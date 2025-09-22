NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Teyana Taylor attends the “One Battle After Another” New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Each week, familiar faces light up stages, red carpets, and cultural gatherings across the globe, reminding us just how amazing Black excellence truly is. From high-profile premieres to historic sporting victories, these moments capture not only star power, but also the lasting impact of artistry, community, and achievement.

On the world stage, Team USA sprint queens Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, and Kayla White brought home gold in Tokyo, while Naomi Campbell owned the runway in London during Fashion Week. Stateside, Atlanta buzzed as Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills shared the stage for The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour, while the High Museum honored artist Alison Saar at its 20th Anniversary David C. Driskell Prize Gala with John Legend among the attendees. In New York, Misty Copeland debuted DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET at BAM, and Teyana Taylor lit up the Lincoln Center at the premiere of One Battle After Another.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles played host to the Black Queer Creative Summit, where Lena Waithe, Sidra Smith, Joy Taylor, and Jojo T. Gibbs lent their voices to powerful conversations. Hollywood shimmered with the star-studded premiere of the Jordan Peele-produced HIM, drawing everyone from Marlon Wayans to Karrueche Tran. And in Beverly Hills, Mickey Guyton, Estelle, Mona Scott-Young, and Tina Knowles were among those celebrated at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala and Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion.

Step into the gallery below to see who else was spotted this week.

01 01 Teyana Taylor shines in her hometown. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Teyana Taylor attends the “One Battle After Another” New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

02 02 Regina Hall attends the “One Battle After Another” screening. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Regina Hall attends the “One Battle After Another” New York screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theater on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

03 03 Chase Infiniti in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Chase Infiniti attends the “One Battle After Another” New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

04 04 Patti LaBelle ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Patti LaBelle performs onstage during The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour at State Farm Arena on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

05 05 Gladys Knight ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Gladys Knight performs onstage during The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour at State Farm Arena on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

06 06 Stephanie Mills ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Stephanie Mills performs onstage during The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour at State Farm Arena on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

07 07 Chaka Khan ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Chaka Khan performs onstage during The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour at State Farm Arena on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

08 08 A’ja Wilson goes for four. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

09 09 Mariah Carey and Angela Yee. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Mariah Carey and Angela Yee are seen in the Broadcast room during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

10 10 The Dream Team. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Gold medalists Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, Kayla White and Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States pose for a photo after competing in the Women’s 4×100 Metres Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

11 11 Naomi Campbell walks the runway. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Richard Quinn show during LFW September 2025 at on September 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

12 12 Misty Copeland arrives to ‘DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Misty Copeland arrives to ‘DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET,’ presented by Grand Marnier® at Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Grand Marnier®)

13 13 Jason Lee, B. Scott and Joy Taylor. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Jason Lee, B. Scott and Joy Taylor speak onstage during the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit Breakout Sessions at Sofitel Los Angeles on September 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD)

14 14 Sidra Smith and Lee Daniels attend the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Sidra Smith and Lee Daniels attend the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit Breakout Sessions at Sofitel Los Angeles on September 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD)

15 15 Wendy Raquel Robinson attends the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Wendy Raquel Robinson attends the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit x Creative Artist Agency at CAA on September 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD)

16 16 Cree Summer and Lena Waithe. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Cree Summer and Lena Waithe pose onstage during the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit x Creative Artist Agency at CAA on September 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD)

17 17 Honoree Tina Knowles attends The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Tina Knowles attends The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

18 18 Jordin Sparks in Beverly Hills. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Jordin Sparks attends The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

19 19 Holly Robinson Peete BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Holly Robinson Peete attends The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

20 20 Lela Rochon BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Lela Rochon attends The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

21 21 Mickey Guyton attends the 5th Annual BMAC Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Mickey Guyton attends the Black Music Action Coalition’s 5th Annual BMAC Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

22 22 Mona Scott-Young BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Mona Scott-Young attends the Black Music Action Coalition’s 5th Annual BMAC Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

23 23 Estelle attends the Black Music Action Coalition’s 5th Annual BMAC Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Estelle attends the Black Music Action Coalition’s 5th Annual BMAC Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

24 24 John Legend performs in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: John Legend performs onstage during the 20th Anniversary David C. Driskell Prize Gala at High Museum of Art on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for High Museum of Art)

25 25 Honoree Alison Saar attends the David C. Driskell Prize Gala. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Honoree Alison Saar attends the 20th Anniversary David C. Driskell Prize Gala at High Museum of Art on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for High Museum of Art)

26 26 DJ D-Nice ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: DJ D-Nice performs during the 20th Anniversary David C. Driskell Prize Gala at High Museum of Art on September 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for High Museum of Art)

27 27 Essence Atkins arrives at the “HIM” Premiere. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Essence Atkins arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

28 28 Jordan Peele HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Peele arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

29 29 Wiz Khalifa at the TCL Chinese Theater. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Wiz Khalifa arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

30 30 Karrueche Tran in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Karrueche Tran arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

31 31 Bresha Webb HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Bresha Webb arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

32 32 eyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the “One Battle After Another” Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)