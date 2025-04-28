HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: TIME100 Gala, Black Effect Podcast Festival, Jalen Hurts, Simone Biles, And More

This week’s gallery captures the celebrities you know and love—doing what they do best.
Jalen Hurts at the TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Alyssa Greenberg/WWD via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

This week, celebrities took center stage at some of the biggest events across the country. From New York City to Atlanta, our favorite entertainers, creators, and changemakers were out making their mark. Whether gathering to celebrate major achievements or connect with community, these moments captured the power of Black culture.

This week, Black excellence was on full display coast to coast. In NYC, the 2025 TIME100 Gala lit up Jazz at Lincoln Center, bringing together icons like Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Jalen Hurts, and host Snoop Dogg for an unforgettable night of celebration and connection. Meanwhile, in the ATL, the Black Effect Podcast Festival returned with a vibrant lineup of live shows, panels, and culture-shaping conversations, reaffirming the power of Black voices across the podcasting world. The city also welcomed the 49th annual Atlanta Film Festival, where Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi graced the red carpet for a special screening of their new action thriller Shadow Force.

From star-studded galas to major cultural festivals, our favorite stars were everywhere this week—and ESSENCE has all the photos you need to see. Take a look at Black celebrity sightings from the past few days.

