Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, Brandy & Monica, Rihanna, And More

The stars were out and shining bright this week—on both sides of the Atlantic. Whether front row at fashion shows, seated on late-night couches, or commanding the stage at major global events, Black celebrities continued to make their presence known with style, substance, and star power. From Paris to New York, Atlanta to Seville, the past few days brought a whirlwind of appearances that reminded us just how deeply embedded Black excellence is in culture worldwide.

In France, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned heads at Dior, while Pharrell Williams made a splash curating the runway for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Brandy and Monica reunited on The Tonight Show, and Ashanti and Nelly brought their chemistry to SiriusXM. Idris and Sabrina Elba made it a date at the Glastonbury Festival, and KiKi Layne lit up the red carpet at the LA premiere of The Old Guard 2. Elsewhere, Nomzamo Mbatha, Terence Crawford, and Jeezy, DJ Drama reminded us that the influence of Black talent is both global and generational.

Keep scrolling to see who else made this week’s Star Gazing gallery.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the Dior show at during PFW. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams at the Louis Vuitton Menswear S/S 2026 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook in France. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Russell Westbrook attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jazlyn Martin attends the Amiri Menswear S/S 2026 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jazlyn Martin attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Chiwetel Ejiofor on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2″at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

KiKi Layne in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: KiKi Layne attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2″at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

‘Forever’s Michael Cooper Jr. at Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Michael Cooper Jr. attends the Taakk Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Nomzamo Mbatha speaks on stage at Global Citizen NOW. SEVILLE, SPAIN – JUNE 29: Nomzamo Mbatha speaks on stage the Global Citizen NOW on June 29, 2025 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Terence Crawford speaks the truth in Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Terence Crawford speaks onstage during the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Nelly and Ashanti visit SiriusXM Studios. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 25: Nelly and Ashanti visit SiriusXM Studios on June 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba pulled up to the Glastonbury Festival. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 27: Idris Elba (L) and Sabrina Elba attend the Glastonbury Festival 2025 on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

DJ Drama and Jeezy chat in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 23: DJ Drama and Jeezy during SiriusXM Jeezy’s Thug Motivation Radio Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “TM:101” at SiriusXM Studios on June 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Fabolous poses in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Fabolous attends SB Nation x Sei Less x Lo Kee’s On the Clock Party presented by Corona, Don Julio, and SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL GUMMIES at Sei Less on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for SB Nation)

Salehe Bembury shows off his new work in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 25: Salehe Bembury attends PUMA X Salehe Bembury Pop Up Store opening on June 25, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Puma)