INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Teyana Taylor attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As the days grew warmer and the pace of events quickened, Black stars were everywhere this past week—turning heads with their impeccable style, commanding performances, and magnetic presence. From high-profile red carpets to exclusive stages and sunlit runways, their energy resonated across every corner of the cultural landscape.

Among the standout moments were Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Kerry Washington, and more at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event in Inglewood, GloRilla and Latto’s fiery performances at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and Megan Thee Stallion owning the runway at Miami Swim Week. The glamour continued as Serena Williams, Victoria Monét, and Winnie Harlow celebrated Audemars Piguet’s milestone anniversary, while Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx brought laughs to Netflix’s comedy night in West Hollywood.

Now, step into this week’s gallery to relive the biggest moments in Black culture.

Tems performs during the 2025 Roots Picnic. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: Tems performs during the 2025 Roots Picnic Music Festival at Mann Center For Performing Arts on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

GLORILLA onstage in Philly. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: GLORILLA performs during the 2025 Roots Picnic Music Festival at Mann Center For Performing Arts on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Latto at Roots Picnic. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: Latto performs during the 2025 Roots Picnic Music Festival at Mann Center For Performing Arts on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Miguel sings to the crowd. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: Miguel performs onstage in the rain during the Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Ciara’s Black Women in Excellence. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 01: Ciara attends Ciara’s Black Women in Excellence dinner at Isabel Mayfair on June 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington at The Live Event. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Kerry Washington attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Caleb McLaughlin. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Caleb McLaughlin attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor attends Netflix Tudum 2025. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Teyana Taylor attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lovie Simone. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Lovie Simone attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The ‘Forever’ couple. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: (L-R) Michael Cooper Jr. and Lovie Simone attend Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Mary J. Blige celebrates Jadakiss’ birthday. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 30: Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige attend Jadakiss Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on May 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Chiles Family. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: (L-R) Jordan Chiles, Jazmin Chiles and Jade Chiles attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club Presented by Coppertone at W South Beach on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx at The Comedy Store. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: (L-R) Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx speak onstage as Netflix is a Joke presents FYSEE LA Comedy Night at The Comedy Store on May 29, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Jennifer Hudson. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – April 17, 2025: Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer appear with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing May 29, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Mara Brock Akil celebrates during Netflix’s FYSEE. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Mara Brock Akil celebrates during Netflix’s FYSEE: The Pitch with Peter Friedlander at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Law Roach and Draya Michele. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: (L-R) Law Roach and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet’s special evening with Vogue to celebrate 150th Anniversary on May 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Victoria Monét, Serena Williams, and Winnie Harlow attend Audemars Piguet’s special evening with Vogue. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: (L-R) Victoria Monét, Serena Williams, and Winnie Harlow attend Audemars Piguet’s special evening with Vogue to celebrate 150th Anniversary on May 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway in Miami. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway for Hot Girl Summer Swimwear By Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 at The Paraiso Tent on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)