Star Gazing: ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’ Premieres In NY And LA, SXSW, Michelle Obama, Regina Hall And More

In the aftermath of awards season, celebrities from all over dominated red carpets, music conferences and sporting events—and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

This week, the premiere of AppleTV+’s Number One On The Call Sheet took place on both sides of the country. In New York City, stars such as Alfre Woodard, Tamron Hall, Serayah and Joey Bada$$ showed up to support, while in the City of Angels, attendees included Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Shola Lynch, Reginald Hudlin, Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and several others.

Down in the state of Texas, the SXSW Music Festival and Conference commenced, bringing out all the you-know-who’s in the entertainment and tech space. One of the highlights of the event was the live taping of IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, where the siblings took the stage for a powerful conversation at the Austin Convention Center.

Below, take a look at all the stars spotted from coast to coast!

“IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” Live. AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson speak onstage during a recording of the “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast during the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Jourdan Dunn attends Diptyque Orphéon Club. LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Jourdan Dunn attends Diptyque Orphéon Club on March 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Diptyque)

Essence Atkins at the TCL Chinese Theatre. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Essence Atkins attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Black Excellence in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Producer Datari Turner, executive producer Byron Phillips, director/executive producer Reginald Hudlin, Jurnee Smollett, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the red carpet event for Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. The two-part documentary film event will premiere on Friday, March 28 on Apple TV+. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Morris Chestnut on the carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Morris Chestnut attends the red carpet event for Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. The two-part documentary film event will premiere on Friday, March 28 on Apple TV+. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Shannon Thornton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Shannon Thornton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Old friends reunite in LA. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good marvel at each other. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge on the red carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge attend Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” New York premiere at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Kevin Hart attends Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Kevin Hart attends Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” New York premiere at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

The lovely couple in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: Serayah and Joey Badass attend Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

50 Cent and Whoopi Goldberg embrace at Planet Hollywood New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: 50 Cent and Whoopi Goldberg attends the Planet Hollywood Times Square Grand Opening at Planet Hollywood Times Square on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Big Sean on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – February 27, 2025: Big Sean appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing March 13, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

H.E.R. steps out in Texas. AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 10: H.E.R. attends “The Makings Of Curtis Mayfield” world premiere during the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

will.i.am at SXSW. AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: will.i.am arrives at the Beats and Bytes Happy Hour with Snapdragon during SXSW at TenTen on March 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Qualcomm)

A$AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: A$AP Rocky attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Laura Harrier attends the Miu Miu Womenswear dinner party. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: Laura Harrier attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Regina Hall at the “O’Dessa” screening. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: Regina Hall attends Searchlight Pictures’ “O’Dessa” New York screening at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)