture. Click through to see who made an appearance and where.

Dwayne Johnson in Venice. VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson attends the red carpet of the “The Smashing Machine” screening during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Usher performs onstage. STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Usher performs onstage during Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends, 40th Anniversary Tribute concert at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on August 30, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Yolanda Adams performs onstage during Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends. STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Singer Yolanda Adams performs onstage during Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends 40th Anniversary Tribute concert at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on August 30, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chris Tucker speaks in ATL. STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Actor Chris Tucker speaks onstage during the Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends 40th Anniversary Tribute concert at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on August 30, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam. STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam perform onstage during Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends 40th Anniversary Tribute concert at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on August 30, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Ayo Edebiri arrives at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend the 6th Annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend the 6th Annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Offset on 96.1 The Beat. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Rapper Offset attends Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI)

GloRilla in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: GloRilla attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ty Dolla Sign and Leon Thomas. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Ty Dolla Sign and Leon Thomas III attend the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jazlyn Martin attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Jazlyn Martin attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

BigXthaPlug in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: BigXthaPlug attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI)

Durand Bernarr performs during the 6th Annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Durand Bernarr performs during the 6th Annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens plays Pickleball. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Terrell Owens competes during Mookie Betts’ “Smash For Good” Celebrity Pickleball Challenge benefiting The 50/50 Foundation at Griffin Club Los Angeles on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The 5050 Foundation)

Mookie Betts attends Mookie Betts’ “Smash For Good” Celebrity Pickleball Challenge. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Mookie Betts attends Mookie Betts’ “Smash For Good” Celebrity Pickleball Challenge benefiting The 50/50 Foundation at Griffin Club Los Angeles on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The 5050 Foundation)

Sidra Smith and Regina King speak onstage. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: (L-R) Sidra Smith and Regina King speak onstage during A Toast To Hollywood Royalty: Celebrating Regina King at Soho House on August 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

iffany Haddish, Regina King and Vivica A. Fox. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: (L-R) Tiffany Haddish, Regina King and Vivica A. Fox attend A Toast To Hollywood Royalty: Celebrating Regina King at Soho House on August 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Singer Ciara visits the Greg Street Show at Audacy Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Singer Ciara visits the Greg Street Show at Audacy Atlanta on August 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jesse Williams at the Golden Globes x Aman Beverly Hills party. Jesse Williams at the Golden Globes x Aman Beverly Hills party during the Venice International Film Festival at Aman Venice on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Tiwa Savage attends the launch of her new album. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Tiwa Savage attends the launch of her new album “This One Is Personal” at The Standard, London on August 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Winston Duke attends the launch of Tiwa Savage’s new album “This One Is Personal.” LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Winston Duke attends the launch of Tiwa Savage’s new album “This One Is Personal” at The Standard, London on August 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images)