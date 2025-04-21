HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Coachella Weekend Two, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan And More

From Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Walk of Fame celebration to the ‘Sinners’ red carpet, Black Hollywood continues to shine bright.
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Cynthia Erivo attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)
As we enter the final full week of April, celebrities from various industries are coming out to celebrate peers, projects, and products—and we’re here to give you a glimpse of it all.

The legendary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 16, and it featured several notable figures such as Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, Loretta Devine, and Tyler James Williams, among others. Just a short distance away, rapper, actor, and film producer Ice Cube had his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater, further cementing his legacy in popular culture. Coachella also wrapped up in amazing fashion, building anticipation for next year’s festival in Indio.

In a week full of special moments and star-studded events, let’s take a look at all the celebrities who were out and about.

