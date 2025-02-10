Star Gazing: Super Bowl LIX Weekend, NYFW ‘25, Gabrielle Union, Cardi B And More

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Gabrielle Union and Saweetie arrive at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

This past weekend, New Orleans transformed into a vibrant hub of star-studded events, with Black celebrities making notable appearances across the city. The festivities culminated in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, where the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The halftime show was a highlight, featuring an electrifying performance by Kendrick Lamar, who was joined by SZA. The show also included surprise appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, portraying Uncle Sam, and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Throughout the weekend, various events attracted diverse crowds. At the DraftKings x KLUTCH Sports Group Super Bowl LIX Party, industry moguls and athletes mingled, celebrating the intersection of sports and entertainment. The MAXIM Saints & Sinners Big Game Party saw appearances from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, who later delivered a dynamic performance at a FanDuel event.

Jeffrey Lurie, Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

50 Cent’s Super Bold Comedy show brought laughter to attendees, and the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party was another hotspot, drawing celebrities from various sectors. In a unique collaboration, Tequila Don Julio x Popeyes teamed up for a Big Game Celebration in NOLA, offering guests a fusion of flavors and entertainment. EA Sports’ The Madden Bowl and the GQ Bowl were also star-studded, with athletes and entertainers sporting their best threads in celebration of the big game. Hosted by Taylor Rooks, the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch honored influential figures in sports, with several Black celebrities recognized for their contributions.

Simultaneously, New York Fashion Week concluded with the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show, where Keke Palmer turned heads in a cream ensemble, embodying leadership and authority.

From the bustling streets of New Orleans to the runways of New York, stars showcased their influence and style, making this weekend a memorable celebration of culture and achievement.

Let’s take a look at the stars spotted across the country.

Ledisi sings the Black National Anthem. US singer songwriter Ledisi performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jon Batiste shines in his hometown. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jon Batiste performs the National Anthem onstage prior to Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA at the Halftime Show. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gayle King at the KLUTCH Sports SBLIX Party. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Gayle King attends the DraftKings x KLUTCH sports group Super Bowl LIX party sponsored by Smirnoff and NYX Professional Makeup on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for DraftKings and KLUTCH Sports Group)

Latto shows love. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Latto attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

GloRilla in The Big Easy. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: GloRilla attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

The Bayou Barbie is back home. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Angel Reese attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

Russell and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

A’ja Wilson poses for a picture. MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: American basketball player, A’ja Wilson poses for a photo during the 15th Annual Miami Heat Charitable Gala at Kaseya Center on February 08, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Taylor Rooks in NOLA. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Taylor Rooks attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

The New Orleans native at the MAXIM party. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Dawn Richard attends the MAXIM Saints and Sinners Big Game Party at Generations Hall on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Karrueche Tran on the red carpet. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Karrueche Tran attends FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!)

Taylor Rooks attends the GQ Bowl. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Taylor Rooks attends the GQ Bowl at Hotel Peter and Paul on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Cardi B attends Beacher’s Madhouse at Republic NOLA. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Cardi B attends Beacher’s Madhouse at Republic NOLA on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Ochocinco at the SB Parade. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Chad Ochocinco Johnson throws balls to fans and rides on the DraftKings Super Bowl LIX host committee float on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for DraftKings)

Jordan Chiles attends the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 8: Jordan Chiles attends the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party at New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old US Mint on February 8, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. takes a picture. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: In this image released on February 8, 2025 Odell Beckham Jr. poses in the portrait studio during FRI&NDS Super Bowl Party at Merchant Hall on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Tinashe performs onstage during SB LIX weekend. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Tinashe performs onstage during Tequila Don Julio x Popeyes Team Up for A Big Game Celebration in NOLA on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio)

Larry Morrow attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Larry Morrow attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images)

The Pivot podcast hosts. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Members of The Pivot Podcast arrive at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Tarriona “Tank” Ball attends the NFL Night of Pride with GLAAD. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Tarriona Tank Ball attends the NFL Night of Pride with GLAAD at The Joy Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jenn Devereaux/Getty Images)

Cardi B visits Fat Tuesday on Bourbon Street. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B visits Fat Tuesday Bourbon 2 at Fat Tuesday Bourbon 2 on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Marsha Cooke attends the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: Marsha Cooke attends the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jenn Devereaux/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion in New Orleans. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!)

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis and Kendrick Lamar. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis and Kendrick Lamar speak during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge in Los Angeles. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Aldis Hodge attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The cast of ‘Harlem’ celebrate the series finale. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06:(L-R) Tyler Lepley, Shoniqua Shandai, Tracy Oliver, Grace Byers, Gail Bean, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson and Jonathan Burke attend Season 3 Celebration Event For Prime Video’s “Harlem” on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Janelle Monáe attends the 27th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Janelle Monáe attends the 27th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Ebell of Los Angeles on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Keke Palmer during NYFW. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Keke Palmer attends the front row for the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Storm Reid in Beverly Hills. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Storm Reid attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Cocktail Event in Los Angeles to Celebrate the FTUS 2025 Finalists at Private Residence on February 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FTG)

Crystal Hayslett and Devale Ellis attend the 13th SCAD TVFest. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Crystal Hayslett and Devale Ellis attend Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” Q&A during the 13th SCAD TVfest on February 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during her “The For My Fans” tour. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Singer Mary J. Blige performs onstage during her “The For My Fans” tour at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Usher skates on the Jennifer Hudson Show. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – January 31, 2025: Usher appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing February 4, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Winnie Harlow visits the Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Winnie Harlow visits the Empire State Building on February 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Gabrielle Union attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Gabrielle Union attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

Muni Long attends the Sergio Hudson Fashion Show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Muni Long attends the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show at NeueHouse Madison Square on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)