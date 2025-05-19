HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Cannes Film Festival 2025, ‘Mission Impossible’ Premiere, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry And More

Whether attending red carpets, galas, or talk shows, Black celebrities brought the glamour coast to coast—and beyond.
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Jury Member Halle Berry attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

From New York to Cannes, Black Hollywood showed out this week—and the cameras were rolling. In New York City, Angela Bassett, The Weeknd, and Tramell Tillman brought sleek glamour to the red carpet for the U.S. premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Lincoln Center, while across the pond, Halle Berry held it down at Cannes, respectively, for global premieres of the high-octane film.

Elsewhere in L.A., power couples and industry legends made stylish appearances. LeBron and Savannah James turned heads at the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala, and over at the FYSEE events, stars like Uzo Aduba, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Susan Kelechi Watson brought bold sophistication to Netflix’s “Rebels & Rulebreakers” and Black Mirror panels. Meanwhile, the spirit of sisterhood was alive and well on the Jennifer Hudson Show, where En Vogue reunited for what became a beautiful moment.

Whether gracing galas, red carpets, or daytime talk shows, these stars reminded us that Black excellence is always on display. Take a look at all the stars spotted around town this week.

