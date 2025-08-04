Star Gazing: Lollapalooza, Women Evolve Conference, MVAAFF ‘25, Doechii, And More

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Doechii performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)

From coast to coast, Black stars made their presence known this week, whether through music, movement, or moments of recognition. These exciting celebrity sightings prove that summer is still going strong.

In Chicago, Lollapalooza brought out a high-powered slate of performers including Doechii, Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, Mariah the Scientist, and T-Pain, each delivering standout sets to packed crowds at Grant Park. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, hip-hop legends LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Chuck D, and Busta Rhymes gathered for a major moment as Busta received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And in Atlanta, Sarah Jakes Roberts packed State Farm Arena for the 2025 Woman Evolve Conference, while Fahamu Pecou and Jeezy brought art and legacy together at the Iconic Snowman Auction.

Elsewhere, Jade Cargill took in the New York skyline, Samara Joy dazzled audiences in Buenos Aires, and Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas dominated at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon. It was a week that captured the full range of Black talent in motion.

Scroll through to see who else made this week’s gallery one to remember.

Doechii and Lollapalooza 2025. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Doechii performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Mariah The Scientist in Chicago. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Mariah The Scientist performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky performs onstage. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: A$AP Rocky performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photos by Ryan Bakerink) (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/WireImage)

Chance the Rapper shuts down his hometown. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Chance the Rapper performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)

Tanner Adell, the country star. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: Tanner Adell performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

T-Pain doing his thing. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: T-Pain performs onstage during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Amaarae performs during Lollapalooza. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: Amaarae performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Black Coffee in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 01: Black Coffee performs during Labyrinth on the Thames at Old Royal Naval College on August 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane and Chuck D honor Busta Rhymes. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: (L-R) LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane and Chuck D are seen during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Busta Rhymes on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bronze medalist Gabby Thomas celebrates in Oregon. EUGENE, OREGON – AUGUST 03: Bronze medalist Gabby Thomas celebrates after finishing third in the Toyota Women’s 200m final during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on August 03, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. EUGENE, OREGON – AUGUST 03: Noah Lyles is pushed by Kenny Bednarek following the Xfinity Men’s 200m final during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on August 03, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Spike Lee onstage during the 23rd Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. OAK BLUFFS, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 01: (L-R) Spike Lee onstage during the 23rd Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival – The Color Of Conversation with Spike Lee, LaChanze, John Douglas Thompson And Ilfenesh Hadera at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 01, 2025 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

Spike Lee, Ilfenesh Hadera, LaChanze and John Douglas Thompson. OAK BLUFFS, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 01: (L-R) Spike Lee, Ilfenesh Hadera, LaChanze and John Douglas Thompson onstage during the 23rd Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival – The Color Of Conversation with Spike Lee, LaChanze, John Douglas Thompson And Ilfenesh Hadera at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 01, 2025 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

Ilfenesh Hadera at MVAAFF ’25. OAK BLUFFS, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 01: Ilfenesh Hadera attends the 23rd Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival – The Color Of Conversation with Spike Lee, LaChanze, John Douglas Thompson And Ilfenesh Hadera at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 01, 2025 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

Dr. Fahamu Pecou and Jeezy stand in front of “School of Hard Knocks.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 29: Dr. Fahamu Pecou and Jeezy stand in front of “School of Hard Knocks” by Dr. Fahamu Pecou at “Jeezy’s Iconic Snowman Auction” at Johnson Lowe Gallery on July 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the Pre Woman Evolve Impact Reception. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the Pre Woman Evolve Impact Reception at Le Bon Nosh at State Farm Arena on July 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

Sarah Jakes Roberts speaks during the Farewell address of Woman Evolve 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 02: Sarah Jakes Roberts speaks during the Farewell address of Woman Evolve 2025 at State Farm Arena on August 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

Arian Simone and Tripp Fontane speak at Woman Evolve 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 02: Arian Simone and Tripp Fontane speak during the Free to Love Panel at Woman Evolve 2025 at State Farm Arena on August 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

Nelly performs in Toronto. TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 31: Nelly performs at Budweiser Stage on July 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Eve performs at Budweiser Stage in Canada. TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 31: Eve performs at Budweiser Stage on July 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Jade Cargill visits The Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Jade Cargill visits The Empire State Building on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Samara Joy in Argentina. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – JULY 29: Samara Joy gestures during a live show at Teatro Coliseo on July 29, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images)