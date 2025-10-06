NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Teyana Taylor (L) and Ciara attend De Beers Celebrates The Launch Of Desert Diamonds at Artechouse NYC on October 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Some weeks, the stars align in all the right ways. From Hollywood soundstages to Paris runways and Brooklyn’s creative hubs, Black excellence continued to shine brightly—proving that no matter the city or season, culture never takes a day off.

Across the globe, familiar faces made their mark. Venus Williams, Pharrell Williams, Ice Spice, and Colman Domingo brought their signature flair to Paris Fashion Week, while Teyana Taylor sparkled in New York at De Beers’ “Desert Diamonds” launch. In Los Angeles, Magic and Cookie Johnson, Don Cheadle, and Tina Knowles gathered for HollyRod Foundation’s annual DesignCare Gala, as Kerry Washington and Kamala Harris each commanded attention on opposite coasts. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, CultureCon 2025 drew an all-star lineup that included Taraji P. Henson, Jesse Williams, and Ciara.

From high fashion to heartfelt conversations, this week reminded us that creativity and influence continue to travel far and wide. See all the celebrities spotted out and about below.

Winnie Harlow in Dubai. DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 05: Winnie Harlow at Atlantis The Royal’s Dolce&Gabbana x Ounass takeover at Cloud 22 on October 05, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal/ Dolce&Gabbana x Ounass)

Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae Carter appear onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris poses with the NAACP 110th Spingarn Medal. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Former Vice President Kamala Harris poses with the NAACP 110th Spingarn Medal at a Private Residence on September 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

Kerry Washington in Harlem. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Kerry Washington attends as Audible kicks off CultureCon with the Prophecy Season 2 Launch Party at Harlem Parish on September 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible)

Eva Marcille and Brandee Evans BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Eva Marcille and Brandee Evans attend Hollywood Confidential x Mara Brock Akil: Forever Our Girlfriend at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love Jones)

Mara Brock Akil in Beverly Hills. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Mara Brock Akil attends Hollywood Confidential x Mara Brock Akil: Forever Our Girlfriend at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love Jones)

Mona Scott Young, Prentice Penny, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Mara Brock Akil, Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Golden Brooks and Steve Jones BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Mona Scott Young, Prentice Penny, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Mara Brock Akil, Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Golden Brooks and Steve Jones pose for a photo during Hollywood Confidential x Mara Brock Akil: Forever Our Girlfriend at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love Jones)

Wendy Raquel Robinson BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Wendy Raquel Robinson attends Hollywood Confidential x Mara Brock Akil: Forever Our Girlfriend at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love Jones)

Taylor Polidore Williams visits the Empire State Building/ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Taylor Polidore Williams visits the Empire State Building in celebration of the return of season 2 of Beauty in Black on October 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Dwayne Johnson on ‘Sway In The Morning With Heather B And Tracy G.’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Heather B, Dwayne Johnson, and Tracy G. attend SiriusXM’s ‘Sway In The Morning With Heather B And Tracy G.’ at SiriusXM Studios on October 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ty Dolla $ign PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ty Dolla Sign attends the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor and Ciara NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Teyana Taylor (L) and Ciara attend De Beers Celebrates The Launch Of Desert Diamonds at Artechouse NYC on October 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Jimmy Jam, Da Brat, Anthony Hamilton, and Terry Lewis attend 2025 Living Legends Foundation Awards Dinner. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Jimmy Jam, Da Brat, Anthony Hamilton, and Terry Lewis attend 2025 Living Legends Foundation Awards Dinner & Gala at Flourish Atlanta on October 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The ladies of Pour Minds. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Drea Nicole and Lex P attend 2025 Living Legends Foundation Awards Dinner & Gala at Flourish Atlanta on October 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ming Lee Simmons attends Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ming Lee Simmons attends the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Saint Jhn PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Saint Jhn attends the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Ice Spice attends the Vivienne Westwood show. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ice Spice attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams attends the Comme des Garçons show. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams attends the Comme des Garçons Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends CultureCon 2025. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Ciara in NYC. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Ciara attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Claressa Shields poses for a picture. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Claressa Shields attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Imani Ellis and Sloane Stephens BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Imani Ellis and Sloane Stephens attend CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

The cast of Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Jimmy Akingbola, Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman and Olly Sholotan attend CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Gia Peppers at CultureCon. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Gia Peppers attends as Audible returns to CultureCon with a panel exploring the creation of genre-pushing Audible Originals, “The Prophecy Season 2” and “All Things Undone,” at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Audible)

Tina Knowles attends HollyRod Foundation’s Annual DesignCare Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Tina Knowles attends HollyRod Foundation’s Annual DesignCare Gala at NYA EAST on October 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Malika Andrews at the “After The Hunt” screening. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Malika Andrews arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon MGM Studios “After The Hunt” at David Geffen Theater, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival. AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Essence Atkins in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Essence Atkins attends HollyRod Foundation’s Annual DesignCare Gala at NYA EAST on October 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Magic admires his wife, Cookie. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson attend HollyRod Foundation’s Annual DesignCare Gala at NYA EAST on October 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Crystal Renee Hayslett at Duggal Greenhouse. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Crystal Renee Hayslett attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson attends CultureCon 2025. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Taraji P. Henson attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Brian Tyree Henry attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Amazon MGM Studios “After The Hunt” at David Geffen Theater, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Venus Williams attends the Lacoste Womenswear show in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Venus Williams attends the Lacoste Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo arrives for the Valentino show. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 05: Colman Domingo arrives for the Valentino show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)