Star Gazing: Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, GQ Men Of The Year, Victoria Monét, Ciara And More

Red carpets from Hollywood to Doha delivered fresh looks and memorable appearances all week long.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Victoria Monét attends the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
Some weeks are simply full of moments worth paying attention to, with familiar faces popping up across red carpets, stages, and premieres. This week was one of them, with Black celebrities and creators stepping out around the world.

In Beverly Hills, the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala brought together Jhené Aiko, Ciara, Normani, Ryan Destiny, Kehlani, Victoria Monét and more for a night celebrating women shaping music and entertainment. Regina Hall sat down with Don Cheadle for a thoughtful SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation in Los Angeles, while Kerry Washington, Janelle Monáe, and Tyler, the Creator hit the red carpet at Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premiere. Overseas, Cynthia Erivo and Sabrina Elba turned heads at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, Idris Elba attended the Zootropolis 2 premiere in London, and Queen Latifah, Tyra Banks, and Lori Harvey brought major style to Doha.

See the standout moments below.

