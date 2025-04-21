Star Gazing: Coachella Weekend Two, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan And More

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Cynthia Erivo attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

As we enter the final full week of April, celebrities from various industries are coming out to celebrate peers, projects, and products—and we’re here to give you a glimpse of it all.

The legendary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 16, and it featured several notable figures such as Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, Loretta Devine, and Tyler James Williams, among others. Just a short distance away, rapper, actor, and film producer Ice Cube had his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater, further cementing his legacy in popular culture. Coachella also wrapped up in amazing fashion, building anticipation for next year’s festival in Indio.

In a week full of special moments and star-studded events, let’s take a look at all the celebrities who were out and about.

Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during Coachella. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Musician Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during weekend 2, day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ty Dolla $ign attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Ty Dolla Sign attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

Cynthia Erivo in the desert. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Cynthia Erivo attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

Erika Alexander celebrates the Wu-Tang Clan. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Erika Alexander attends the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Mathematics “Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman” album listening event at FYI Campus on April 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

LAILA! in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: LAILA! is seen backstage at her concert, “LAILA! In Concert” at S.O.B.’s on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When two visionaries link up. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: will.i.am and RZA attend the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Mathematics “Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman” album listening event at FYI Campus on April 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

The man of the hour and KevOnStage at Netflix’s “Walemania.” LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 17: (L-R) Wale and Kevin Fredericks attend Netflix Presents WaleMania on April 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix)

GloRilla performs at Fox Theater in Oakland. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at Fox Theater on April 16, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish at the 29th Annual FGI Rising Star Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Tiffany Haddish attends the 29th Annual FGI Rising Star Awards on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph gets her star. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Sheryl Lee Ralph poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sisterhood at its finest. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Nischelle Turner, Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Quinta Brunson attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams on the carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Tyler James Williams arrives at the ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Official Emmy FYC And Finale at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Father and son share a moment. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Ice Cube attend the hand and footprint in cement ceremony for Ice Cube at TCL Chinese Theater on April 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Daniel Kaluuya at the “Sinners” premiere in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: (L-R) Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Daniel Kaluuya attend the european premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

H.E.R. in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: H.E.R. attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)