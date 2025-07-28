Star Gazing: ‘The Pickup’ Premiere, Comic Con 2025, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Keke Palmer attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Whether it’s exclusive premieres or powerhouse panels and live concerts, celebrities have been everywhere this week—making appearances that blended style, substance, and serious star power.

In Los Angeles, Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy lit up the red carpet at the world premiere of The Pickup, while Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson kept the laughs going at a Happy Gilmore 2 event in El Segundo. Across the Atlantic, Jamie Foxx and his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, stepped out in style for a summer gala in Saint-Tropez. Down in San Diego, Comic-Con 2025 was in full swing with Queen Latifah, Sterling K. Brown, and Tiffany Haddish all making appearances.

Meanwhile, New York and Atlanta hosted their share of star sightings—from Kwame Onwuachi in Brooklyn to Jeezy, Akon, and Big Sean in Georgia’s capitol. Miami and D.C. also saw some major moments, including a book talk with Stacey Abrams and a special episode of Funky Friday with Cam Newton and Terrence J.

No matter the city, the energy was unmistakable. Scroll on to see who made this week’s Star Gazing gallery.

Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy attend the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of “The Pickup.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Golden Brooks. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Golden Brooks arrives at the at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Algee Smith arrives at the at Regal LA Live. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Algee Smith arrives at the at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Keke Palmer attends the World Premiere of ‘The Pickup’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Keke Palmer attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson in LA. EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: (L-R) Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson attend the “Happy Gilmore 2” Presents: Disruptors Redefining the Game with All the Smoke at Topgolf El Segundo on July 27, 2025 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

DJ Hed doing what he does best. EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: DJ Hed performs during the “Happy Gilmore 2” Presents: Disruptors Redefining the Game with All the Smoke at Topgolf El Segundo on July 27, 2025 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lou Young attends the Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Lou Young attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: (L-R) Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder attend the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Derrick Henry attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Derrick Henry attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kid Cudi in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Kid Cudi attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Treasure Wilson attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Treasure Wilson attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Keyshia Cole in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: Keyshia Cole performs during Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary tour at State Farm Arena on July 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Keri Hilson performs during Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary tour. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: Keri Hilson performs during Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary tour at State Farm Arena on July 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Kandi Burruss attends “SIN The Movie” Private Screening. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 23: Kandi Burruss attends “SIN The Movie” Private Screening at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on July 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Danielle Brooks visits the SiriusXM Studios. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Bad Guys 2 cast member Danielle Brooks visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Kwame Onwuachi joins the American Express Culinary Collective. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Kwame Onwuachi joins the American Express Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge event at K’Far in Brooklyn on July 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for American Express)

Queen Latifah speaks at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art panel. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Queen Latifah speaks at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art panel at Comic-Con International 2025 at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art via Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown attends the 2025 Comic-Con. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: Sterling K. Brown attends the 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego – Hulu’s “Paradise” Press Room at Hilton Bayfront on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Tiffany Haddish attends Hulu’s “Solar Opposites.” SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Tiffany Haddish attends Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” Press Room during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 25, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cam Newton and Terrence J attend as Happy Gilmore 2 Presents: Disruptors Redefining The Game. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 25: (L-R) Cam Newton and Terrence J attend as Happy Gilmore 2 Presents: Disruptors Redefining The Game at Topgolf Miami Gardens on July 25, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lovie Simone attends Clive Bailey Jr. 40th Birthday. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 26: Actress Lovie Simone attends Clive Bailey Jr. 40th Birthday Millennial Throwback Bash at Culture Experience Atlanta on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Akon, Big Sean, and Jeezy in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 26: Akon, Big Sean, and Jeezy attend the Jeezy Presents TM:101 Live concert after-party at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx and Anelise Foxx in France. GASSIN, FRANCE – JULY 24: Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx and Anelise Foxx attend the Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez 2025 at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 24, 2025 in Gassin, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Amend)

Stacey Abrams discusses her new novel on stage. WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: Author Stacey Abrams discusses her new novel on stage during “Stacey Abrams In Conversation With Dr. Carla Hayden” at Sixth & I Synagogue on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)