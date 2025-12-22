Star Gazing: TDE Christmas Concert And Toy Drive, Jingle Ball 2025, Lauryn Hill, Quinta Brunson And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill attend A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Whether it’s holiday celebrations and charity galas to knockout fights and hometown concerts, Black excellence was on full display all week long.

The season’s festive energy carried across coasts, with Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts hosting an intimate holiday gathering in Beverly Hills, while Atlanta lit up with the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, bringing out T.I., Anthony Anderson, En Vogue, and civic leaders alike. Music moments dominated the timeline, too. Los Angeles was treated to an unforgettable night at TDE’s 12th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive, where SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Monica, Mario, and a who’s-who of West Coast royalty showed up for community. Meanwhile, Jingle Ball stops in Atlanta brought out Kehlani, Nelly, Lil Jon, Mariah The Scientist, and more.

Elsewhere, Anthony Joshua’s knockout win in Miami drew a star-studded crowd, while film conversations, benefit concerts, and surprise engagements rounded out a packed week. Take a look at the standout moments from this week below.

essica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the Adrienne Maloof and Niecy Nash-Betts Holiday Celebration at Private Residence on December 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua gets the knockout. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during the heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

Anthony Joshua and Laila Ali MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Anthony Joshua speaks with Laila Ali after Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix)

Speedy Morman in Miami. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Speedy Morman attends Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua – Fight Night at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rick Ross in his hometown. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Rick Ross attends Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua – Fight Night at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Netflix)

Brandon Marshall MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Brandon Marshall attends Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua – Fight Night at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Netflix)

Terrence J MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Terrence J attends Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua – Fight Night at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Netflix)

Alycia Baumgardner is ready for war. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Alycia Baumgardner reacts before her unified super featherweight world championship against Leila Beaudoin during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill attend A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tyler The Creator attends A24’s “Marty Supreme” Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Tyler The Creator attends A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

André Holland NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: André Holland attends A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Dapper Dan NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Dapper Dan attends A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Drea Nicole and Lex P in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Drea Nicole and Lex P attend iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 18: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend DMX’s 55th Birthday celebration at S.O.B.’s on December 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

TDE’s 12th Annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: D Smoke, SiR, Snoop Dogg and Ab-Soul attend the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Jay Rock LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Jay Rock attends the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Monica performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Monica performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform on stage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

MOLIY and Mariah the Scientist ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) MOLIY and Mariah the Scientist attend iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Mannie Fresh joins Jeezy on stage. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: Mannie Fresh (L) joins Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins onstage as they perform during his “TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker,” a winter-themed edition of his residency with the Color of Noize Orchestra, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Adam Blackstone LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: Music director Adam Blackstone performs with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins during his “TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker,” a winter-themed edition of his residency with the Color of Noize Orchestra, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2 Chainz and Anthony Anderson ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: 2 Chainz and Anthony Anderson attend the 2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at Signia by Hilton Atlanta on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Andrew Young and T.I. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Andrew Young and T.I. attend the 2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at Signia by Hilton Atlanta on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 17: Jon Batiste performs at the “Jon Batiste: An Intimate Conversation And Museum Exhibit Opening Celebrating Big Money” at The National Museum of African American Music on December 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kehlani performs at L.A. Live LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Kehlani performs at An Evening With Kehlani at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gayle King talks to Olivia Dean. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 15: Gayle King (L) and Olivia Dean attend GRAMMY Museum x The Soho Sessions Present Olivia Dean on December 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sterling K. Brown BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Sterling K. Brown attends the American Ballet Theatre’s Annual Los Angeles Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton on December 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Actress, writer and producer Quinta Brunson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “Abbott Elementary” event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Andra Day on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – December 4, 2025: Singer and actress Andra Day appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing December 18, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Ice Spice NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Ice Spice attends “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” New York Special Screening at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room on December 17, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)