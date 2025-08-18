Star Gazing: ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Premiere, Apple Music’s Studio Launch, Issa Rae, Saweetie And More

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every week, Hollywood serves up a fresh slate of star-studded moments, from red carpet premieres to surprise performances and glamorous soirées. This week highlights some of the most unforgettable Black celebrity sightings, capturing the energy and influence that continue to shape entertainment.

In Los Angeles, Issa Rae kept her entrepreneurial spirit front and center with a pop-up at the Beverly Center, while Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson shined at the inaugural Televerse Festival. The city also buzzed with A-listers at Apple and A24’s screening of Highest 2 Lowest, where icons like Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky, and Coco Jones turned heads on the red carpet. Elsewhere, Simone Biles celebrated the premiere of her Netflix docuseries Rising, and Danielle Brooks brought star power to HBO’s Peacemaker season 2 debut in New York.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills became the backdrop for the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation’s 25th anniversary dinner, drawing Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Mike Tyson, and honoree Spike Lee, alongside NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Byron Scott. Across the pond, Mariah Carey lit up the Royal Sandringham Estate with a festival performance that proved her global staying power.

Take a look at all the celebs out and about below.

Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and Mike Tyson. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Mike Tyson and David Osokow attend Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation)

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and Spike Lee. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and Spike Lee attend Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation)

Shaquille O’Neal, Byron Scott and Magic Johnson attend Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Shaquille O’Neal, Byron Scott and Magic Johnson attend Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation)

Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis and Terrell Owens. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis and Terrell Owens onstage during Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation)

Cassandra Freeman and Sterling K. Brown attend the Hollywood Stars Gather. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Cassandra Freeman and Sterling K. Brown attend the Hollywood Stars Gather To Support Drama Club And Launch Ambassador Circle event on August 16, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Tramell Tillman Surprises Fans in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Tramell Tillman surprises fans at the “Zoolander” Cinespia screening with a marching band performance of the “Severance” finale theme at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on August 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Damon Wayans Jr. on National Tell a Joke Day. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Damon Wayans Jr. is seen answering “Laff Line” calls from fans on National Tell a Joke Day, to find new jokes for Laffy Taffy wrappers on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Laffy Taffy)

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson at the TV Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: (L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” attend the TV Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival at JW Marriott LA Live on August 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Issa Rae brings her brands to Beverly Center for Exclusive Pop-Up Experience. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Issa Rae brings her brands to Beverly Center for Exclusive Pop-Up Experience at Beverly Center on August 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Beverly Center)

Mariah Carey Performs At Heritage Live Festivals, Sandringham SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – AUGUST 15: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Heritage Live Festivals at Royal Sandringham Estate on August 15, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images for ABA)

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson attend The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: (L-R) Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson attend The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025 at The Beverly Hilton on August 14, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Pump Group)

Simone Biles attends Netflix’s ‘Simone Biles: Rising’ in Hollywood. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Simone Biles attends Netflix’s ‘Simone Biles: Rising’ at Stella West Hollywood on August 13, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr. attend the Variety + Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: (L-R) Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr. attend the Variety + Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit, presented by Paramount+ on August 14, in New York, New York. (Photo by Ilya Savenok/Variety via Getty Images)

Rick Fox, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Aiyana-Lee and Spike Lee. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Rick Fox, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Aiyana-Lee and Spike Lee appear at the Los Angeles Special Screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s “Highest 2 Lowest” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the screening of ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s “Highest 2 Lowest” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Coco Jones in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Coco Jones attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s “Highest 2 Lowest” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Martin Lawrence and director Spike Lee connect. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Martin Lawrence (L) and director Spike Lee seen at Apple Original Films and A24’s HIGHEST 2 LOWEST – Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks attends HBO’s “Peacemaker” Season 2 Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: Danielle Brooks attends HBO’s “Peacemaker” Season 2 Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

BigXthaPlug and Saweetie visit Apple Music’s new studio in Culver City. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) BigXthaPlug and Saweetie visit Apple Music’s new studio on August 11, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music)