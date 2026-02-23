HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2026 BAFTA Awards, Winter Olympics, Pan African Film Festival, Cynthia Erivo, And More

From London to New York City, this week found Black excellence on every major stage.
Star Gazing: 2026 BAFTA Awards, Winter Olympics, Pan African Film Festival, Cynthia Erivo, And More
Michael B. Jordan attending the 79th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Saturday February 21, 2026. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Black excellence was on full display this week, with familiar faces lighting up red carpets, front rows, and global celebrations across the map. From awards season glamour to fashion week moments and milestone anniversaries, the cameras caught it all.

Awards season energy carried across the pond at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, where Ryan and Zinzi Coogler stepped out alongside Delroy Lindo, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington, Aaron Pierre, Wunmi Mosaku, Ruth E. Carter, and more at The Royal Festival Hall. Elsewhere in London, Cynthia Erivo toasted press night for Dracula, while Tramell Tillman and Nia DaCosta gathered at the dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner.

Fashion Week brought Lola Brooke to Motel Studios, and in Milan, Colman Domingo closed out festivities at Omega House as the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics drew stars like Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page to the arena. Back stateside, Spike Lee marked 38 years of School Daze in New York, while Anthony Anderson, Rocsi Diaz, Tabitha Brown, Anderson .Paak, and Lizzo made the rounds.

Let’s get into the week in photos.

TOPICS: 