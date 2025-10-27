HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ComplexCon, ONE Musicfest, Vogue World, Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey And More

Live performances, fashion glamour, and exclusive celebrations ruled the week’s sightings.
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 22, 2025: Halle Bailey appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 23, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Yarish/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times
There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the stars we love. From stages to red carpets, this past week gave us a front-row seat to the glamour, excitement, and unforgettable style that continues to shape the culture. As fall settles in, our favorite celebrities are stepping out and showing up in a major way.

Atlanta was the center of music and magic as ONE Musicfest lit up Piedmont Park, bringing powerhouse performances from Ari Lennox, Usher, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Thomas, Ludacris, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Wale, and Kehlani across a monumental weekend. In New York City, Ciara celebrated another trip around the sun alongside her husband Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good championed mental wellness at a Black men’s mental health dinner in Los Angeles.

Fashion reigned supreme at Vogue World 2025. Icons including Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Teyana Taylor, Ayo Edebiri, and LaKeith Stanfield commanded the runway, while more celebrities—from Regina Hall to Halle Bailey—made appearances nationwide.

Keep scrolling to see who was spotted, and where.

