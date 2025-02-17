Star Gazing: NBA All-Star Weekend, SNL50, Pharrell Williams, Simone Biles And More

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Colman Domingo pose with the Montecito Award during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 14, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

The cameras were rolling, as this past week was filled with unforgettable star-studded moments. At Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary celebration, Black Hollywood showed up in style to honor the legendary sketch comedy series. Held at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Center, the night brought out an elite mix of talent, including Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Eddie Murphy, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg, Ziwe, and Ayo Edibiri. Meanwhile, NBA All-Star Weekend took over San Francisco, drawing athletes, musicians, and entertainers to some of the most exclusive events. Country star Mickey Guyton and rising artist Shaboozey made their presence known, while rapper 2 Chainz delivered a high-energy performance at the Google Pixel House.

Across the pond, London played host to the 2025 BAFTA Awards, where Black talent made waves at the ceremony and afterparties, with appearances from actors like Zoe Saldana and Jharrel Jerome. Back in New York, TIME honored changemakers at its Impact Dinner: The Closers at Second, where the guest list featured Niecy Nash, Elaine Welteroth, and Colman Domingo, among others. From milestone celebrations to glamorous award shows, this week’s best Black celebrity moments prove that excellence is always on display.

Take a look at all the stars spotted around the world below.

Quinta Brunson attends SNL50. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Quinta Brunson attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Eddie Murphy attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Tracy Morgan suited up. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Tracy Morgan attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer at the 50th Anniversary celebration on “Saturday Night Live.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Keke Palmer attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim attends SNL50. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Ego Nwodim attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Zahra Rock and SNL Alumni husband Chris on the red carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Zahra Rock (L) and Chris Rock attend the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Leslie Jones beaming with joy. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Leslie Jones attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Questlove on the carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Questlove attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg shows love to “Saturday Night Live.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Whoopi Goldberg attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Toya Johnson attends The Black Excellence Brunch. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 16: TV personality Toya Johnson attends The Black Excellence Brunch and “Beyond The Gates” screening and talk back at 42West on February 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tamara Tunie in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 16: Actress Tamara Tunie attends The Black Excellence Brunch and “Beyond The Gates” screening and talk back at 42West on February 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

2Chainz performs at Google Pixel House. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: 2Chainz performs at Google Pixel House celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images)

Jadakiss in San Francisco. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Jadakiss attends the Jaguar Type 00 at SEI LESS / LO KEE / SB Nation All-Star Weekend Afterparty at 715 Harrison Parking Lot on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jaguar)

Fabolous at All-Star Weekend. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Fabolous attends the Jaguar Type 00 at SEI LESS / LO KEE / SB Nation All-Star Weekend Afterparty at 715 Harrison Parking Lot on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jaguar)

Rickea Jackson arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Rickea Jackson arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton at All-Star Weekend. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Mickey Guyton arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Shaboozey styles on the red carpet. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Shaboozey arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Aria Hughes, Pharrell Williams, and James Whitner at the “All Day I Dream About Sport” premiere. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 15: Aria Hughes,Editor-In-Chief, Complex, Pharrell Williams and James Whitner speak onstage during the “All Day I Dream About Sport” Q&A at Hill Auditorium at the High Museum of Art on February 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sam Jay attends the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Sam Jay attends the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Gayle King in red. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Gayle King attends the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Tiffany Haddish poses for the camera. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Tiffany Haddish attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert At Radio City Music Hall Red Carpet Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert At Radio City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Ayo Edebiri attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert At Radio City Music Hall Red Carpet Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is ready to play. HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 13: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo and Elaine Welteroth attend the TIME Impact Dinner. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Elaine Welteroth attend the TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers, at Second on February 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME)

Zoe Saldana attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Zoe Saldana attends the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kai Sundifu/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku and Jharrel Jerome. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Wunmi Mosaku and Jharrel Jerome attend the Netflix BAFTA After Party at The Twenty Two on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Captain America in full effect. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Anthony Mackie attends “Captain America: Brave New World” New York Screening on February 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin at the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 13: Marsai Martin attends the 2025 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Ice Spice and Druski attend the Premiere Watch Party For “Coulda Been Love” Series. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Ice Spice and Druski attend the Premiere Watch Party For “Coulda Been Love” Series Presented By DON JULIO Tequila & Monster Energy at iPic Theater on February 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Druski)