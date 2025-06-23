HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: NBA Finals, Fanatics Fest, Cannes Lions 2025, Victoria Monét, Meagan Good And More

From Juneteenth celebrations to the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, this week was one to remember.
Star Gazing: NBA Finals, Fanatics Fest, Cannes Lions 2025, Victoria Monét, Meagan Good And More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

The entertainment industry has been buzzing these past few days, especially with Juneteenth kicking the weekend off. From the Thunder’s series-clinching win on Sunday to Mookie Betts’ Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles, stars from all over stepped out—and had a great time doing it.

Yesterday, the Oklahoma City Thunder became the center of the basketball world with their win over the Indiana Pacers during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. In Los Angeles, notable figures such as Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Keke Palmer, Tiffany Haddish, and more, donned their most stylish outfits at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Across the country, the Fanatics Fest commenced, where the world saw sports and culture collide under one roof.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

TOPICS: 