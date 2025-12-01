HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Megan Thee Stallion, Cynthia Erivo, Ciara And More

Familiar faces appeared across the U.S. and abroad as Concerts, screenings, parades, and courtside sightings defined this week’s moments.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Winnie Harlow attends basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
It was a busy week in Hollywood, with stars appearing at concerts, premieres, parades, and basketball games across several cities. From New York to Los Angeles to London, familiar faces were out and about as the holiday season picked up.

In New York, Papoose, Ice-T, and Claressa Shields gathered for the Bars on Wheels visual album release, while Cynthia Erivo and Mickey Guyton brought star power to the Thanksgiving festivities across Manhattan. At the Macy’s Parade, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Shaggy helped kick off the holiday with larger-than-life performances. Out West, Rich Paul and Usher caught the Lakers game alongside Winnie Harlow, and in Toronto, Gunna lit up the stage during his latest tour stop. Overseas, Mel B graced London’s Beauty Awards and Delroy Lindo attended a special Sinners screening.

See the standout moments below.

