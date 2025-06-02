HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Netflix’s ‘The Live Event,’ Roots Picnic 2025, Miami Swim Week, Serena Williams, Victoria Monét And More

Whether turning heads on the runway or lighting up festival stages, Black celebrities made this week unforgettable with style and presence.
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Teyana Taylor attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·

As the days grew warmer and the pace of events quickened, Black stars were everywhere this past week—turning heads with their impeccable style, commanding performances, and magnetic presence. From high-profile red carpets to exclusive stages and sunlit runways, their energy resonated across every corner of the cultural landscape.

Among the standout moments were Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Kerry Washington, and more at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event in Inglewood, GloRilla and Latto’s fiery performances at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and Megan Thee Stallion owning the runway at Miami Swim Week. The glamour continued as Serena Williams, Victoria Monét, and Winnie Harlow celebrated Audemars Piguet’s milestone anniversary, while Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx brought laughs to Netflix’s comedy night in West Hollywood.

Now, step into this week’s gallery to relive the biggest moments in Black culture.

