Star Gazing: Milan Fashion Week, MLK Day 2026, Rihanna, Angela Bassett And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 18: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live on January 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

This week highlights Black celebrities on the move, with appearances spanning fashion shows, award ceremonies, premieres, and live performances around the world. From Italy to Atlanta, these moments capture how presence and influence continue to show up across culture.

Fashion and nightlife led the way as Damson Idris attended Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 menswear show in Milan, while Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Gunna, and D-Nice stepped out for the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas. Music moments followed, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York and Jill Scott’s street performance in London.

Atlanta served as a central hub during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, hosting the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards. Viola Davis received the Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award, with appearances by Anika Noni Rose, Aldis Hodge, Eva Marcille, and Gloria James, plus performances from Chance the Rapper, October London, and Goapele.

Red carpet premieres, media stops, and conversations filled out the week, offering a snapshot of Black excellence.

Winnie Harlow and Teyana Taylor LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Winnie Harlow and Teyana Taylor attend the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino, presented by American Express and Resy on January 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino )

Winnie Harlow LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Winnie Harlow attends the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino, presented by American Express and Resy on January 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino )

Jill Scott Performs With DJ AG On Camden High Street. LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 12: Jill Scott performs with DJ AG on Camden High Street on January 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Will Smith attends the “Pole To Pole With Will Smith” London Premiere. LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 12: Will Smith attends the “Pole To Pole With Will Smith” London Premiere at the Natural History Museum on January 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Alexys Feaster and Dr. Bernice King at the screening for “Hoops, Hopes, and Dreams.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 12: Alexys Feaster and Dr. Bernice King attend the screening premiere and black carpet experience for “Hoops, Hopes, and Dreams” at The King Center on January 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event kicks off the multi-day celebration of the 2026 King Holiday Observance hosted by The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Oprah Winfrey poses before an In Conversation with Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff and Gayle King on Winfrey’s and Jastreboff’s book Enough at 92Y on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Maino, Big Daddy Kane and Joey Bada$$ attend Netflix | NightCaps Guys Night Out. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Maino, Big Daddy Kane and Joey Bada$$ attend Netflix | NightCaps Guys Night Out The Rip Premiere at Felice Columbus on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Kid Mero attends The Rip World Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: The Kid Mero attends The Rip World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jade Cargill NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Jade Cargill attends The Rip World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Joe Johnson, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Joe Johnson, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe attend The Rip World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix)

Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Teyana Taylor attends The Rip World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Terrence Jenkins and Mikalah Sultan attend The Rip World Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Terrence Jenkins and Mikalah Sultan attend The Rip World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix)

Naomi Osaka MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 15: Naomi Osaka competes against Jannik Sinner in a pickle ball match during the 1 Hotel Open at 1 Hotel Melbourne on January 15, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Anika Noni Rose at the 2026 Voice Arts Awards held at The Beverly Hilton. Anika Noni Rose at the 2026 Voice Arts Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne at the 2026 Voice Arts Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson visits SiriusXM Studios. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Tessa Thompson visits SiriusXM Studios on January 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Ashley Nicole Moss MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Ashley Nicole Moss attends Netflix’s The Rip Leading Latinas Dinner at MILA Miami Beach on January 15, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Netflix)

Dr. Bernice A. King and T.I. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 15: Dr. Bernice A. King and T.I. arrive onstage during the “Nothing To See Here: Watts” red carpet screening and Q&A at College Football Hall of Fame on January 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shamea Morton at the screening of “Nothing To See Here: Watts.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 15: TV personality Shamea Morton attends the red carpet screening of “Nothing To See Here: Watts” at College Football Hall of Fame on January 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: A$AP Rocky attends A$AP Rocky & Tim Burton “Don’t Be Dumb” Album Release Party on January 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jimmy Jam performs onstage during Jamz And Conversations. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Jimmy Jam performs onstage during Jamz And Conversations on January 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Gunna attends the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Gunna attends the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino, presented by American Express and Resy on January 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino )

Lenny S., Carver Guru, Sterling “Steelo” Brim, L. Ryan Shaffer and D-Nice. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Lenny S., Carver Guru, Sterling “Steelo” Brim, L. Ryan Shaffer and D-Nice attend the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino, presented by American Express and Resy on January 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino )

Anika Noni Rose and Aldis Hodge ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Anika Noni Rose and Aldis Hodge attend the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Eva Marcille attends the 2026 King Holiday Observance. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Eva Marcille attends the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Gloria James accepts the Youth Influencer Award. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Gloria James accepts the Youth Influencer Award (Corporation) Award on behalf of The LeBron James Family Foundation onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

October London performs onstage. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: October London performs onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Wawa Gatheru ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Wawa Gatheru attends the 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual event honors community leaders, businesses, and organizations that demonstrate excellence in leadership, philanthropy, and social justice, inspired by the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Goapele ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Singer Goapele attends the 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual event honors community leaders, businesses, and organizations that demonstrate excellence in leadership, philanthropy, and social justice, inspired by the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rachel Lindsay attends the 12th Annual Allstate Party MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 17: Rachel Lindsay attends the 12th Annual Allstate Party at The Playoff, hosted by ESPN & College Football Playoff on January 17, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for ESPN)

Damson Idris attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2026 Menswear Fashion Show. VENICE, ITALY – JANUARY 18: Damson Idris attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2026 Menswear Fashion Show at Fondazione Prada on January 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)