Star Gazing: New Year’s Eve, 31st Critics Choice Awards, Michael B. Jordan, Mariah Carey And More

As 2025 closed and awards season opened, Black celebrities marked the moment with big performances and red-carpet appearances.
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
The new year arrived with no shortage of star power. From Times Square to Palm Springs, Black celebrities closed out 2025 and stepped into 2026 in full view. New Year’s Eve brought about an exciting spectacle as Mariah Carey, Ciara, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, and more rang in the year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, while performances from Leon Thomas III, BigXthaPlug, and 6LACK kept the night moving coast to coast.

As the calendar turned, awards season energy followed close behind. The Palm Springs International Film Festival became an early gathering point, with Michael B. Jordan, Mahershala Ali, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Colman Domingo, and others stepped out for film honors and industry celebrations. Add in moments from the 31st Critics Choice Awards, and the week became a symbol of celebration.

Scroll through to see the standout moments from this week.

