Star Gazing: 97th Annual Academy Awards, Milan Fashion Week, Victoria Monét, Meagan Good And More

From Los Angeles to Milan, Black excellence shined bright on Hollywood’s biggest stages.
Victoria Monét at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

The talent of BIPOC creatives was on full display as stars graced red carpets, runways, and stages across the globe. From the grandeur of the 97th Academy Awards to the high-energy glamour of Milan Fashion Week, we’re highlighting the unforgettable events in entertainment and culture.

Hollywood made history on Oscar night as Zoe Saldaña became the first American of Dominican descent to win an Academy Award, taking home the Best Supporting Actress honor for Emilia Pérez. Meanwhile, Paul Tazewell broke barriers in costume design, winning for his work on Wicked—a first for a Black male designer in the category. Across the pond, Naomi Campbell set Milan Fashion Week ablaze, commanding the DSquared2 runway with her signature presence and a striking, voluminous new look.

Also in Los Angeles, ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood ceremony and Hollywood House provided a space for connection and inspiration, while the TIME Women of the Year Gala honored powerful changemakers.

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments and celebrity sightings from this past week.

