Star Gazing: TDE Christmas Concert And Toy Drive, Jingle Ball 2025, Lauryn Hill, Quinta Brunson And More

From the Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta to the ‘Marty Supreme’ Premiere in New York, this week in entertainment was as exciting as ever.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill attend A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Whether it’s holiday celebrations and charity galas to knockout fights and hometown concerts, Black excellence was on full display all week long.

The season’s festive energy carried across coasts, with Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts hosting an intimate holiday gathering in Beverly Hills, while Atlanta lit up with the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, bringing out T.I., Anthony Anderson, En Vogue, and civic leaders alike. Music moments dominated the timeline, too. Los Angeles was treated to an unforgettable night at TDE’s 12th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive, where SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Monica, Mario, and a who’s-who of West Coast royalty showed up for community. Meanwhile, Jingle Ball stops in Atlanta brought out Kehlani, Nelly, Lil Jon, Mariah The Scientist, and more.

Elsewhere, Anthony Joshua’s knockout win in Miami drew a star-studded crowd, while film conversations, benefit concerts, and surprise engagements rounded out a packed week. Take a look at the standout moments from this week below.

