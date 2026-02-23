Star Gazing: 2026 BAFTA Awards, Winter Olympics, Pan African Film Festival, Cynthia Erivo, And More

Michael B. Jordan attending the 79th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Saturday February 21, 2026. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Black excellence was on full display this week, with familiar faces lighting up red carpets, front rows, and global celebrations across the map. From awards season glamour to fashion week moments and milestone anniversaries, the cameras caught it all.

Awards season energy carried across the pond at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, where Ryan and Zinzi Coogler stepped out alongside Delroy Lindo, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington, Aaron Pierre, Wunmi Mosaku, Ruth E. Carter, and more at The Royal Festival Hall. Elsewhere in London, Cynthia Erivo toasted press night for Dracula, while Tramell Tillman and Nia DaCosta gathered at the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner.

Fashion Week brought Lola Brooke to Motel Studios, and in Milan, Colman Domingo closed out festivities at Omega House as the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics drew stars like Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page to the arena. Back stateside, Spike Lee marked 38 years of School Daze in New York, while Anthony Anderson, Rocsi Diaz, Tabitha Brown, Anderson .Paak, and Lizzo made the rounds.

Let’s get into the week in photos.

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Delroy Lindo in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Delroy Lindo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Hannah Beachler LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Hannah Beachler attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Little Simz LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Little Simz attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Michael B. Jordan at the BAFTA Film Awards. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Teyana Taylor LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Teyana Taylor attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Regé-Jean Page LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Regé-Jean Page attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Miles Caton in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Miles Caton attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Ruth E. Carter LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Ruth E. Carter attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Aaron Pierre attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Aaron Pierre attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Wunmi Mosaku at the Royal Festival Hall. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Wunmi Mosaku attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Chase Infiniti LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Chase Infiniti attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Tyler Lepley attends CheMinistry’s Kicks & Conversation. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 21: Tyler Lepley attends CheMinistry’s Kicks & Conversations 10 Year Anniversary Experience on February 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Stokes/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Italy. MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 21: Colman Domingo attends the Closing Night event at Omega House on February 21, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Lola Brooke attends the Grete Henriette show. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Lola Brooke attends the Grete Henriette show during London Fashion Week February 2026 at Motel Studios on February 20, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer and Garrett Morris STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Cedric the Entertainer and Garrett Morris attend “The Neighborhood” Finale Party With a Red Carpet at Radford Studio Center on February 19, 2026 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

Garrett Morris and Tichina Arnold STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Garrett Morris and Tichina Arnold attend “The Neighborhood” Finale Party With a Red Carpet at Radford Studio Center on February 19, 2026 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

Amber Stevens West attends “The Neighborhood” Finale. STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: Amber Stevens West attends “The Neighborhood” Finale Party With a Red Carpet at Radford Studio Center on February 19, 2026 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

Winnie Harlow in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 17: Winnie Harlow attends a special pop viewers’ vibes & views screening with prime video’s “The CEO Club!” at Soho House on February 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Spike Lee at the 38th Anniversary Of “School Daze.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 17: Spike Lee attends 38th Anniversary Of Spike Lee Joint “School Daze” on February 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page attend the Figure Skating Women Single Skating. MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 17: Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page attend the Figure Skating Women Single Skating – Short Program event on day eleven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 17, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg in Italy. MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 17: Snoop Dogg dances on his hit song ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ played in the arena following the Figure Skating Women Single Skating – Short Program event on day eleven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 17, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Boris Kodjoe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 17: Boris Kodjoe attends Chef’s Night: A Culinary Tribute To Black History at The Paley Museum on February 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak at the 2026 UNCF Masked Ball. Anderson .Paak at the 2026 UNCF Masked Ball held at Skirball Cultural Center on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Rocsi Diaz and Anthony Anderson at the 2026 UNCF Masked Ball. Rocsi Diaz and Anthony Anderson at the 2026 UNCF Masked Ball held at Skirball Cultural Center on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Stephen Curry in San Francisco. SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 20: NBA star Stephen Curry attends Rakuten x CANVVS Reveal “Art of the Game” Sneaker Competition Winner Chosen By Judges Including Stephen Curry at Splash Sports Bar at Thrive City on February 20, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Rakuten)

Cynthia Erivo LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Cynthia Erivo attends the press night after party for “Dracula” at The Freemason’s Hall on February 17, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Tramell Tillman LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Tramell Tillman attends the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner 2026 at dunhill Bourdon House on February 17, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for dunhill)