Last night, Simone Biles stepped onto the sidelines of Sunday Night Football, capturing the San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears matchup. As the latest guest photographer in the NFL’s Celebrity Photographer Series, the Olympic champion documented game day, from the pregame moments to the intensity on the field itself.
Among the photos were moments featuring Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as her husband, Jonathan Owens, currently a safety for Chicago. Working alongside the NFL’s Live Content Correspondents team, Biles gained full access to the field and sidelines.
Here’s a look at Sunday Night Football as Simone Biles saw it in the gallery below.
Simone Biles serves as the NFL’s Celebrity Photographer.
Caleb Williams
Simone Biles photographs from the sidelines.
Demarcus Robinson
Simone Biles takes photos before the game.
Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles on the field.
Da Bears.
Simone is all smiles.
Jonathan Owens warms up.