Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, Brandy & Monica, Rihanna, And More

From front row fashion to red carpet reunions, this week’s Black celebrity sightings spanned New York, Paris, L.A., and beyond.
The stars were out and shining bright this week—on both sides of the Atlantic. Whether front row at fashion shows, seated on late-night couches, or commanding the stage at major global events, Black celebrities continued to make their presence known with style, substance, and star power. From Paris to New York, Atlanta to Seville, the past few days brought a whirlwind of appearances that reminded us just how deeply embedded Black excellence is in culture worldwide.

In France, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned heads at Dior, while Pharrell Williams made a splash curating the runway for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Brandy and Monica reunited on The Tonight Show, and Ashanti and Nelly brought their chemistry to SiriusXM. Idris and Sabrina Elba made it a date at the Glastonbury Festival, and KiKi Layne lit up the red carpet at the LA premiere of The Old Guard 2. Elsewhere, Nomzamo Mbatha, Terence Crawford, and Jeezy, DJ Drama reminded us that the influence of Black talent is both global and generational.

