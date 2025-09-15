ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Taylor Rooks attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

The week in culture was nothing short of electric. From red carpets to boxing rings, fashion shows to live concerts, stars filled every corner of the spotlight with style, power, and presence. Each appearance was more than a sighting—it was a reminder of how deeply the culture shapes the stages and stories of our time.

On television, Cardi B sat down with Jennifer Hudson for a lively moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show, while the Emmy Awards brought together Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Uzo Aduba, Colman Domingo, Tyler James Williams, and more for a night of history-making glamour in Los Angeles. Across the globe, music made its mark: PJ Morton performed for Sickle Cell Awareness in Atlanta, while Pharrell, John Legend, and Clipse turned the Vatican into a stage at the Grace for the World concert. In Las Vegas, Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night drew everyone from Mike Tyson and Tracy Morgan to Chance the Rapper, with Terence Crawford leaving the night victorious.

Fashion also had its turn in the spotlight. New York Fashion Week gathered Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lizzo, while Ciara, Joey Bada$$ and Serayah repped the House of ESPN’s WNBA fashion celebration. Meanwhile, Usher, Meagan Good, and Jay-Z joined events that blended music, style, and philanthropy, reminding us just how many lanes the culture continues to dominate.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shahidah Omar and J. B. Smoove. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Shahidah Omar and J. B. Smoove attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry at the Peacock Theater. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Brian Tyree Henry attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gina Torres attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Gina Torres attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Colman Domingo attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba at he Peacock Theater. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Uzo Aduba attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle James of Abbott Elementary. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Janelle James attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gayle King in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Gayle King attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown attends the “Grace For The World” event. VATICAN CITY, VATICAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Jaylen Brown attends the “Grace For The World” event at St. Peter’s Square on September 13, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Grace For The World)

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts in Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts attend Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mike Tyson, Chance the Rapper and Tracy Morgan. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Chance the Rapper and Tracy Morgan attend Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Marshawn Lynch in his photography bag. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Marshawn Lynch photographs Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lizzo and SZA attend Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Lizzo and SZA attend Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

The champ is here. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford speaks to the media during a press conference following his undisputed super middleweight title fight where he defeated Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)

Keri Hilson in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Keri Hilson attends Ralph Lauren Fragrances Ralph’s Club New York Celebration at Hall des Lumiéres on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Taylor Rooks and Coi Leray. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Taylor Rooks and Coi Leray attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

OBJ and F-A-B. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Odell Beckham Jr. and Fabolous attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Ice Spice attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Ice Spice attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns at Casino Night. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Jamie Foxx in New Jersey. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Jamie Foxx attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Latto ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Latto attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Kevin Hart in all-black. ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Hart attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

DJ Arie Spins warms up the crowd. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Arie Spins performs in concert during Make An Impact: The Sickle Cell Awareness Edition at Tabernacle on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

PJ Morton performs in the ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Recording artist PJ Morton performs in concert during Make An Impact: The Sickle Cell Awareness Edition at Tabernacle on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss attends Ralph Lauren Fragrances Ralph’s Club. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kandi Burruss attends Ralph Lauren Fragrances Ralph’s Club New York Celebration at Hall des Lumiéres on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Meagan Good attends The Bomb Fashion Show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Meagan Good attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Usher poses for the camera. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Usher attends Ralph Lauren Fragrances Ralph’s Club New York Celebration at Hall des Lumiéres on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Angel Reese attends Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Angel Reese attends Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Matt Barnes and Omari Hardwick. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Matt Barnes and Omari Hardwick attend Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Joey Bada$$ at the big fight. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Joey Bada$$ attends Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rickea Jackson and Da’Vinchi take a pic. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Rickea Jackson and Da’Vinchi attend the Kim Shui Fashion Show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Pharrell performs during the “Grace For The World” event. VATICAN CITY, VATICAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the “Grace For The World” event at St. Peter’s Square on September 13, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Grace For The World)

John Legend at the Vatican. VATICAN CITY, VATICAN – SEPTEMBER 13: John Legend performs on the stage during free ‘Grace For The World’ concert in St Peter’s Square on September 13, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Olly Sholotan attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Olly Sholotan attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by BBC Studios, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Quinta Brunson in Beverly Hills BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Quinta Brunson attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by BBC Studios, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Jimmy Akingbola BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jimmy Akingbola attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by BBC Studios, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Rashida Jones and Jessica Williams BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Rashida Jones and Jessica Williams attend The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by BBC Studios, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Brandee Evans attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Brandee Evans attends The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by BBC Studios, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Ice Spice attends the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice attends the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition party at Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kayla Nicole in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Kayla Nicole attends the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition party at Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Rapper Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill attend House of ESPN, celebrating the fashion icons of the WNBA, at Center 415 on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige and Simone Smith attend the Sergio Hudson show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Mary J. Blige, Sergio Hudson and Simone Smith attend the Sergio Hudson show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, and Whoopi Goldberg. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2026 runway show at Macy’s Herald Square on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Chris Brown performs onstage during his BREEZY BOWL XX tour. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 11: Chris Brown performs onstage during his BREEZY BOWL XX tour at Chase Field on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Janelle Monáe hosts “The Long Walk” treadmill screening at The Culver Theater on September 11, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Leon Thomas in Maryland. BOWIE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: Leon Thomas attends WDC Up Close & Personal With Leon Thomas at Bowie State University on September 08, 2025 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – September 2, 2025: Cardi B appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing September 15, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times