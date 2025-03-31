Star Gazing: 2025 Billboard Women In Music, 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Doechii, Victoria Monét And More

US rapper and singer Doechii arrives for the Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Hollywood turned up the star power this week, and we were watching every moment. From the glitz of Netflix’s Survival Of The Thickest premiere to powerful speeches at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, this week’s Star Gazing roundup is filled with Black excellence, bold fashion, and unforgettable moments.

At the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, hosted by the ever-fierce Laverne Cox, women like Doechii, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, and Tina Knowles were celebrated for their impact on music and culture. Meanwhile, during the GLAAD Honors, Cynthia Erivo took center stage with grace and gratitude as the recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, while Doechii made headlines again, snagging the Outstanding Music Artist award. Over at the G20 premiere in L.A., Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and more brought glam and gravitas to the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see who was out, about, and owning every flash of the camera this past week.

Erykah Badu attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Erykah Badu attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

GloRill’s all buttoned up. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: GloRilla attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tinashe on the carpet. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Tinashe attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Victoria Monét in a beautiful dress. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Victoria Monét attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Summer Walker stuns in LA. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Summer Walker attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tyla at the YouTube Theater. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Tyla attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ari Lennox showed up and showed out. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Ari Lennox attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Muni Long in all black. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Muni Long attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Mariah the Scientist smiles for the camera. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Mariah the Scientist attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tina Knowles takes a photo on the blue carpet. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Tina Knowles attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tanner Adell in Los Angeles. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Tanner Adell attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rapsody sports a stylish ensemble. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Rapsody attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Lady London is living life like it’s golden. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Lady London attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The incomparable Mona Scott-Young. Mona Scott-Young at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty Images)

The woman of the hour. US rapper and singer Doechii arrives for the Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Doechii is all smiles before accepting her award. Doechii at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Victoria Monét and Muni Long backstage. Victoria Monét, Muni Long at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Scott Evans hosts the 2025 #GLAAD Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Scott Evans hosts the 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Doechii accepts the Outstanding Music Artist award onstage. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Doechii accepts the Outstanding Music Artist award onstage during the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo listen attentively. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo attend the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The family of ‘Black-ish’ reunite. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Anthony Anderson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “G20” at TCL Chinese Theater on March 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin at the ‘G20’ after party. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin attend the after party for Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “G20” on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The star of ‘G20,’ the amazing Viola Davis. US actress Viola Davis attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM Amazon Studios’ “G20” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sway Calloway and Will Smith share a laugh on stage. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 25: Sway Calloway and Will Smith attend SiriusXM’s “Sway In The Morning” Live with Will Smith From The Hard Rock Cafe In Philadelphia at Hard Rock Cafe on March 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Durand Bernarr, winner of the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist award, poses during the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Durand Bernarr, winner of the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist award, poses during the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Peppermint, Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith and Tone Bell attend Netflix’s “Survival Of The Thickest” Season 2 Premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: (L-R) Peppermint, Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith and Tone Bell attend Netflix’s “Survival Of The Thickest” Season 2 Premiere at DGA Theater on March 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

essica Betts and Niecy Nash attend 2025 #GLAAD Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend 2025 #GLAAD Honors at The Fonda Theatre on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Diarra Kilpatrick on the red carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Diarra Kilpatrick attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Steve Jones and Jay Ellis at Linden in Los Angeles.

Desus and Jay Ellis at ‘Hollywood Confidential Salutes’ Jay Ellis at Linden in LA.