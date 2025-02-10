HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Super Bowl LIX Weekend, NYFW ‘25, Gabrielle Union, Cardi B And More

The Big Game brought celebrities worldwide to The Big Easy for a collection of exciting events and activities.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Gabrielle Union and Saweetie arrive at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
This past weekend, New Orleans transformed into a vibrant hub of star-studded events, with Black celebrities making notable appearances across the city. The festivities culminated in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, where the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The halftime show was a highlight, featuring an electrifying performance by Kendrick Lamar, who was joined by SZA. The show also included surprise appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, portraying Uncle Sam, and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Throughout the weekend, various events attracted diverse crowds. At the DraftKings x KLUTCH Sports Group Super Bowl LIX Party, industry moguls and athletes mingled, celebrating the intersection of sports and entertainment. The MAXIM Saints & Sinners Big Game Party saw appearances from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, who later delivered a dynamic performance at a FanDuel event.

Jeffrey Lurie, Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

50 Cent’s Super Bold Comedy show brought laughter to attendees, and the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party was another hotspot, drawing celebrities from various sectors. In a unique collaboration, Tequila Don Julio x Popeyes teamed up for a Big Game Celebration in NOLA, offering guests a fusion of flavors and entertainment. EA Sports’ The Madden Bowl and the GQ Bowl were also star-studded, with athletes and entertainers sporting their best threads in celebration of the big game. Hosted by Taylor Rooks, the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch honored influential figures in sports, with several Black celebrities recognized for their contributions.

Simultaneously, New York Fashion Week concluded with the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show, where Keke Palmer turned heads in a cream ensemble, embodying leadership and authority. 

From the bustling streets of New Orleans to the runways of New York, stars showcased their influence and style, making this weekend a memorable celebration of culture and achievement.

Let’s take a look at the stars spotted across the country.

