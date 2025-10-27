BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 22, 2025: Halle Bailey appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 23, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Yarish/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the stars we love. From stages to red carpets, this past week gave us a front-row seat to the glamour, excitement, and unforgettable style that continues to shape the culture. As fall settles in, our favorite celebrities are stepping out and showing up in a major way.

Atlanta was the center of music and magic as ONE Musicfest lit up Piedmont Park, bringing powerhouse performances from Ari Lennox, Usher, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Thomas, Ludacris, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Wale, and Kehlani across a monumental weekend. In New York City, Ciara celebrated another trip around the sun alongside her husband Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good championed mental wellness at a Black men’s mental health dinner in Los Angeles.

Fashion reigned supreme at Vogue World 2025. Icons including Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Teyana Taylor, Ayo Edebiri, and LaKeith Stanfield commanded the runway, while more celebrities—from Regina Hall to Halle Bailey—made appearances nationwide.

Keep scrolling to see who was spotted, and where.

Damson Idris and Angela Bassett. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Damson Idris and Angela Bassett walk the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Cynthia Erivo attends Vogue World. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Cynthia Erivo attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor stun in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor walk the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

LaKeith Stanfield LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: LaKeith Stanfield walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Laura Harrier at Vogue World. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Laura Harrier walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Regé-Jean Page walks the runway. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Regé-Jean Page walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Jennifer Hudson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Jennifer Hudson attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Jurnee Smollett LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Jurnee Smollett attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Winnie Harlow at Vogue World. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Winnie Harlow attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Natalia Bryant LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Natalia Bryant attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Halle Bailey at Paramount Studios. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Halle Bailey attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Ryan Destiny attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Ryan Destiny attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Gabby Thomas attends Vogue World. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Gabby Thomas attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Ari Lennox at ONE Musicfest 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Ari Lennox performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Leon Thomas on guitar. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Leon Thomas performs onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 2 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Usher at ONE Musicfest 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Usher performs onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 2 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Ludacris and Jeezy perform in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Ludacris and Jeezy perform onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 2 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends the Big Night Out Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Kerry Washington attends the Big Night Out Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Raising Brows LIVE. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Raising Brows LIVE hosted by Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Oprah Winfrey at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on October 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen in conversation. DECATUR, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 23: Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen attend Shonda Rhimes Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Year Of Yes In Conversation With Debbie Allen at First Baptist Church of Decatur on October 23, 2025 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Shaboozey performs at Amazon Music Live. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Shaboozey performs onstage during Amazon Music Live Season 4 at East End Studios on October 23, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Serena Williams OVIEDO, SPAIN – OCTOBER 24: Serena Williams attends to an audience to congratulate the winners of the “Princesa De Asturias” Awards at Reconquista Hotel on October 24, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Two iconic directors. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 24: Director Euzhan Palcy who received the Career Achievement Award and Director Spike Lee who received the Lifetime Achievement Award on the red carpet during the 61st Chicago Film Festival at AMC Newcity 14 on October 24, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Treasure attends ComplexCon. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24: Treasure attends Complex’s inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)

Russell Wilson celebrates his love for Ciara on her birthday. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Ciara Birthday Celebration With DJ Cassidy on October 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend Wounds to Wisdom presents Black Men’s Mental Health Dinner. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend Wounds to Wisdom presents Black Men’s Mental Health Dinner with Jonathan Majors at The Grotto LA on October 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Fat and Tobe Nwigwe in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 25: Fat Nwigwe (L) and Tobe Nwigwe perform during the Warmer Together concert at Rockefeller Center on October 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

ONE Musicfest 2025 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Wale performs onstage during the ONE Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Gail Bean at the Micheaux Film Festival. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Gail Bean attends the Gold Night: Young Hollywood Party at the 2025 Micheaux Film Festival at One Culver on October 25, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Mary J Blige performs at ONE Musicfest. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Mary J Blige performs onstage during the One Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend BET’s “We Got You Sis.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend BET’s “We Got You Sis” on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for BET)

Gia Peppers in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Gia Peppers on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for BET)

LeToya Luckett and Mona Scott-Young ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: (L-R) LeToya Luckett and Mona Scott-Young attend BET’s “We Got You Sis” on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for BET)

Regina Hall speaks onstage at the Signature Screening of ‘One Battle After Another.’ SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Actress Regina Hall speaks onstage at the Signature Screening of “One Battle After Another” and Awards Presentation To Regina Hall and Cassandra Kulukundis during the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lady London in DC. WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 24: Lady London attends D’USSÉ Friday: Lady London and Terrence J Toast to HBCU Homecomings in Washington DC on October 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for D’USSE)

Lizzo attends Vogue World. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Lizzo attends Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)