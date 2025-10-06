HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, CultureCon 2025, Mara Brock Akil, Teyana Taylor And More

From red carpets to big stages, Black celebrities brought style, energy, and plenty of unforgettable moments.
Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, CultureCon 2025, Mara Brock Akil, Teyana Taylor And More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Teyana Taylor (L) and Ciara attend De Beers Celebrates The Launch Of Desert Diamonds at Artechouse NYC on October 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Some weeks, the stars align in all the right ways. From Hollywood soundstages to Paris runways and Brooklyn’s creative hubs, Black excellence continued to shine brightly—proving that no matter the city or season, culture never takes a day off.

Across the globe, familiar faces made their mark. Venus Williams, Pharrell Williams, Ice Spice, and Colman Domingo brought their signature flair to Paris Fashion Week, while Teyana Taylor sparkled in New York at De Beers’ “Desert Diamonds” launch. In Los Angeles, Magic and Cookie Johnson, Don Cheadle, and Tina Knowles gathered for HollyRod Foundation’s annual DesignCare Gala, as Kerry Washington and Kamala Harris each commanded attention on opposite coasts. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, CultureCon 2025 drew an all-star lineup that included Taraji P. Henson, Jesse Williams, and Ciara.

From high fashion to heartfelt conversations, this week reminded us that creativity and influence continue to travel far and wide. See all the celebrities spotted out and about below.

TOPICS: 