Star Gazing: 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television, Teyana Taylor, Idris Elba, Regina Hall, And More

From film premieres to holiday parties, here’s how Black celebrities stepped out and showed love all week long.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti pose in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)
By Okla Jones ·
Another week, another reminder that Black excellence doesn’t take days off. From red carpets and film screenings to holiday gatherings and surprise pop-ins, the past few days were packed with moments worth bookmarking.

This week’s gallery captures our favorites out and about, whether they were dressed to the nines in Los Angeles, lighting up London, touching down in Atlanta, or bringing glamour to Mexico and beyond. You’ll spot stars celebrating Black cinema, showing love at charity benefits, supporting friends, debuting new projects, and yes, grabbing a bite in style. There’s fashion, there’s family, there’s community, and there’s plenty of joy woven through it all. Think of this as a visual roundup of where Black culture showed up and showed out.

Scroll through to catch Jordan Chiles being effortlessly cool, Ryan Coogler and company celebrating another big year, Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah stepping out for a cause, and many more familiar faces making the week feel alive.

