The new year arrived with no shortage of star power. From Times Square to Palm Springs, Black celebrities closed out 2025 and stepped into 2026 in full view. New Year’s Eve brought about an exciting spectacle as Mariah Carey, Ciara, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, and more rang in the year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, while performances from Leon Thomas III, BigXthaPlug, and 6LACK kept the night moving coast to coast.

As the calendar turned, awards season energy followed close behind. The Palm Springs International Film Festival became an early gathering point, with Michael B. Jordan, Mahershala Ali, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Colman Domingo, and others stepped out for film honors and industry celebrations. Add in moments from the 31st Critics Choice Awards, and the week became a symbol of celebration.

Scroll through to see the standout moments from this week.

Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jessica Williams at the Critics Choice Awards. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Jessica Williams attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Sheryl Lee Ralph SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Tramell Tillman attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Tramell Tillman attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Omar Benson Miller and Miles Caton SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Omar Benson Miller and Miles Caton attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Wunmi Mosaku SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Sterling K. Brown SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Sterling K. Brown attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Danielle Brooks attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Danielle Brooks attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Nicole Beharie SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Nicole Beharie attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Tyler James Williams SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Tyler James Williams attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ruth E. Carter SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Ruth E. Carter attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Dwayne Johnson and Colman Domingo attend Variety Creative Impact Awards. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Dwayne Johnson and Colman Domingo attend Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch during the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Mommy duties. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert attend Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch during the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Colman Domingo attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Mahershala Ali attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Mahershala Ali attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Victoria Monét at the Clippers and Celtics game. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Victoria Monét attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Intuit Dome on January 03, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Nischelle Turner PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Nischelle Turner attends the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Anderson Paak performs at The PM Lounge Fresno. FRESNO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 31: Anderson Paak performs at The PM Lounge Fresno as they rings in the New Year on December 31, 2025 in Fresno, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for the PM Lounge Fresno)

Chance the Rapper performs onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Chance the Rapper performs onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” at Chicago Riverwalk on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Penske Media via Getty Images)

BigXthaPlug on stage. In this image released on December 31, 2025, BigXthaPlug performs onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Leon Thomas III performs “Mutt” onstage. In this image released on December 31, 2025, Leon Thomas III performs “Mutt” onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Diana Ross Diana Ross at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026 at Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Ciara on stage. Ciara at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026 at Times Square on January 1, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Penske Media via Getty Images)

50 Cent In this image released on December 31, 2025, 50 Cent performs onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Mariah Carey performs “Obsessed” onstage. In this image released on December 31, 2025, Mariah Carey performs “Obsessed” onstage at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Spliff Star, Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy, T.I., and Busta Rhymes In this image released on December 31, 2025, Spliff Star, Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy, T.I., Busta Rhymes arrive at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Mariah Carey In this image released on December 31, 2025, Mariah Carey arrives at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)