Star Gazing: ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Premiere, Apple Music’s Studio Launch, Issa Rae, Saweetie And More

From pop-up shops to star-studded galas, this week’s sightings prove that Black Hollywood knows how to shine both on and off the stage.
By Okla Jones
Every week, Hollywood serves up a fresh slate of star-studded moments, from red carpet premieres to surprise performances and glamorous soirées. This week highlights some of the most unforgettable Black celebrity sightings, capturing the energy and influence that continue to shape entertainment.

In Los Angeles, Issa Rae kept her entrepreneurial spirit front and center with a pop-up at the Beverly Center, while Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson shined at the inaugural Televerse Festival. The city also buzzed with A-listers at Apple and A24’s screening of Highest 2 Lowest, where icons like Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky, and Coco Jones turned heads on the red carpet. Elsewhere, Simone Biles celebrated the premiere of her Netflix docuseries Rising, and Danielle Brooks brought star power to HBO’s Peacemaker season 2 debut in New York.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills became the backdrop for the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation’s 25th anniversary dinner, drawing Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Mike Tyson, and honoree Spike Lee, alongside NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Byron Scott. Across the pond, Mariah Carey lit up the Royal Sandringham Estate with a festival performance that proved her global staying power.

Take a look at all the celebs out and about below.

