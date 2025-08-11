HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 MVAAFF, Whitney Houston’s Anniversary Gala, Gabrielle Union, Tyla, And More

From Hollywood premieres to island gatherings, these moments captured Black excellence in every setting.
MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: Mara Brock Akil attends Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs Celebratory Cocktail At The Martha’s Vineyard Museum on August 08, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)
From Hollywood premieres to island gatherings, Black stars made their mark this week. Whether on stage, on the red carpet, or in intimate conversations, these moments reflected the range and influence of talent across entertainment, sports, and beyond.

In Los Angeles, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrated Abbott Elementary at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, while Tyla and Michael Cooper Jr. attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood. Over on the East Coast, Jennifer Hudson wowed audiences in Atlanta at The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala, and Paula Patton lit up New York’s Empire State Building. Spike Lee connected with fans at his Pop-Up Stoop Sale in NYC, while Mara Brock Akil joined Ralph Lauren’s celebration in Martha’s Vineyard.

The Vineyard was also a hub for major moments, with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson taping their IMO podcast, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attending a star-studded dinner, and Dave Chappelle premiering Live In Real Life at MVAAFF. In Hollywood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis took the stage at AFI’s Conservatory Commencement, adding inspiration to an already star-filled week.

Scroll ahead to see more of the week’s most memorable Black celebrity sightings.

