Star Gazing: CFDA Awards, The Baby2Baby Gala, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Serena Williams, Rihanna And More

From red carpets to concert stages, Black excellence was on full display this week as stars lit up major events from across the country.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Serena Williams and Ciara attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
From coast to coast—and even across the pond—Black stars continued to shine bright this week. Whether gracing red carpets, rocking sold-out stages, or celebrating milestones in music, fashion, and film, their presence served as a reminder that style and star-power go hand in hand.

In New York, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Venus Williams turned heads at the 2025 CFDA Awards, while Tracee Ellis Ross and Teyana Taylor were honored at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Beverly Hills. The weekend saw icons and innovators collide—Serena Williams, Ciara, and Kerry Washington dazzled at the Baby2Baby Gala, and OutKast’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought legends and newcomers together in a moment for the culture. From London premieres to Atlanta performances, this week proved that Black excellence knows no bounds.

See this week’s best moments below.

