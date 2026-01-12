LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Awards season momentum was in full swing, and the latest edition of Star Gazing captures the energy that defined this week. From red carpets and industry dinners to television studios and courtside seats, celebrities were everywhere—and the cameras followed.

Shonda Rhimes and Ciara made separate appearances on The Jennifer Hudson Show, adding daytime sparkle to the awards-season calendar. In Las Vegas, sports and culture collided as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Laila Ali attended Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year celebration.

Hollywood’s awards circuit quickly took over Los Angeles, with Nominees Night bringing together Janelle James, Storm Reid, John Legend, Chaka Khan, and more for an evening that felt equal parts celebration and reunion. Across the country, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba stepped out in New York for the Hijack season two premiere, while Atlanta hosted an intimate Camille Rose private dinner with familiar faces from film and television.

The BAFTA Tea Party, W Magazine’s Best Performances Party, and the 83rd Golden Globes capped off a packed weekend, with Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo, and Zoë Kravitz among the standouts.

Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Hudson BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – December 11, 2025: Shonda Rhimes appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 6, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Ciara and Jennifer Hudson BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – December 11, 2025: Ciara appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 8, 2026 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the Sports Illustrated 2025 Sportsperson of the Year Event LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 06: In this image released on January 07, 2026, NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sports Illustrated 2025 Sportsperson of the Year, attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on January 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year – Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 06: In this image released on January 07, 2026, former boxer Laila Ali attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on January 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Janelle James US actress Janelle James poses during the 32nd Annual Actors Awards nominations announcement at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson theatre in Los Angeles on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Melvin Robert WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Melvin Robert attends the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 08, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rachel Lindsay WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Rachel Lindsay attends Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify, at The Lot at Formosa on Thursday, January 8, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Skai Jackson WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Skai Jackson attends Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify, at The Lot at Formosa on Thursday, January 8, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Shamea Morton Mwangi, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Gail Bean, and Terri J. Vaughn attend the Camille Rose Private Dinner ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Shamea Morton Mwangi, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Gail Bean, and Terri J. Vaughn attend the Camille Rose Private Dinner at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on January 08, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Janell Stephens, CEO of Camille Rose ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: Janell Stephens, CEO of Camille Rose, attends the Camille Rose private dinner at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on January 08, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba attend Apple TV’s “Hijack” Season 2 Screening at Whitby Hotel on January 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

John Legend and Chaka Khan WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) John Legend and Chaka Khan attend Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify, at The Lot at Formosa on Thursday, January 8, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Scott Evans, Storm Reid and Janelle James WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Scott Evans, Storm Reid and Janelle James attends Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify, at The Lot at Formosa on Thursday, January 8, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Mario attends the Nominees Night WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Mario attends the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 08, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Quinta Brunson WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Quinta Brunson attends the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 08, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor and Tessa Thompson attend The BAFTA Tea Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Tessa Thompson attend The BAFTA Tea presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic & sponsored by Bentley Beverly Hills, The Four Seasons, Don Julio, Heineken, Maison Perrier, and Threads at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Chase Infiniti LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Chase Infiniti attends The BAFTA Tea presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic & sponsored by Bentley Beverly Hills, The Four Seasons, Don Julio, Heineken, Maison Perrier, and Threads at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Wunmi Mosaku LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Wunmi Mosaku attends The BAFTA Tea presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic & sponsored by Bentley Beverly Hills, The Four Seasons, Don Julio, Heineken, Maison Perrier, and Threads at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Damson Idris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Damson Idris attends The BAFTA Tea presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic & sponsored by Bentley Beverly Hills, The Four Seasons, Don Julio, Heineken, Maison Perrier, and Threads at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Kasmere Trice Stanfield and LaKeith Stanfield LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Kasmere Trice Stanfield and LaKeith Stanfield attend Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 at Bar Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Aldis Hodge and Miles Caton attend Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Aldis Hodge and Miles Caton attend Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 at Bar Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Samantha Walkes LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Samantha Walkes attends Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 at Bar Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lamorne Morris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Lamorne Morris attends Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 at Bar Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Dwayne Johnson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Dwayne Johnson attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Colman Domingo attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Colman Domingo attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Shaboozey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Shaboozey attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Zoë Kravitz LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Zoë Kravitz attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Law Roach and Ryan Destiny LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Law Roach and Ryan Destiny attend W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Jaden Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Jaden Smith attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Skylar Diggins-Smith attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Skylar Diggins-Smith attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Wanda Sykes attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wanda Sykes attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Natasha Rothwell attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Lori Harvey attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lori Harvey attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Delroy Lindo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Delroy Lindo attends Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Damson Idris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Damson Idris attends Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Michael B. Jordan BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Marlon Wayans BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zuri Hall LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Zuri Hall attends Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Sheryl Lee Ralph LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)