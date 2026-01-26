HomeEntertainment

This week’s gallery highlights Black celebrities on the scene at red carpets and movie premieres around the world.
Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, Sundance Film Festival, SZA, Usher, And More
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
This week, Black celebrities showed up everywhere, from Paris runways to Sundance screenings. Fashion, film, and music all shared the spotlight, with stars stepping out for major moments across the globe.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week delivered a strong showing, with Usher and Chris Brown attending Louis Vuitton, Travis Scott front row at Hermès, and Lewis Hamilton, SZA, and LaKeith Stanfield spotted at Dior Homme. Davido and Jerry Lorenzo were seen at Willy Chavarria, while Malice and Pusha T turned heads at the Kenzo Takada dinner.

Meanwhile, Park City stayed busy during Sundance. Giancarlo Esposito, Rob Morgan, and Nas were seen around town, while Danielle Brooks and J. Alphonse Nicholson supported the premiere of If I Go Will They Miss Me. Ava DuVernay spoke at a Cinema Cafe conversation, and Tessa Thompson celebrated the Sundance Institute alongside an Acura showcase. Joy Taylor also stepped out for the Multicultural Dinner At Sunrise Collective.

Across the globe, this week’s sightings capture Black talent in constant motion. Take a look at some amazing photos below.

