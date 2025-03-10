Star Gazing: SXSW, Paris Fashion Week, Doechii, Naomi Osaka, Issa Rae And More

Doechii attends the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

From the runways of France to the heart of Texas, Black excellence was on full display. Celebrities made their mark in fashion, film, and culture, turning heads and commanding attention.

Paris Fashion Week brought out the best in style, with Regina King, Doja Cat, and Christina Milian turning heads at some of the most exclusive shows. Doechii made her mark, attending Schiaparelli, Chloé, and Acne Studios, along with the ultra-glamorous Le Grand Diner du Louvre. Meanwhile, in Austin, the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival hosted a star-studded premiere of Government Cheese, featuring David Oyewolo and Bokeem Woodbine, while Issa Rae took the stage for an inspiring talk. Down in Houston, the city’s annual Rodeo was in full swing, with Crown Royal and hometown icon Bun B bringing together tastemakers for an exclusive RODEOHOUSTON dinner and fashion drop.

Let’s take a look at this week’s Star Gazing, below.

Doechii attends the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Doechii attends the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee d’Art Moderne on March 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Regina King in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Regina King attends the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee d’Art Moderne on March 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Doja Cat at the Musee d’Art Moderne. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee d’Art Moderne on March 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Slim Thug, Bun B, Lil’ Keke at Bun’s Birthday Bonanza Concert. Slim Thug, Bun B, Lil’ Keke

Andre Johnson in Houston. Andre Johnson at Bun’s Birthday Bonanza Concert.

Bun B celebrates RODEOHOUSTON. Bun B

Jay Ellis attends 2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge. LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Jay Ellis attends 2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge with WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund in support of UNICEF at La Quinta Resort & Club on March 03, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Desert Smash)

Naomi Osaka poses for the camera. LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Naomi Osaka attends 2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge with WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund in support of UNICEF at La Quinta Resort & Club on March 03, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Desert Smash)

Boris Kodjoe in California. LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Boris Kodjoe attends 2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge with WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund in support of UNICEF at La Quinta Resort & Club on March 03, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Desert Smash)

Jason Derulo on the mic. LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Jason Derulo attends 2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge with WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund in support of UNICEF at La Quinta Resort & Club on March 03, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Desert Smash)

The cast of Apple TV+’s “Government Cheese.” AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 09: (L-R) Bokeem Woodbine, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, executive producer and actor David Oyelowo and Evan Ellison attend the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere of upcoming Apple TV+ series “Government Cheese” at ZACH Theatre on March 09, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the HumanX AI Conference. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 09: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the HumanX AI Conference 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference)

Violet Madison Nash and Christina Milian attend the Akris Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Violet Madison Nash and Christina Milian attend the Akris Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at College des Bernardins on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Issa Rae at SXSW. AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 08: Issa Rae speaks onstage durning 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown speaks onstage during Hulu’s “Paradise” Official FYC Event. NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Sterling K. Brown speaks onstage during Hulu’s “Paradise” Official FYC Event at Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on March 07, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kevin Hart appears with Jennifer Hudson on her show. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – February 26, 2025: Kevin Hart appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing March 10, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Krys Marshall of “Paradise.” NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Krys Marshall attends Hulu’s “Paradise” Official FYC Event at Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on March 07, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)