SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Gymnast Simone Biles photographs from the sidelines before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Last night, Simone Biles stepped onto the sidelines of Sunday Night Football, capturing the San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears matchup. As the latest guest photographer in the NFL’s Celebrity Photographer Series, the Olympic champion documented game day, from the pregame moments to the intensity on the field itself.

Among the photos were moments featuring Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as her husband, Jonathan Owens, currently a safety for Chicago. Working alongside the NFL’s Live Content Correspondents team, Biles gained full access to the field and sidelines.

​​Here’s a look at Sunday Night Football as Simone Biles saw it in the gallery below.

Simone Biles serves as the NFL’s Celebrity Photographer.

Caleb Williams

Simone Biles photographs from the sidelines. SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Gymnast Simone Biles photographs from the sidelines before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Demarcus Robinson

Simone Biles takes photos before the game. SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles takes photos prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles on the field.

Da Bears.

Simone is all smiles.