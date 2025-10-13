A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles. Photo Credit: Ian Maule/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As fall settles in, the stars are still shining bright—both on and off the court. From championship moments to festival stages, this week’s sightings prove that Black excellence continues to glow wherever the spotlight lands.

Across the globe, champions and changemakers were on the move. Coco Gauff claimed victory at the Wuhan Open in China, while A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces sealed their WNBA Finals win in Phoenix. Over in London, Letitia Wright and Chloe Bailey turned heads, while Spike Lee and Delroy Lindo shared a powerful moment at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California. Meanwhile, Blackweek 2025 turned New York City into a hub of inspiration, with Lena Waithe, Charlamagne tha God, and Mara Brock Akil among the week’s standout voices.

Let’s take a look at who else lit up the scene this week.

A’ja Wilson LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 05: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates after a Phoenix Mercury turnover in the second quarter of Game Two of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Charlamagne tha God at Blackweek 2025. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during Amplifying the Culture: The Power of the Black Effect at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Mara Brock Akil in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Mara Brock Akil speaks onstage during The Black Family on Film at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lena Waithe speaks onstage. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Lena Waithe speaks onstage during More Than Representation: Building a Legacy That Lasts at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Andra Day at the “Is This Thing On?” premiere. Andra Day at the “Is This Thing On?” premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival held at Lincoln Center on October 10, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Karen Pittman at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award. Karen Pittman at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award held at The Sun Rose West Hollywood on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award held at The Sun Rose West Hollywood on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Jurnee Smollett in West Hollywood. Jurnee Smollett at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award held at The Sun Rose West Hollywood on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award ceremony. Gabrielle Union at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award held at The Sun Rose West Hollywood on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Robin Thede Robin Thede at the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award held at The Sun Rose West Hollywood on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Isaiah Mustafa and Aldis Hodge appear onstage during the “Cross” Season Two Panel. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Isaiah Mustafa and Aldis Hodge appear onstage during the “Cross” Season Two Panel at New York Comic Con at the Javits Center on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes attend the 5th Annual Sno Ball Gala. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 9: Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes attend the 5th Annual Sno Ball Gala at Delta Flight Museum on October 9, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Raekwon and Nas NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Raekwon and Nas attends The Infamous Mobb Deep “Infinite” Album Celebration on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Letitia Wright in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10: Director Letitia Wright poses for a portrait session at the Filmmaker Afternoon Teas during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Sea Containers on October 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BFI)

Yvonne Orji in Hollywood. UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Yvonne Orji speaks onstage during day one of Hello Sunshine’s Third Annual Shine Away Experiential Event Connected by AT&T at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 11, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine)

Delroy and Spike SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Delroy Lindo and Spike Lee attend Mill Valley Film Festival Award ceremony For Lifetime Achievement: Spike Lee at Smith Rafael Film Center on October 11, 2025 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff kisses her trophy. WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 12: Champion Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the trophy at the award ceremony after winning the Women’s Singles Final match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day 9 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 12, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles at the Lakers game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Jordan Chiles attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Jean-Michel Cruel at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. Jean Michel Cruel of France competes at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, USA on october 11th, 2025. // Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202510120015 // Usage for editorial use only //