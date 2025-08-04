HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Lollapalooza, Women Evolve Conference, MVAAFF ‘25, Doechii, And More

Whether they were rocking festival stages, lighting up gallery openings, or receiving career-defining honors, Black excellence was on full display this week.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Doechii performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)
By Okla Jones ·
From coast to coast, Black stars made their presence known this week, whether through music, movement, or moments of recognition. These exciting celebrity sightings prove that summer is still going strong.

In Chicago, Lollapalooza brought out a high-powered slate of performers including Doechii, Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, Mariah the Scientist, and T-Pain, each delivering standout sets to packed crowds at Grant Park. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, hip-hop legends LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Chuck D, and Busta Rhymes gathered for a major moment as Busta received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And in Atlanta, Sarah Jakes Roberts packed State Farm Arena for the 2025 Woman Evolve Conference, while Fahamu Pecou and Jeezy brought art and legacy together at the Iconic Snowman Auction.

Elsewhere, Jade Cargill took in the New York skyline, Samara Joy dazzled audiences in Buenos Aires, and Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas dominated at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon. It was a week that captured the full range of Black talent in motion.

Scroll through to see who else made this week’s gallery one to remember.

