Star Gazing: Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, GQ Men Of The Year, Victoria Monét, Ciara And More

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Victoria Monét attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Some weeks are simply full of moments worth paying attention to, with familiar faces popping up across red carpets, stages, and premieres. This week was one of them, with Black celebrities and creators stepping out around the world.

In Beverly Hills, the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala brought together Jhené Aiko, Ciara, Normani, Ryan Destiny, Kehlani, Victoria Monét and more for a night celebrating women shaping music and entertainment. Regina Hall sat down with Don Cheadle for a thoughtful SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation in Los Angeles, while Kerry Washington, Janelle Monáe, and Tyler, the Creator hit the red carpet at Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premiere. Overseas, Cynthia Erivo and Sabrina Elba turned heads at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, Idris Elba attended the Zootropolis 2 premiere in London, and Queen Latifah, Tyra Banks, and Lori Harvey brought major style to Doha.

See the standout moments below.

Shaboozey wins an ASCAP Award. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 17: Shaboozey attends the 61st ASCAP Country Music Awards Celebration at The Twelve Thirty Club on November 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Kano attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Kano attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Sabrina Elba attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Cynthia Erivo attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Skepta LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Skepta attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Tramell Tillman in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Tramell Tillman attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Colman Domingo attends the OMEGA event in Miami. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 18: Colman Domingo attends OMEGA Exclusive Planet Ocean Event at Faena Forum on November 18, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for OMEGA)

T.I. and David Banner in D.C. WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: T.I. and David Banner attend the 2025 HBCU Honors on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall speak at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Don Cheadle and Regina Hall speak at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Career Retrospective with Regina Hall at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Nomzamo Mbatha attends Global Citizen NOW. JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 21: Nomzamo Mbatha attends Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg on November 21, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Arthur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Ryan Destiny BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Ryan Destiny attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Victoria Monét BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Victoria Monét attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Joy Taylor attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Joy Taylor attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Teyana Taylor introduces her mom, Nikki during the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Heather Lowery, Ravyn Lenae, Ciara, Nikki Taylor, Normani, Ryan Destiny, Mariah the Scientist, Joyce Wrice, Olandria Carthen and Kehlani attend the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Pretty Vee BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Pretty Vee speaks onstage at the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Queen Latifah at the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony. DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Queen Latifah attends Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Fashion Trust Arabia)

Regina King DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Regina King attends Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Fashion Trust Arabia)

Lori Harvey DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Lori Harvey attends Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Fashion Trust Arabia)

Tyra Banks DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Tyra Banks attends Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Fashion Trust Arabia)

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan attend as Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrates “Sinners” & Proximity Media at Somerville restaurant on November 21, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Chaka Khan performs on stage. DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Chaka Khan performs on stage during Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Fashion Trust Arabia)

Jurnee Smollett, Don Cheadle, Taylour Paige, and Bridgid Coulter. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Jurnee Smollett, Don Cheadle, Taylour Paige, and Bridgid Coulter attend Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrates “Sinners” & Proximity Media event at Somerville restaurant on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, and Wendy Raquel Robinson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Kyla Pratt, Vivica A. Fox, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, and Wendy Raquel Robinson attend Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrates “Sinners” & Proximity Media event at Somerville restaurant on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sterling K. Brown, Delroy Lindo, and Ruth Carter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Sterling K. Brown, Delroy Lindo, and Ruth Carter attend Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrates “Sinners” & Proximity Media event at Somerville restaurant on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jhené Aiko BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Jhene Aiko attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )