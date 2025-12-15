LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti pose in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Another week, another reminder that Black excellence doesn’t take days off. From red carpets and film screenings to holiday gatherings and surprise pop-ins, the past few days were packed with moments worth bookmarking.

This week’s gallery captures our favorites out and about, whether they were dressed to the nines in Los Angeles, lighting up London, touching down in Atlanta, or bringing glamour to Mexico and beyond. You’ll spot stars celebrating Black cinema, showing love at charity benefits, supporting friends, debuting new projects, and yes, grabbing a bite in style. There’s fashion, there’s family, there’s community, and there’s plenty of joy woven through it all. Think of this as a visual roundup of where Black culture showed up and showed out.

Scroll through to catch Jordan Chiles being effortlessly cool, Ryan Coogler and company celebrating another big year, Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah stepping out for a cause, and many more familiar faces making the week feel alive.

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson US actors Michael B. Jordan (L) and Tessa Thompson attend the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny US actress Ryan Destiny attends the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Miles Caton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Miles Caton attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Sabrina Elba attends the British Vogue and Omoda party celebrating Vogue’s 50 Best Dressed at Mount Street Restaurant on December 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

Malice and Pusha T LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend A Conversation With Clipse at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Honorees Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor accept the Ensemble Award for “One Battle After Another” onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch, winners of the Documentary award, pose in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Spike Lee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Spike Lee poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Sterling K. Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Sterling K. Brown, winner of the Actor award – Series, poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan pose in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Teyana Taylor LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Teyana Taylor attends the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Damson Idris and Delroy Lindo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Damson Idris and Delroy Lindo shake hands at the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Normani LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Normani attends the NORMANI exclusively on SHEIN launch party at The Fleur Room on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah attend the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Comic Relief)

Michael Che NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Michael Che performs onstage during the Comic Relief Live 2025: A Benefit to Build Brighter Futures for Kids at Carnegie Hall on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Comic Relief)

Colman Domingo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Colman Domingo attends “Dead Man’s Wire” New York Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Naomie Harris JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 10: Naomie Harris attends the Golden Globes Gala Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 10, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Idris Elba JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 10: Idris Elba attends the “Dust To Dreams” screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 10, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo attend Hammer Museum presents 10 Nights of Cinema: screening of Warner Bros.’s “Sinners” at Hammer Museum on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Chloe Bailey attends Hannah Polskin’s Holiday Season studio gathering on December 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hannah Polskin Studio)

Rachel Lindsay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Rachel Lindsay attends Hannah Polskin’s Holiday Season studio gathering on December 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hannah Polskin Studio)

Naviyd Ely Raymond, Usher, and Usher Raymond V ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 11: Naviyd Ely Raymond, Usher, and Usher Raymond V speak onstage during the Instagram “Carversations” content series experience at Pullman Yards on December 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo and Rashida Jones LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 10: Cynthia Erivo and Rashida Jones attend the screening of Wicked: For Good with Cynthia Erivo and Rashida Jones hosted by Mulberry on December 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Mulberry)

Jordan Chiles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Jordan Chiles proves that hot girls eat Arby’s at Chain Holiday House on December 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Arby’s)

Niecy Nash N, MEXICO – DECEMBER 12: Niecy Nash attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta on December 12, 2025 in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

Tyra Banks NUEVO VALLARTA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 12: Tyra Banks attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta on December 12, 2025 in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)