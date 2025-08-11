Star Gazing: 2025 MVAAFF, Whitney Houston’s Anniversary Gala, Gabrielle Union, Tyla, And More

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: Mara Brock Akil attends Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs Celebratory Cocktail At The Martha’s Vineyard Museum on August 08, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

From Hollywood premieres to island gatherings, Black stars made their mark this week. Whether on stage, on the red carpet, or in intimate conversations, these moments reflected the range and influence of talent across entertainment, sports, and beyond.

In Los Angeles, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrated Abbott Elementary at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, while Tyla and Michael Cooper Jr. attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood. Over on the East Coast, Jennifer Hudson wowed audiences in Atlanta at The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala, and Paula Patton lit up New York’s Empire State Building. Spike Lee connected with fans at his Pop-Up Stoop Sale in NYC, while Mara Brock Akil joined Ralph Lauren’s celebration in Martha’s Vineyard.

The Vineyard was also a hub for major moments, with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson taping their IMO podcast, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attending a star-studded dinner, and Dave Chappelle premiering Live In Real Life at MVAAFF. In Hollywood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis took the stage at AFI’s Conservatory Commencement, adding inspiration to an already star-filled week.

Scroll ahead to see more of the week’s most memorable Black celebrity sightings.

Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson host ‘IMO’ Live MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 09: Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson attend Higher Ground’s “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast during 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks at Martha’s Vineyard. MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks during Roku Channel presents “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” during the 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 08, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle at MVAAFF 2025. MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: Dave Chappelle speaks at the premiere of “Dave Chappelle: Live In Real Life” benefitting the Duke Ellington School of the Arts during the 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 08, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The Cut x Intuition by Aramis dinner party. EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The Cut x Intuition by Aramis dinner party during the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at Atria on August 06, 2025 in Edgartown, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mariel and Katherine Tyler/Getty Images)

Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Actresses Janelle James (L) and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “Abbott Elementary” event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on August 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Issa Rae attends HBO Max’s ‘Seen & Heard Part 2’ screening. MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 09: Actress and producer Issa Rae attends HBO Max’s “Seen & Heard Part 2” screening during Martha’s Vineyard African American 23rd Film Festival at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Spike Lee attends the Pop-Up Stoop Sale. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Spike Lee attends Spike Lee Joint Pop-Up Stoop Sale on August 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jennifer Hudson at The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 09: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala at St Regis Hotel on August 09, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation)

Mara Brock Akil attends Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs Celebratory Cocktail. MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: Mara Brock Akil attends Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs Celebratory Cocktail At The Martha’s Vineyard Museum on August 08, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

Shedeur Sanders looks on during his first game. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 08: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Tyla attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: Tyla attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images)

David Oyelowo attends the 21st HollyShorts Film Festival. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: David Oyelowo attends the 21st HollyShorts Film Festival at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival )

Paula Patton visits The Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Paula Patton visits The Empire State Building on August 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis speak onstage during AFI’s Conservatory Commencement. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: (L-R) Gina Prince-Bythewood and Honorary Degree Recipient Viola Davis speak onstage during AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI)

Michael Cooper Jr. attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: Michael Cooper Jr. attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images)

PinkPantheress in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: PinkPantheress attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images)

Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox attend Pandora Playback. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 6: Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox attend Pandora Playback With Jermaine Dupri at SiriusXM Studios on August 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 05: Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 05, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)