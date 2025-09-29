HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 Global Citizen Festival, CBC Weekend, Mariah Carey, SZA And More

From coast to coast, this week was filled with Black brilliance across music, politics, film, and fashion.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Mariah Carey and SZA speak onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Apple Music)
By Okla Jones ·
The week brought no shortage of star power, with familiar faces lighting up red carpets around the globe. From music and fashion to politics and film, each appearance offered a glimpse into how Black talent continues to define excellence in every arena.

In New York, the 2025 Global Citizen Festival filled Central Park with energy, featuring standout performances from Mariah the Scientist, Cardi B, and Ayra Starr, while Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba lent their voices to the cause onstage. Atlanta kept the momentum with Funk Fest, where Ashanti, Trey Songz, and Bow Wow reminded audiences of the timeless pull of R&B and hip-hop. Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris headlined the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards dinner, joined by Angela Rye, Aldis Hodge, and Samantha Walkes.

The week also offered moments of glamour and creativity across the coasts and overseas. Marsai Martin launched her Round21 x Shopify collaboration in Venice, California, while Antwaun Sargent and Naomi Campbell made striking appearances during Milan Fashion Week. On the film front, DeWanda Wise, Ayo Edebiri, Nia DaCosta and Tessa Thompson all stepped out for premieres and screenings.

Scroll on to see who else was spotted this week.

