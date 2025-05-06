Star Gazing: The 2025 Met Gala, F1 Miami Grand Prix, Brooklyn Artists Ball, Zendaya, Rihanna And More

Zendaya at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The first Monday in May always brings high fashion—and this year’s Met Gala was no exception. With the 2025 theme “Tailored for You,” guests honored the legacy and future of Black style, setting the tone for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s forthcoming Costume Institute exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. From Zendaya to Rihanna to Angela Bassett, the stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they made statements.

But the Met wasn’t the only place buzzing with culture and star power. Across New York, Kerry Washington, Caleb McLaughlin, and Zazie Beetz hit the scene for the Brooklyn Artists Ball, while Tracee Ellis Ross turned heads at the Black Hair Reimagined show. Further south, Tina Knowles and Michelle Obama shared the stage for a heartfelt conversation in Maryland, and the cast of Red Clay brought cinematic energy to Atlanta.

Meanwhile, celebs like Idris and Sabrina Elba jetted overseas for the Monaco E-Prix, and Janelle Monáe lit up Miami for the F1 Grand Prix festivities. Wherever you looked this week—from runways to racetracks—the stars aligned.

Check out all the Black celebrities who strutted their stuff this past week.

Zendaya arrives for the 2025 Met Gala TOPSHOT – US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Coco Jones US singer Coco Jones arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pusha T US rapper Pusha T arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton TOPSHOT – US actor Colman Domingo (L) and race car driver Lewis Hamilton arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams US singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Doechii US singer Doechii arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles US gymnast Simone Biles arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lizzo TOPSHOT – US singer Lizzo arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts and wife Bry Burrow. US professional football player Jalen Hurts (L) and wife Bry Burrow arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Laura Harrier US actress Laura Harrier arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion and Angel Reese US rapper Megan Thee Stallion (L) and US basketball player Angel Reese arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ciara and Russell Wilson US singer Ciara (R) and US professional football player Russell Wilson arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LaKeith Stanfield NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: LaKeith Stanfield attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tyler Perry NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Tyler Perry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Issa Rae NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Issa Rae attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Mary J. Blige NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Mary J. Blige attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Ayo Edebiri NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Ayo Edebiri attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Nicki Minaj NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jaden Smith attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Yara Shahidi attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Tyla NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Tyla attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Cardi B NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Quinta Brunsonattends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Andre 3000 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Andre 3000 attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Janelle Monae attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Tems NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Tems attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Halle Berry NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Halle Berry attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Shaboozey NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Shaboozey attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Doja Cat NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Doja Cat attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Damson Idris NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Damson Idris attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Sha’Carri Richardson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sha’Carri Richardson attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington and Omar Sy attend Lionsgate’s “Shadow Force” New York Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Kerry Washington and Omar Sy attend Lionsgate’s “Shadow Force” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Da’Vine Joy in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends Lionsgate’s “Shadow Force” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Daniel Kaluuya attends Audi’s Artist’s Table. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Daniel Kaluuya attends Audi’s Artist’s Table Powered By WOAH And Audi Celebrating Carrie Mae Weems And Tara Thomas on April 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audi)

Jurnee Smollett at F1 Miami. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Jurnee Smollett attends the Launch Party For Cadillac F1 Team at Queen Miami Beach on May 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Cadillac F1)

Lisa Leslie attends the Launch Party For Cadillac F1 Team. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Lisa Leslie attends the Launch Party For Cadillac F1 Team at Queen Miami Beach on May 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Cadillac F1)

Janelle Monáe on the 1s and 2s. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Janelle Monáe performs during the Launch Party For Cadillac F1 Team at Queen Miami Beach on May 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Cadillac F1)

Janelle Monáe performs during the Louisville Urban League Derby Gala. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – APRIL 30: Janelle Monáe performs during the Louisville Urban League Derby Gala at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on April 30, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle and Wynton Marsalis attend the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Dave Chappelle and Wynton Marsalis attend the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala on April 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)

Tina Knowles discusses her memoir, “Matriarch”, with forever First Lady Michelle Obama. NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – APRIL 30: Tina Knowles discusses her memoir, “Matriarch”, with former First Lady Michelle Obama at Matriarch – An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Chainz and Gail Bean in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 30: 2 Chainz and Gail Bean attend Case Study: Making The Short Film “Red Clay” panel discussion during the Atlanta Film Festival at Tara Atlanta on April 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Caleb McLaughlin, Zazie Beetz and Kerry Washington attend the 2025 Brooklyn Artists Ball. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: (L-R) Caleb McLaughlin, Zazie Beetz and Kerry Washington attend the 2025 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 29, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior)

Mickalene Thomas at the 2025 Brooklyn Artists Ball. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Mickalene Thomas attends the 2025 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 29, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior)

Cynthia Erivo attends the album playback for her forthcoming album “I Forgive You.” LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Cynthia Erivo at the playback event for her album “I Forgive You”, coming on the 6th June, at The May Fair Hotel on April 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Jalen Ramsey attends the TAG Heuer Miami Grand Prix 2025 Reception. MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Jalen Ramsey attends the TAG Heuer Miami Grand Prix 2025 Reception on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)