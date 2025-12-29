HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Simone Biles Shines As Official NFL Guest Photographer For Bears Vs. 49ers Game

The Olympic legend steps behind the camera, capturing Sunday Night Football from the sidelines as part of the league’s Celebrity Photographer Series.
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Gymnast Simone Biles photographs from the sidelines before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
Last night, Simone Biles stepped onto the sidelines of Sunday Night Football, capturing the San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears matchup. As the latest guest photographer in the NFL’s Celebrity Photographer Series, the Olympic champion documented game day, from the pregame moments to the intensity on the field itself.

Among the photos were moments featuring Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as her husband, Jonathan Owens, currently a safety for Chicago. Working alongside the NFL’s Live Content Correspondents team, Biles gained full access to the field and sidelines.

​​Here’s a look at Sunday Night Football as Simone Biles saw it in the gallery below.

