HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: The 2025 Met Gala, F1 Miami Grand Prix, Brooklyn Artists Ball, Zendaya, Rihanna And More

Style, grace, and global star power defined this week’s biggest events—and our favorite celebs didn’t disappoint.
Star Gazing: The 2025 Met Gala, F1 Miami Grand Prix, Brooklyn Artists Ball, Zendaya, Rihanna And More
Zendaya at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

The first Monday in May always brings high fashion—and this year’s Met Gala was no exception. With the 2025 theme “Tailored for You,” guests honored the legacy and future of Black style, setting the tone for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s forthcoming Costume Institute exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. From Zendaya to Rihanna to Angela Bassett, the stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they made statements.

But the Met wasn’t the only place buzzing with culture and star power. Across New York, Kerry Washington, Caleb McLaughlin, and Zazie Beetz hit the scene for the Brooklyn Artists Ball, while Tracee Ellis Ross turned heads at the Black Hair Reimagined show. Further south, Tina Knowles and Michelle Obama shared the stage for a heartfelt conversation in Maryland, and the cast of Red Clay brought cinematic energy to Atlanta.

Meanwhile, celebs like Idris and Sabrina Elba jetted overseas for the Monaco E-Prix, and Janelle Monáe lit up Miami for the F1 Grand Prix festivities. Wherever you looked this week—from runways to racetracks—the stars aligned.

Check out all the Black celebrities who strutted their stuff this past week.

TOPICS: 