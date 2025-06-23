BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The entertainment industry has been buzzing these past few days, especially with Juneteenth kicking the weekend off. From the Thunder’s series-clinching win on Sunday to Mookie Betts’ Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles, stars from all over stepped out—and had a great time doing it.

Yesterday, the Oklahoma City Thunder became the center of the basketball world with their win over the Indiana Pacers during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. In Los Angeles, notable figures such as Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Keke Palmer, Tiffany Haddish, and more, donned their most stylish outfits at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Across the country, the Fanatics Fest commenced, where the world saw sports and culture collide under one roof.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

Victoria Monét and her daughter. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Victoria Monét attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins Finals MVP. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 22: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 22, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Druski at Fanatics Fest. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Druski walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Tyla attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Tyla attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

LeBron James walks the blue carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: LeBron James walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Mýa attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Mýa attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Keke Palmer in Los Angeles. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Russell Wilson speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Leon Thomas performs at JFK. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Leon Thomas performs as Capital One celebrates its flagship lounge opening at JFK airport on June 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Capital One)

Tems in Kyoto, Japan. KYOTO, JAPAN – JUNE 18: Ambassador Tems poses during the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30 mm Collection on June 18, 2025 in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Omega)

Ariana Debose poses during the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30 mm Collection. KYOTO, JAPAN – JUNE 18: Ambassador Ariana Debose poses during the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30 mm Collection on June 18, 2025 in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Omega)

Cardi B in Cannes. CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 18: Cardi B attends Spotify Beach concert featuring Cardi B, Lola Young and Mark Ronson at Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions 2025 on June 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

B. Simone attends 5th Annual Beauté Noir Honoree Dinner. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 19: B. Simone attends 5th Annual Beauté Noir Honoree Dinner at The Georgian Terrace Hotel on June 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne plays in Mookie Betts’ Celebrity Softball Game. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Lil Wayne plays in a Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by Mookie Betts to Celebrate Black Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter and Spike Lee at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: (L-R) Derek Jeter and Spike Lee speak onstage for the Only In New York: 27 Rings panel during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Dwyane Wade attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Gayle King walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Gayle King walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

JuJu Watkins in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: JuJu Watkins walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Sheryl Swoopes speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Sheryl Swoopes speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Tiffany Haddish having a great time. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Tiffany Haddish walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Terence Crawford attends his pre-fight press conference. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Terence Crawford attends the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Press Conference during Fanatics Fest at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix)

Taylor Rooks. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Taylor Rooks walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Mariah the Scientist and GloRilla at Birthday Bash. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 21: Mariah the Scientist and GloRilla perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the Los Angeles premiere of Candace Nicholas-Lippman’s new play “A Rose Called Candace” at Los Angeles Theatre on June 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ice Spice attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Ice Spice attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)