Star Gazing: Black Music Action Coalition Gala, 2025 World Athletics Championships, ‘HIM’ Premiere, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall And More

From red carpets to fashion runways, this week’s sightings prove that Black culture is setting the pace globally.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Teyana Taylor attends the “One Battle After Another” New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Each week, familiar faces light up stages, red carpets, and cultural gatherings across the globe, reminding us just how amazing Black excellence truly is. From high-profile premieres to historic sporting victories, these moments capture not only star power, but also the lasting impact of artistry, community, and achievement.

On the world stage, Team USA sprint queens Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, and Kayla White brought home gold in Tokyo, while Naomi Campbell owned the runway in London during Fashion Week. Stateside, Atlanta buzzed as Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills shared the stage for The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour, while the High Museum honored artist Alison Saar at its 20th Anniversary David C. Driskell Prize Gala with John Legend among the attendees. In New York, Misty Copeland debuted DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET at BAM, and Teyana Taylor lit up the Lincoln Center at the premiere of One Battle After Another.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles played host to the Black Queer Creative Summit, where Lena Waithe, Sidra Smith, Joy Taylor, and Jojo T. Gibbs lent their voices to powerful conversations. Hollywood shimmered with the star-studded premiere of the Jordan Peele-produced HIM, drawing everyone from Marlon Wayans to Karrueche Tran. And in Beverly Hills, Mickey Guyton, Estelle, Mona Scott-Young, and Tina Knowles were among those celebrated at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala and Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion.

Step into the gallery below to see who else was spotted this week.

