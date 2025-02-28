LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

ESSENCE’s 18th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards lit up the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday, honoring a powerful lineup of women whose creativity, resilience, and brilliance have shaped the entertainment industry. Hosted by actor Aldis Hodge, this year’s celebration honored Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Marla Gibbs, and Raamla Mohamed for their groundbreaking contributions both on screen and behind the scenes.

The ceremony’s 2025 theme, “Scene and Unseen,” highlighted the often-overlooked stories and talents of Black women who continuously push the boundaries of Hollywood storytelling. Tyra Banks was also recognized with the inaugural Luminary Spotlight Award, celebrating her enduring legacy in fashion, film, and television.

In a surprise moment, Joy Reid — fresh off her unexpected MSNBC departure — received a warm welcome from stars like Issa Rae, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Niecy Nash, proving that sisterhood always shines brightest in Hollywood. In addition to the star-studded honoree list, the event supported relief efforts for areas impacted by recent Los Angeles wildfires, including Altadena and Pasadena.

Take a look at ESSENCE’s special edition of Star Gazing below.

Kat Graham, Lori Harvey, Teyana Taylor, Tyla and Ryan Destiny. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Kat Graham, Lori Harvey, Teyana Taylor, Tyla and Ryan Destiny attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tika Sumpter and Crystal Renee Hayslett. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Tika Sumpter and Crystal Renee Hayslett attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Luvvie Ajayi, Cynthia Erivo, Jackée Harry, Ava DuVernay, Raven Bowens and Aisha Hinds. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Luvvie Ajayi, Cynthia Erivo, Jackée Harry, Ava DuVernay, Raven Bowens and Aisha Hinds attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tyra Banks, Luminary Spotlight honoree. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyra Banks, Luminary Spotlight honoree, speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Joy Reid speaks onstage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Joy Reid speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tichina Arnold and Taraji P. Henson. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Tichina Arnold and Taraji P. Henson are seen backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Issa Rae and Aldis Hodge pose backstage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Issa Rae and Aldis Hodge pose backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kevin and Melissa Fredericks. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kevin Fredericks (R) and guest attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Honoree Raamla Mohamed and Issa Rae. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Honoree Raamla Mohamed and Issa Rae pose backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Niecy Nash and Honoree Teyana Taylor. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Niecy Nash and Honoree Teyana Taylor pose backstage during attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Terri J. Vaughn, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Tabitha Brown, Anthony Anderson, Nina Parker, Kym Whitley and Loretta Devine. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Terri J. Vaughn, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Tabitha Brown, Anthony Anderson, Nina Parker, Kym Whitley and Loretta Devine attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Honoree Cynthia Erivo and Keke Palmer. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Honoree Cynthia Erivo and Keke Palmer pose backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Brandee Evans and KJ Smith. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Brandee Evans and KJ Smith attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nneka Onuorah. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Nneka Onuorah attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tasha Smith. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tasha Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Taye Diggs. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Taye Diggs attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Cari Champion. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Cari Champion attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tabitha Brown. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tabitha Brown attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Coco Jones. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Coco Jones attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kysre Gordrezick. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kysre Gordrezick attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lori Harvey. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Danielle Brooks. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Danielle Brooks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Meagan Good. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Meagan Good attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jonathan Majors attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kyla Pratt. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kyla Pratt attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tyra Banks. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyra Banks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Rome Flynn. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Rome Flynn attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kandi Burruss. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tyla. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyla attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Storm Reid. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Storm Reid attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Karrueche Tran. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Karrueche Tran attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Gia Peppers. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Gia Peppers attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Lala Milan. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Lala Milan attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Dominique Fishback. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Dominique Fishback attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Monique Rodriguez. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Monique Rodriguez attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Tia Mowry. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tia Mowry attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nafessa Williams. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Nafessa Williams attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)