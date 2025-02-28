HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Marla Gibbs And Raamla Mohamed Honored At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood 2025

Tyra Banks made history as the first recipient of the Luminary Spotlight Award, recognizing her decades-long impact across fashion, TV, and film.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
ESSENCE’s 18th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards lit up the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday, honoring a powerful lineup of women whose creativity, resilience, and brilliance have shaped the entertainment industry. Hosted by actor Aldis Hodge, this year’s celebration honored Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Marla Gibbs, and Raamla Mohamed for their groundbreaking contributions both on screen and behind the scenes.

The ceremony’s 2025 theme, “Scene and Unseen,” highlighted the often-overlooked stories and talents of Black women who continuously push the boundaries of Hollywood storytelling. Tyra Banks was also recognized with the inaugural Luminary Spotlight Award, celebrating her enduring legacy in fashion, film, and television.

In a surprise moment, Joy Reid — fresh off her unexpected MSNBC departure — received a warm welcome from stars like Issa Rae, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Niecy Nash, proving that sisterhood always shines brightest in Hollywood. In addition to the star-studded honoree list, the event supported relief efforts for areas impacted by recent Los Angeles wildfires, including Altadena and Pasadena.

Take a look at ESSENCE’s special edition of Star Gazing below.

