Star Gazing: CurlyCon LA, ‘The Residence’ Premiere, Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Queen Latifah and Lorraine Toussaint pose at the opening night after party for the new play “Purpose” on Broadway at The Edison Rooftop on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

From Hollywood red carpets to heartfelt celebrations of culture and creativity, Black stars were shining bright coast to coast this week.

Photographers captured unforgettable moments—from Netflix’s The Residence premiere and exclusive “Hey Queen” dinner, where powerhouses like Shonda Rhimes, Uzo Aduba, and Susan Kelechi Watson gathered, to CurlyCon LA’s triumphant return in Los Angeles, where Tabitha Brown and daughter Ava Pearl embraced the beauty of natural hair and empowerment.

In Mexico, Danielle Brooks brought joy to fans at a special Minecraft Movie event, while on Broadway, LaTanya Richardson Jackson was honored with a caricature unveiling at Sardi’s, joined by husband Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stepped out for the Magazine Dreams screening in West Hollywood, alongside David Oyelowo. Whether dazzling on red carpets or embracing their roots at cultural gatherings, these stars continue to show up and show out—and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

Take a look at all the stars who were out and about this week, below.

Danielle Brooks promotes “A Minecraft Movie.” NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO – MARCH 22: Danielle Brooks, actress, poses for a photo during the fan event for ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at Plaza Parque Toreo on March 22, 2025 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Newlyweds share a laugh. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Special Screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson pose at a caricature unveiling. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson pose at a caricature unveiling ceremony for LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s performance in “Purpose” on Broadway at Sardi’s on March 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

The regal Ms. Phylicia Rashad. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Phylicia Rashad poses at the opening night of the new play “Purpose” on Broadway at The Hayes Theater on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Giancarlo Esposito attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “The Residence” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Essence Atkins, Yvonne Orji, and Susan Kelechi Watson attend Netflix’s “The Residence” Hey Queen Dinner. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: (L-R) Essence Atkins, Yvonne Orji, and Susan Kelechi Watson attend Netflix’s “The Residence” Hey Queen Dinner at Carondelet House on March 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mara Brock Akil and Jurnee Smollett. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: (L-R) Mara Brock Akil and Jurnee Smollett attend Netflix’s “The Residence” Hey Queen Dinner at Carondelet House on March 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jonathan Majors and David Oyelowo seen at the “Magazine Dreams” screening in LA. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Jonathan Majors and David Oyelowo seen at Briarcliff Entertainment’s “Magazine Dreams” Los Angeles Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 17, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Briarcliff Entertainment via Getty Images)

Patina Miller at the “Power Book III: Rising Kanan” Q&A. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Patina Miller attends “Power Book III: Rising Kanan” Starz Q&A With Patina Miller on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols pose at the opening night after party for the new play “Purpose” on Broadway at The Edison Rooftop on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy attend the 2025 Black Women Film Network Summit. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 22: Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy attend the 2025 Black Women Film Network Summit at Loudermilk Conference Center on March 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Aja Naomi King speaks in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 22: Actress Aja Naomi King speaks onstage during the 2025 Black Women Film Network Summit at Loudermilk Conference Center on March 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe poses with the HRC Equality Award. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Janelle Monáe poses with the HRC Equality Award during Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Tabitha Brown and Ava Pearl attend CurlyCon LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: (L-R) Tabitha Brown and Ava Pearl attends CurlyCon LA Returns to Celebrate the Full Spectrum of Natural Texture, Sustainability, and Empowerment at Rolling Greens on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Curly Culture)

Uzo Aduba attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “The Residence.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Uzo Aduba attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “The Residence” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Susan Kelechi Watson on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “The Residence” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)