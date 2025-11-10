WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Serena Williams and Ciara attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

From coast to coast—and even across the pond—Black stars continued to shine bright this week. Whether gracing red carpets, rocking sold-out stages, or celebrating milestones in music, fashion, and film, their presence served as a reminder that style and star-power go hand in hand.

In New York, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Venus Williams turned heads at the 2025 CFDA Awards, while Tracee Ellis Ross and Teyana Taylor were honored at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Beverly Hills. The weekend saw icons and innovators collide—Serena Williams, Ciara, and Kerry Washington dazzled at the Baby2Baby Gala, and OutKast’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought legends and newcomers together in a moment for the culture. From London premieres to Atlanta performances, this week proved that Black excellence knows no bounds.

See this week’s best moments below.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

JT in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: JT attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Venus Williams at the 2025 CFDA Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Venus Williams attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Angel Reese NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Angel Reese attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Keith Powers at the American Museum of Natural History. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Keith Powers attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jordyn Woods NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Jordyn Woods attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Ava DuVernay and Jerry Lorenzo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ava DuVernay and Jerry Lorenzo attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Saweetie in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Saweetie attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 CFDA Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Laura Harrier NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Laura Harrier attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Colman Domingo attends “The Running Man” New York Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Colman Domingo attends “The Running Man” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on November 09, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Jayme Lawson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Jayme Lawson attends “The Running Man” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on November 09, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Leon Thomas performs onstage during his “Mutts Don’t Heel” tour in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 09: Singer Leon Thomas performs onstage during his “Mutts Don’t Heel” tour at Tabernacle on November 09, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton on stage. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton attend a special screening of “SINNERS” at the Picturehouse Central on November 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Taylor Rooks WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Taylor Rooks attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lauren London WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Lauren London attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Kerry Washington attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Taylour Paige WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Taylour Paige attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lizzo in Los Angeles. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Lizzo attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

June Ambrose WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: June Ambrose attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Storm Reid LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Storm Reid attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Natalia Bryant Natalia Bryant, eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Maxwell and Janelle Monáe chopping it up. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Maxwell and Janelle Monáe attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Donald Glover inducting Outkast into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Inductee Big Boi of Outkast, Donald Glover, and inductee André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Missy Elliott at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Missy Elliott speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Inductees Sandra Denton, DJ Spinderella and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa pose in the press room during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kayla Nicole BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Kayla Nicole attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group)

Adrian Holmes and Lance Gross BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Adrian Holmes and Lance Gross attend the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group)

Taraji P. Henson presents the Entertainer of the Year Award to Teyana Taylor. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Taraji P. Henson presents the Entertainer of the Year Award to Teyana Taylor onstage during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group)

A ‘Girlfriends’ Reunion. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Tracee Ellis Ross, Pathbreaker of the Year Award winner with Persia White, Golden Brooks and Jill Marie Jones speak onstage during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group)

Shannon Thornton attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Shannon Thornton attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group)

Karrueche Tran in Los Angeles. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Karrueche Tran attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Winnie Harlow attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robin Thede attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Robin Thede attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Teedra Moses BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Teedra Moses attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Honoree Tyla attends Glamour’s Women of the Year event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Honoree Tyla attends Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Jay Ellis at The Plaza. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Jay Ellis attends Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Karen Pittman NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Karen Pittman attends Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

A’Ja Wilson appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces player A’Ja Wilson appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 4, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Taylor Rooks appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 5: Taylor Rooks appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 6, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Sabrina Elba attends the “Othello” West End Opening. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 25: Sabrina Elba attends the “Othello” West End Opening at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on November 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson and Jennifer Hudson BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – November 6, 2025: Magic Johnson appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 7, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times