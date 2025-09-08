HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 MTV VMAs, The U.S. Open, Toronto International Film Festival, Ciara, Quinta Brunson And More

The biggest names in entertainment showed up strong in several locations across the world.
Star Gazing: 2025 MTV VMAs, The U.S. Open, Toronto International Film Festival, Ciara, Quinta Brunson And More
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ciara attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every week, Black excellence shows up and shows out. From film premieres to award ceremonies, music shows to magazine events, these sightings remind us that the culture is always on the move, shaping global conversations in real time.

This week, Toronto was a major hub of energy, with Nia DaCosta and Tessa Thompson dazzling at the premiere of Hedda and Michaela Coel stepping out for The Christophers. At the same festival, Idris Elba was honored with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media, while Kerry Washington brought her signature grace to The Hollywood Reporter’s TIFF Studio. Across the border in Elmont, New York, the MTV VMAs lit up UBS Arena with appearances from GloRilla, Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Chance the Rapper, Latto, and more—turning the night into a generational cross-section of music royalty.

Beyond the premieres and performances, the culture’s leading voices kept the spotlight. Quinta Brunson and her Abbott Elementary castmates celebrated with Bustle Magazine in Los Angeles, while Issa Rae and Shonda Rhimes were spotted at the US Open in New York City. In Venice, Colman Domingo’s presence at the film festival underscored just how global these Black moments remain.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

TOPICS: 