From award ceremonies to sporting events, this week brought Black celebrities from all over to the forefront.
Star Gazing: NBA All-Star Weekend, SNL50, Pharrell Williams, Simone Biles And More
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Colman Domingo pose with the Montecito Award during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 14, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)
By Okla Jones ·

The cameras were rolling, as this past week was filled with unforgettable star-studded moments. At Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary celebration, Black Hollywood showed up in style to honor the legendary sketch comedy series. Held at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Center, the night brought out an elite mix of talent, including Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Eddie Murphy, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg, Ziwe, and Ayo Edibiri. Meanwhile, NBA All-Star Weekend took over San Francisco, drawing athletes, musicians, and entertainers to some of the most exclusive events. Country star Mickey Guyton and rising artist Shaboozey made their presence known, while rapper 2 Chainz delivered a high-energy performance at the Google Pixel House.

Across the pond, London played host to the 2025 BAFTA Awards, where Black talent made waves at the ceremony and afterparties, with appearances from actors like Zoe Saldana and Jharrel Jerome. Back in New York, TIME honored changemakers at its Impact Dinner: The Closers at Second, where the guest list featured Niecy Nash, Elaine Welteroth, and Colman Domingo, among others. From milestone celebrations to glamorous award shows, this week’s best Black celebrity moments prove that excellence is always on display.

Take a look at all the stars spotted around the world below.

