Star Gazing: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, New York Fashion Week ‘25, Meagan Good, Quinta Brunson, And More

The stars aligned in Las Vegas for Terence Crawford’s historic win, and Tramell Tillman had a big night in Los Angeles.
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Taylor Rooks attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)
By Okla Jones ·
The week in culture was nothing short of electric. From red carpets to boxing rings, fashion shows to live concerts, stars filled every corner of the spotlight with style, power, and presence. Each appearance was more than a sighting—it was a reminder of how deeply the culture shapes the stages and stories of our time.

On television, Cardi B sat down with Jennifer Hudson for a lively moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show, while the Emmy Awards brought together Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Uzo Aduba, Colman Domingo, Tyler James Williams, and more for a night of history-making glamour in Los Angeles. Across the globe, music made its mark: PJ Morton performed for Sickle Cell Awareness in Atlanta, while Pharrell, John Legend, and Clipse turned the Vatican into a stage at the Grace for the World concert. In Las Vegas, Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night drew everyone from Mike Tyson and Tracy Morgan to Chance the Rapper, with Terence Crawford leaving the night victorious.

Fashion also had its turn in the spotlight. New York Fashion Week gathered Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lizzo, while Ciara, Joey Bada$$ and Serayah repped the House of ESPN’s WNBA fashion celebration. Meanwhile, Usher, Meagan Good, and Jay-Z joined events that blended music, style, and philanthropy, reminding us just how many lanes the culture continues to dominate.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

