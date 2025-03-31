HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 Billboard Women In Music, 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Doechii, Victoria Monét And More

From the ‘G20’ premiere in Los Angeles to Will Smith’s ‘Sway In The Morning’ live interview, this week has been one year’s most exciting.
Star Gazing: 2025 Billboard Women In Music, 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Doechii, Victoria Monét And More
US rapper and singer Doechii arrives for the Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones

Hollywood turned up the star power this week, and we were watching every moment. From the glitz of Netflix’s Survival Of The Thickest premiere to powerful speeches at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, this week’s Star Gazing roundup is filled with Black excellence, bold fashion, and unforgettable moments.

At the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, hosted by the ever-fierce Laverne Cox, women like Doechii, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, and Tina Knowles were celebrated for their impact on music and culture. Meanwhile, during the GLAAD Honors, Cynthia Erivo took center stage with grace and gratitude as the recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, while Doechii made headlines again, snagging the Outstanding Music Artist award. Over at the G20 premiere in L.A., Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and more brought glam and gravitas to the red carpet. 

Keep scrolling to see who was out, about, and owning every flash of the camera this past week.

