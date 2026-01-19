HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Milan Fashion Week, MLK Day 2026, Rihanna, Angela Bassett And More

Black celebrities made appearances across fashion, film, music, and community events this week.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 18: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live on January 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
By Okla Jones ·
This week highlights Black celebrities on the move, with appearances spanning fashion shows, award ceremonies, premieres, and live performances around the world. From Italy to Atlanta, these moments capture how presence and influence continue to show up across culture.

Fashion and nightlife led the way as Damson Idris attended Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 menswear show in Milan, while Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Gunna, and D-Nice stepped out for the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas. Music moments followed, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York and Jill Scott’s street performance in London.

Atlanta served as a central hub during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, hosting the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards. Viola Davis received the Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award, with appearances by Anika Noni Rose, Aldis Hodge, Eva Marcille, and Gloria James, plus performances from Chance the Rapper, October London, and Goapele.

Red carpet premieres, media stops, and conversations filled out the week, offering a snapshot of Black excellence.

