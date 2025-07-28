HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ‘The Pickup’ Premiere, Comic Con 2025, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah And More

From New York to Los Angeles, the red carpet was on fire as celebrities basked in the summer season.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Keke Palmer attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·
Whether it’s exclusive premieres or powerhouse panels and live concerts, celebrities have been everywhere this week—making appearances that blended style, substance, and serious star power.

In Los Angeles, Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy lit up the red carpet at the world premiere of The Pickup, while Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson kept the laughs going at a Happy Gilmore 2 event in El Segundo. Across the Atlantic, Jamie Foxx and his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, stepped out in style for a summer gala in Saint-Tropez. Down in San Diego, Comic-Con 2025 was in full swing with Queen Latifah, Sterling K. Brown, and Tiffany Haddish all making appearances.

Meanwhile, New York and Atlanta hosted their share of star sightings—from Kwame Onwuachi in Brooklyn to Jeezy, Akon, and Big Sean in Georgia’s capitol. Miami and D.C. also saw some major moments, including a book talk with Stacey Abrams and a special episode of Funky Friday with Cam Newton and Terrence J.

No matter the city, the energy was unmistakable. Scroll on to see who made this week’s Star Gazing gallery.

