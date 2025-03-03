Star Gazing: 97th Annual Academy Awards, Milan Fashion Week, Victoria Monét, Meagan Good And More

Victoria Monét at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The talent of BIPOC creatives was on full display as stars graced red carpets, runways, and stages across the globe. From the grandeur of the 97th Academy Awards to the high-energy glamour of Milan Fashion Week, we’re highlighting the unforgettable events in entertainment and culture.

Hollywood made history on Oscar night as Zoe Saldaña became the first American of Dominican descent to win an Academy Award, taking home the Best Supporting Actress honor for Emilia Pérez. Meanwhile, Paul Tazewell broke barriers in costume design, winning for his work on Wicked—a first for a Black male designer in the category. Across the pond, Naomi Campbell set Milan Fashion Week ablaze, commanding the DSquared2 runway with her signature presence and a striking, voluminous new look.

Also in Los Angeles, ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood ceremony and Hollywood House provided a space for connection and inspiration, while the TIME Women of the Year Gala honored powerful changemakers.

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments and celebrity sightings from this past week.

Teyana Taylor stuns in Beverly Hils. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Aaron Pierre on the red carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Aaron Pierre attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lizzo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Lizzo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The iconic Halle Berry. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Halle Berry attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Queen Latifah performs onstage during the Oscars. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“All-American” at ESSENCE Hollywood House. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Bre-Z, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Alexis Chikaeze, Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou attend 2025 ESSENCE Hollywood House: To Altadena With Love on February 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Raamla Mohamed and Lena Waithe speak onstage during 2025 ESSENCE Hollywood House. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Raamla Mohamed and Lena Waithe speak onstage during 2025 ESSENCE Hollywood House: To Altadena With Love on February 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Ruth E. Carter and Wunmi Mosaku speak about ‘SINNERS.’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Ruth E. Carter and Wunmi Mosaku speak onstage during 2025 ESSENCE Hollywood House: To Altadena With Love on February 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show. MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/WireImage)

Skepta attends British GQ And Christian Louboutin Dinner. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Skepta attends a dinner hosted by British GQ and fashion designer Christian Louboutin to celebrate music and style at The Twenty Two on February 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ)

Aldis Hodge in red. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Aldis Hodge attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

A’ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles attend the TIME Women of the Year Gala. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) A’ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles attend the TIME Women of the Year Gala at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 25, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

The beautiful Nomzamo Mbatha at the TIME Women of the Year Gala. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Nomzamo Mbatha attends the TIME Women of the Year Gala at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 25, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

Victoria Monét steals the show in Milan. MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 27: Victoria Monét attends the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Icons of different eras. US actress Laura Harrier (L) and Whoopie Goldberg attend the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

J. Alphonse Nicholson, Omar Dorsey, Blair Underwood and Method Man. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Honorees J. Alphonse Nicholson, Omar Dorsey, Blair Underwood and Method Man pose onstage at the Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lexus Uptown Honors)

Lance Gross attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Lance Gross attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)

Nneka Onuorah, Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts, Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith and Meagan Good. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Nneka Onuorah, Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts, Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith and Meagan Good attend Sunset Fridays Celebrating Tasha Smith And Sidra Smith’s Birthday at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 28, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo strut the carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Crystal Renee Hayslett speaks with Da’Vinchi in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 02: Crystal Renee Hayslett and Da’Vinchi onstage during “Keep It Positive, Sweetie” podcast live taping at The Buckhead Theater on March 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The ladies attend “Keep It Positive, Sweetie” podcast live taping. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Jasmin Brown, Shamea Morton, Crystal Renee Hayslett, B. Simone, and Pretty Vee attend “Keep It Positive, Sweetie” podcast live taping at The Buckhead Theater on March 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)