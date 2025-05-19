Star Gazing: Cannes Film Festival 2025, ‘Mission Impossible’ Premiere, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry And More

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Jury Member Halle Berry attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

From New York to Cannes, Black Hollywood showed out this week—and the cameras were rolling. In New York City, Angela Bassett, The Weeknd, and Tramell Tillman brought sleek glamour to the red carpet for the U.S. premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Lincoln Center, while across the pond, Halle Berry held it down at Cannes, respectively, for global premieres of the high-octane film.

Elsewhere in L.A., power couples and industry legends made stylish appearances. LeBron and Savannah James turned heads at the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala, and over at the FYSEE events, stars like Uzo Aduba, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Susan Kelechi Watson brought bold sophistication to Netflix’s “Rebels & Rulebreakers” and Black Mirror panels. Meanwhile, the spirit of sisterhood was alive and well on the Jennifer Hudson Show, where En Vogue reunited for what became a beautiful moment.

Whether gracing galas, red carpets, or daytime talk shows, these stars reminded us that Black excellence is always on display. Take a look at all the stars spotted around town this week.

Angela Bassett in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Angela Bassett attends the “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on May 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Greg Tarzan Davis and Tramell Tillman attend the “Mission: Impossible” Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: (L-R) Greg Tarzan Davis and Tramell Tillman attend the “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on May 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Michael B. Jordan supports the cast of “Mission: Impossible” LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” Global Premiere in Leicester Square on May 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Jury Member Halle Berry at Cannes. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Jury Member Halle Berry attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Usher, honoree Lauren Halsey and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: (L-R) Usher, honoree Lauren Halsey and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden at Hammer Museum on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum)

LeBron James and Savannah James in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: (L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James attend the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden at Hammer Museum on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the “Black Mirror” ATAS event. NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross attend Netflix FYSEE presents “Black Mirror” ATAS event at Saban Media Center on May 17, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Susan Kelechi Watson in Hollywood. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Susan Kelechi Watson attends Netflix FYSEE LA presents Rebels & Rulebreaker at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba attends the Rebels & Rulebreaker at Netflix Tudum Theater. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Uzo Aduba attends Netflix FYSEE LA presents Rebels & Rulebreaker at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Karen Pittman in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Karen Pittman attends Netflix FYSEE LA presents Rebels & Rulebreaker at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Mara Brock Akil at the Netflix Tudum Theater. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Mara Brock Akil attends Netflix FYSEE LA presents Rebels & Rulebreaker at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Lex Scott Davis attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Lex Scott Davis attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Tika Sumpter at the Fairmont Century Plaza. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Tika Sumpter attends the 32nd annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

LaKeith Stanfield attends the “Die, My Love” Cast Dinner. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: LaKeith Stanfield attends the “Die, My Love” Cast Dinner at 78th Festival de Cannes Presented by The Hollywood Reporter and Longines on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jed Cullen/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Actor Aldis Hodge attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Aldis Hodge Career Retrospective event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd, and Taraji P. Henson attend Netflix’s STRAW Tastemaker Dinner. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd, and Taraji P. Henson attend Netflix’s STRAW Tastemaker Dinner honoring Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor at Tatiana on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sabrina Elba attends A Higher Standard x Nickel City Cannes 2025 Party. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Sabrina Elba attends A Higher Standard x Nickel City Cannes 2025 Party at La Mome Plage on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for A Higher Standard x Nickel City)

Rhona Bennett, Maxine Jones, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron from En Vogue appear with Jennifer Hudson. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – April 2, 2025: Rhona Bennett, Maxine Jones, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron from En Vogue appear with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing May 15, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times