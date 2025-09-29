Star Gazing: 2025 Global Citizen Festival, CBC Weekend, Mariah Carey, SZA And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Mariah Carey and SZA speak onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The week brought no shortage of star power, with familiar faces lighting up red carpets around the globe. From music and fashion to politics and film, each appearance offered a glimpse into how Black talent continues to define excellence in every arena.

In New York, the 2025 Global Citizen Festival filled Central Park with energy, featuring standout performances from Mariah the Scientist, Cardi B, and Ayra Starr, while Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba lent their voices to the cause onstage. Atlanta kept the momentum with Funk Fest, where Ashanti, Trey Songz, and Bow Wow reminded audiences of the timeless pull of R&B and hip-hop. Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris headlined the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards dinner, joined by Angela Rye, Aldis Hodge, and Samantha Walkes.

The week also offered moments of glamour and creativity across the coasts and overseas. Marsai Martin launched her Round21 x Shopify collaboration in Venice, California, while Antwaun Sargent and Naomi Campbell made striking appearances during Milan Fashion Week. On the film front, DeWanda Wise, Ayo Edebiri, Nia DaCosta and Tessa Thompson all stepped out for premieres and screenings.

Scroll on to see who else was spotted this week.

Mariah Carey and SZA in conversation. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey and SZA attend Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey’s New Album on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B at DBS Sounds. RIVERDALE, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Cardi B attends Cardi B “Am I The Drama” meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Claressa Shields and Cardi B. RIVERDALE, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Claressa Shields and Cardi B attend Cardi B “Am I The Drama” meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ebro Darden moderates a Q&A with J.I.D. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Ebro Darden moderates a Q&A with J.I.D during Apple Music Presents J.I.D: One Night Only at the Apple Music Radio studio on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Elaine Welteroth in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Elaine Welteroth attends as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Gayle King attends Mariah Carey’s celebration. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Gayle King attends as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Jesse Williams celebrated the premiere of ‘Hotel Costiera.’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Jesse Williams hosts an aperitivo hour celebrating the launch of his new show “Hotel Costiera” on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the BET Sistas S9 Mid-Season Finale Watch Party. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the BET Sistas S9 Mid-Season Finale Watch Party at Shell’s Loft on September 24, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for BET)

Devale Ellis poses for a picture. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Devale Ellis attends the BET Sistas S9 Mid-Season Finale Watch Party at Shell’s Loft on September 24, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for BET)

Nia DaCosta and Tessa Thompson attend the Film Independent Special Screening of “Hedda.” WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Writer / director / producer Nia DaCosta (L) and actress / producer Tessa Thompson attend the Film Independent Special Screening of “Hedda” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 25, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent)

Ayo Edebiri attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Ayo Edebiri attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

DeWanda Wise at the 2025 Beyond Fest. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: DeWanda Wise attends the 2025 Beyond Fest screening of “Killing Faith” at Los Feliz Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Antwaun Sargent during Milan Fashion Week. MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 27: Antwaun Sargent is seen during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

Bianca Lawson at 2025 BAFTA New York Tea Party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Bianca Lawson poses for a portrait during the 2025 BAFTA New York Tea Party Presented By Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and Morgan Stanley at the Mandarin Oriental, New York on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Derek Reed/Getty Images)

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba speak onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Mariah the Scientist performs onstage. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Mariah the Scientist performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Angela Rye is honored onstage at the Phoenix Awards. WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Angela Rye is honored onstage at the Phoenix Awards during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris at CBC 2025. WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Ayra Starr at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Ayra Starr attends the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Ashanti performs at the 2025 Atlanta Funk Fest. SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Singer Ashanti performs onstage during the 2025 Atlanta Funk Fest on September 27, 2025 in South Fulton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Trey Songz and Bow Wow. SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Trey Songz and Bow Wow perform onstage during the 2025 Atlanta Funk Fest on September 27, 2025 in South Fulton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin arrives on the red carpet. VENICE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Marsai Martin arrives on the red carpet at the Marsai Martin x Round21 Shopify Event at The Lighthouse on September 27, 2025 in Venice, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Round21)