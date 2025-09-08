Star Gazing: 2025 MTV VMAs, The U.S. Open, Toronto International Film Festival, Ciara, Quinta Brunson And More

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ciara attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every week, Black excellence shows up and shows out. From film premieres to award ceremonies, music shows to magazine events, these sightings remind us that the culture is always on the move, shaping global conversations in real time.

This week, Toronto was a major hub of energy, with Nia DaCosta and Tessa Thompson dazzling at the premiere of Hedda and Michaela Coel stepping out for The Christophers. At the same festival, Idris Elba was honored with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media, while Kerry Washington brought her signature grace to The Hollywood Reporter’s TIFF Studio. Across the border in Elmont, New York, the MTV VMAs lit up UBS Arena with appearances from GloRilla, Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Chance the Rapper, Latto, and more—turning the night into a generational cross-section of music royalty.

Beyond the premieres and performances, the culture’s leading voices kept the spotlight. Quinta Brunson and her Abbott Elementary castmates celebrated with Bustle Magazine in Los Angeles, while Issa Rae and Shonda Rhimes were spotted at the US Open in New York City. In Venice, Colman Domingo’s presence at the film festival underscored just how global these Black moments remain.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

Ice Spice and Latto at the MTV VMAs. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Ice Spice and Latto speak onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Busta Rhymes performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images)

A celebration in NYC. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Joyner Lucas attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gunna on the carpet. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Gunna attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ciara in all red. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ciara attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

yla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Tyla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Leon Thomas III. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Latto poses for a picture. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Latto attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Mona Scott-Young. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Mona Scott-Young attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Summer smiles. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Chance the Rapper attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

ATL in NYC. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Jermaine Dupri attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

GloRilla attends the VMAs. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Michael Bivins of New Edition. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Michael Bivins attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Lenny Kravitz never ages. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The host with the most. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: LL Cool J attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Dometi Pongo. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Dometi Pongo attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Ayra Starr attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ayra Starr attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

The beautiful Shenseea. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Shenseea attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Ashley Nicole Moss, stylish as ever. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ashley Nicole Moss attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Doja Cat before she hit the stage. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Mariah Carey performs on stage before her Video Vanguard Award. US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes (R) and US rapper Spliff Star perform. US rapper Busta Rhymes (R) and US rapper Spliff Star perform on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Doja Cat opens the night. US rapper Doja Cat performs on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Issa Rae at the US Open. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 3: Issa Rae is seen on Day 11 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Shonda Rhimes. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 3: Shonda Rhimes is seen on Day 11 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Quinta Brunson attends her Bustle Magazine event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Quinta Brunson attends the Bustle Magazine x Quinta Brunson event at Alba on September 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Bustle)

Malika Andrews and Janelle James. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Malika Andrews and Janelle James attend the Bustle Magazine x Quinta Brunson Event at Alba on September 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Bustle)

Colman Domingo at The 82nd Venice International Film Festival. VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Colman Domingo attends the “Campari Passion For Film Award 2025” and the “Dead Man’s Wire” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Letitia Wright at the 69th BFI London Film Festival. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: Letitia Wright, Director of ‘Highway to the Moon’, attends the 69th BFI London Film Festival press launch at BFI Southbank on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

Thuso Mbedu attends HBO’s “Task” premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Thuso Mbedu attends HBO’s “Task” premiere at Perelman Performing Arts Center on September 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Kerry Washington attends day two of The Hollywood Reporter TIFF Studio. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 06: Kerry Washington attends day two of The Hollywood Reporter TIFF Studio presented by Canada Goose at 1 Hotel Toronto on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mat Hayward/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Honoree Idris Elba accepts the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Honoree Idris Elba accepts the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media onstage during the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 07, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagels runs onto the field PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 4: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field prior to the start of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates her victory against Karolina Muchova of Czechia during their Women’s Quarterfinal match on Day Eleven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)