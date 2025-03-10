HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: SXSW, Paris Fashion Week, Doechii, Naomi Osaka, Issa Rae And More

Runway glam, film premieres, and rodeo style—this week’s Black celebrity sightings had it all.
Doechii attends the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
From the runways of France to the heart of Texas, Black excellence was on full display. Celebrities made their mark in fashion, film, and culture, turning heads and commanding attention.

Paris Fashion Week brought out the best in style, with Regina King, Doja Cat, and Christina Milian turning heads at some of the most exclusive shows. Doechii made her mark, attending Schiaparelli, Chloé, and Acne Studios, along with the ultra-glamorous Le Grand Diner du Louvre. Meanwhile, in Austin, the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival hosted a star-studded premiere of Government Cheese, featuring David Oyewolo and Bokeem Woodbine, while Issa Rae took the stage for an inspiring talk. Down in Houston, the city’s annual Rodeo was in full swing, with Crown Royal and hometown icon Bun B bringing together tastemakers for an exclusive RODEOHOUSTON dinner and fashion drop.

