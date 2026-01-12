HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 83rd Golden Globes, 2026 BAFTA Tea Party, ‘Hijack’ Premiere, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, And More

Celebrities gathered coast to coast for awards shows, premieres, and private celebrations as awards season kicked into high gear.
Star Gazing: 83rd Golden Globes, 2026 BAFTA Tea Party, ‘Hijack’ Premiere, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, And More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Awards season momentum was in full swing, and the latest edition of Star Gazing captures the energy that defined this week. From red carpets and industry dinners to television studios and courtside seats, celebrities were everywhere—and the cameras followed.

Shonda Rhimes and Ciara made separate appearances on The Jennifer Hudson Show, adding daytime sparkle to the awards-season calendar. In Las Vegas, sports and culture collided as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Laila Ali attended Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year celebration.

Hollywood’s awards circuit quickly took over Los Angeles, with Nominees Night bringing together Janelle James, Storm Reid, John Legend, Chaka Khan, and more for an evening that felt equal parts celebration and reunion. Across the country, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba stepped out in New York for the Hijack season two premiere, while Atlanta hosted an intimate Camille Rose private dinner with familiar faces from film and television.

The BAFTA Tea Party, W Magazine’s Best Performances Party, and the 83rd Golden Globes capped off a packed weekend, with Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo, and Zoë Kravitz among the standouts.

TOPICS: 