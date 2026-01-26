Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, Sundance Film Festival, SZA, Usher, And More

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

This week, Black celebrities showed up everywhere, from Paris runways to Sundance screenings. Fashion, film, and music all shared the spotlight, with stars stepping out for major moments across the globe.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week delivered a strong showing, with Usher and Chris Brown attending Louis Vuitton, Travis Scott front row at Hermès, and Lewis Hamilton, SZA, and LaKeith Stanfield spotted at Dior Homme. Davido and Jerry Lorenzo were seen at Willy Chavarria, while Malice and Pusha T turned heads at the Kenzo Takada dinner.

Meanwhile, Park City stayed busy during Sundance. Giancarlo Esposito, Rob Morgan, and Nas were seen around town, while Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson supported the premiere of If I Go Will They Miss Me. Ava DuVernay spoke at a Cinema Cafe conversation, and Tessa Thompson celebrated the Sundance Institute alongside an Acura showcase. Joy Taylor also stepped out for the Multicultural Dinner At Sunrise Collective.

Across the globe, this week’s sightings capture Black talent in constant motion. Take a look at some amazing photos below.

Usher and Chris Brown in Paris. Usher and Chris Brown at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at Fondation Louis Vuitton on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Usher and Jerry Lorenzo PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Usher and Jerry Lorenzo attend the Willy Chavarria show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 on January 23, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

50 Cent and Omar Epps attend the premiere of “Moses The Black.” WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: (L-R) 50 Cent and Omar Epps attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “Moses The Black” at SilverScreen Theater on January 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Future PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Future attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

John Legend attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: John Legend attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Kitty Ca$h PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Kitty Ca$h attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

SZA PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) SZA attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Miles Caton PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Miles Caton attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Tyriq Withers attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Tyriq Withers attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Quavo PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Brothers in arms. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Malice and Pusha T attend the Kenzo Takada Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Takada Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Skepta attends PUMA Suede House PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: Skepta attends PUMA Suede House opening party on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Puma)

Lewis Hamilton PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched at the request of the client.) Lewis Hamilton attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Dior)

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched at the request of the client.) LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Dior)

Loren Lott attends the Wonder Man launch event. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Loren Lott attends the Wonder Man launch event at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 22, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Wonder Man launch event at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 22, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have a date night. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: (L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have a date night at the “House Of Italian Beef” pop-up by Arby’s and Chain at Studio 525 on January 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Arby’s)

Ava DuVernay attends Cinema Cafe 1 during Sundance. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Ava DuVernay attends Cinema Cafe 1 with Ava DuVernay and Barbara Kopple during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Jimmy Akingbola attends the Officine Générale Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jimmy Akingbola attends the Officine Générale Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage)

Tessa Thompson at Sundance. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Tessa Thompson with Acura NSX Roadster at Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Usher, Kano and Wretch 32. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Usher, Kano and Wretch 32 attend the Hermès Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Travis Scott PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Travis Scott attends the Hermès Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson at Sundance. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: (L-R) Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson attend the “If I Go Will They Miss Me” Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Morris Chestnut attends a UFC event. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 24: Morris Chestnut attends Paramount+ Celebrates the Launch of UFC on Paramount+ at UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Nas in Park City. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Nas is seen on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Declan Manley/London Entertainment/GC Images)

Joy Taylor attends the Sunrise Collective Multicultural Dinner. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Joy Taylor attends the Sunrise Collective Multicultural Dinner at Pine Cone Ridge on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Sunrise Collective)

Rob Morgan attends the Acura House of Energy. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: Rob Morgan attends the Acura House of Energy at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

Giancarlo Esposito PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: Giancarlo Esposito attends the Acura House of Energy at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)