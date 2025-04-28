Star Gazing: TIME100 Gala, Black Effect Podcast Festival, Jalen Hurts, Simone Biles, And More

Jalen Hurts at the TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Alyssa Greenberg/WWD via Getty Images)

This week, celebrities took center stage at some of the biggest events across the country. From New York City to Atlanta, our favorite entertainers, creators, and changemakers were out making their mark. Whether gathering to celebrate major achievements or connect with community, these moments captured the power of Black culture.

This week, Black excellence was on full display coast to coast. In NYC, the 2025 TIME100 Gala lit up Jazz at Lincoln Center, bringing together icons like Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Jalen Hurts, and host Snoop Dogg for an unforgettable night of celebration and connection. Meanwhile, in the ATL, the Black Effect Podcast Festival returned with a vibrant lineup of live shows, panels, and culture-shaping conversations, reaffirming the power of Black voices across the podcasting world. The city also welcomed the 49th annual Atlanta Film Festival, where Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi graced the red carpet for a special screening of their new action thriller Shadow Force.

From star-studded galas to major cultural festivals, our favorite stars were everywhere this week—and ESSENCE has all the photos you need to see. Take a look at Black celebrity sightings from the past few days.

Two of sports’ biggest stars. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: (L-R) Simone Biles and Jalen Hurts attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Mickalene Thomas attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Mickalene Thomas attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Serena Williams onstage in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Serena Williams speaks during the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Snoop Dogg doing what he does best. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Amanda Gorman attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Poet and activist Amanda Gorman attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Jay Ellis in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Actor and author Jay Ellis attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Stacey Abrams reads to the crowd. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Politician and activist Stacey Abrams attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Emayatzy Corinealdi and Kerry Washington at the Atlanta Film Festival. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 27: (L-R) Emayatzy Corinealdi and Kerry Washington attend “Shadow Force” Marquee Presentation during the 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival at Plaza Theatre on April 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

The cast of Apple TV+’s ‘Government Cheese.’ HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: (L-R) Bokeem Woodbine, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Simone Missick, David Oyelowo and Evan Ellison attend Apple TV+ hosts FYC Event for “Government Cheese” at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Mandii B and Weezy WTF backstage at the Black Effect Podcast Festival. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Mandii B and Weezy WTF attend 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Jacquees, Tank, Tyrese and Charlamagne Tha God in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Jacquees, Tank, Tyrese and Charlamagne Tha God attend 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Toya Johnson and Sarah Jakes Roberts speak on the “Women Evolve” panel. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: (L-R) Toya Johnson and Sarah Jakes Roberts speak on the “Women Evolve” panel during the 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)

Iman Shumpert and Cari Champion take a picture. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: (L-R) Iman Shumpert and Cari Champion attend the 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)

Charlamagne tha God and Dollie S. Bishop speak onstage. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: (L-R) Charlamagne tha God and Dollie S. Bishop speak during the “Adapting to Trends: The Future of Podcating” panel during the 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)

Lizzo pops a bottle at the Stagecoach Festival. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo performs with Paris Hilton at Diplo’s HonkyTonk during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Tina Knowles poses next to her new book. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Tina Knowles attends Tina Knowles book launch “Matriarch, a Memoir” hosted by Lorraine Schwartz at Crane Club on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz/Tina Knowles)

Ayesha Curry attends the SFMOMA Art Bash. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Ayesha Curry attends the SFMOMA Art Bash at SFMOMA on April 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Gap Inc.)

Alicia Keys and Timbaland in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Alicia Keys and Timbaland attend Maestro’s And The Machines exhibition VIP viewing on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Flau’jae Johnson smiles during ESPN’s “Full Court Press” panel. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Flau’jae Johnson attends ESPN’s “Full Court Press” Season 2 New York Premiere at Hudson Square Theater on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

When longtime friends link up. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: (L-R) Denzel Washington and Spike Lee attend The Entertainment Community Fund 2025 Gala at Marriot Marquis on April 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Drea Nicole, Ty Nicole, and Lex P at the BET Her “Travel Queens” series premiere. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 21: Drea Nicole, Ty Nicole, and Lex P attend the BET Her “Travel Queens” series premiere at The Gathering Spot on April 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Posted at the WWE “Monday Night RAW” Brunch in Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 21: (2nd L-R) DJ Money, Angelo Dawkins, Wale, Montez Ford, Kazeem Famuyide, and guests attend Netflix & WWE “Monday Night RAW” Brunch at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)