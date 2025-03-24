HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: CurlyCon LA, ‘The Residence’ Premiere, Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah And More

Black Hollywood lit up the week with premieres, panels, and powerful moments you won’t want to miss.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Queen Latifah and Lorraine Toussaint pose at the opening night after party for the new play “Purpose” on Broadway at The Edison Rooftop on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

From Hollywood red carpets to heartfelt celebrations of culture and creativity, Black stars were shining bright coast to coast this week.

Photographers captured unforgettable moments—from Netflix’s The Residence premiere and exclusive “Hey Queen” dinner, where powerhouses like Shonda Rhimes, Uzo Aduba, and Susan Kelechi Watson gathered, to CurlyCon LA’s triumphant return in Los Angeles, where Tabitha Brown and daughter Ava Pearl embraced the beauty of natural hair and empowerment.

In Mexico, Danielle Brooks brought joy to fans at a special Minecraft Movie event, while on Broadway, LaTanya Richardson Jackson was honored with a caricature unveiling at Sardi’s, joined by husband Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stepped out for the Magazine Dreams screening in West Hollywood, alongside David Oyelowo. Whether dazzling on red carpets or embracing their roots at cultural gatherings, these stars continue to show up and show out—and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

Take a look at all the stars who were out and about this week, below.

