Star Gazing: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Megan Thee Stallion, Cynthia Erivo, Ciara And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Winnie Harlow attends basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It was a busy week in Hollywood, with stars appearing at concerts, premieres, parades, and basketball games across several cities. From New York to Los Angeles to London, familiar faces were out and about as the holiday season picked up.

In New York, Papoose, Ice-T, and Claressa Shields gathered for the Bars on Wheels visual album release, while Cynthia Erivo and Mickey Guyton brought star power to the Thanksgiving festivities across Manhattan. At the Macy’s Parade, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Shaggy helped kick off the holiday with larger-than-life performances. Out West, Rich Paul and Usher caught the Lakers game alongside Winnie Harlow, and in Toronto, Gunna lit up the stage during his latest tour stop. Overseas, Mel B graced London’s Beauty Awards and Delroy Lindo attended a special Sinners screening.

See the standout moments below.

Mel B attends The Beauty Awards 2025. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Mel B attends The Beauty Awards 2025 at Honourable Artillery Company on November 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles leaving ‘Good Morning America.’ NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 26: Jordan Chiles, Season 34 finalist of Dancing With the Stars, is seen exiting the ‘Good Morning America’ ABC studios on November 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Megan Thee Stallion LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Megan Thee Stallion attends basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rich Paul poses with Usher. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Rich Paul (L) poses with Usher as they attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow at the Lakers game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Winnie Harlow attends basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Papoose, Claressa Shields and Ice-T attend “Bars on Wheels.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Papoose, Claressa Shields and Ice-T attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )

Cynthia Erivo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Cynthia Erivo is seen on the Upper West Side on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Mickey Guyton in the Big Apple. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Mickey Guyton attends the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Busta Rhymes and Shaggy NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Shaggy attend the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Ciara at the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Ciara appears on Colossal Wave Of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions during the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Ferg in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Ferg attends as World Mobile Uplift & Ferg present “Flip Phone Shorty” Album Release Black Friday Trinidaddies Juice Bar Pop Up & Phone Giveaway in Harlem on November 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for World Mobile x Uplift)

Donovan Mitchell, CoCo Jones and Metro Boomin. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, CoCo Jones and Metro Boomin attend the a 2025-26 Emirates NBA Cup game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Delroy Lindo at a special “Sinners” screening. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Delroy Lindo at a special “Sinners” screening and Q&A at Soho Hotel on November 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)