Star Gazing: ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’ Premieres In NY And LA, SXSW, Michelle Obama, Regina Hall And More

This past week, all the stars aligned to create unforgettable moments of Black excellence.
By Okla Jones ·

In the aftermath of awards season, celebrities from all over dominated red carpets, music conferences and sporting events—and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

This week, the premiere of AppleTV+’s Number One On The Call Sheet took place on both sides of the country. In New York City, stars such as Alfre Woodard, Tamron Hall, Serayah and Joey Bada$$ showed up to support, while in the City of Angels, attendees included Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Shola Lynch, Reginald Hudlin, Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and several others.

Down in the state of Texas, the SXSW Music Festival and Conference commenced, bringing out all the you-know-who’s in the entertainment and tech space. One of the highlights of the event was the live taping of IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, where the siblings took the stage for a powerful conversation at the Austin Convention Center.

Below, take a look at all the stars spotted from coast to coast!

