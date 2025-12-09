HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Art Basel Miami, ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Premiere, Alvin Ailey’s Opening Night Gala, Ashanti, And More

Whether hosting screenings, hitting galas, or shutting down Art Basel parties, Black celebs dominated the week’s biggest moments.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Director Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: “Sinners” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
From Beverly Hills to Miami Beach, Black stars lit up stages, red carpets, and festival floors all week long. Awards season energy kicked off early as Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall helped announce the 83rd Golden Globe nominations, while Damson Idris stepped into the spotlight at a special F1 screening moderated by Octavia Spencer.

In Los Angeles, the Black Excellence Brunch brought out Keisha Senter, Trell Thomas, Loren Lott, and Glynn Turman to celebrate High Horse: The Black Cowboy, while across the globe Naomie Harris, Daniel Kaluuya, and Queen Latifah represented at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Miami Art Week delivered its own star-studded wave—Ice Spice, Lori Harvey, B.o.B, and Justine Skye shut down NYLON House, and Rick Ross hosted a buzzy product showcase. Meanwhile, cultural icons including Oprah Winfrey, Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Hall, and Ryan Coogler made powerful appearances coast-to-coast.

See the standout celeb moments below.

