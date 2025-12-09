Star Gazing: Art Basel Miami, ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Premiere, Alvin Ailey’s Opening Night Gala, Ashanti, And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Director Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: “Sinners” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

From Beverly Hills to Miami Beach, Black stars lit up stages, red carpets, and festival floors all week long. Awards season energy kicked off early as Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall helped announce the 83rd Golden Globe nominations, while Damson Idris stepped into the spotlight at a special F1 screening moderated by Octavia Spencer.

In Los Angeles, the Black Excellence Brunch brought out Keisha Senter, Trell Thomas, Loren Lott, and Glynn Turman to celebrate High Horse: The Black Cowboy, while across the globe Naomie Harris, Daniel Kaluuya, and Queen Latifah represented at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Miami Art Week delivered its own star-studded wave—Ice Spice, Lori Harvey, B.o.B, and Justine Skye shut down NYLON House, and Rick Ross hosted a buzzy product showcase. Meanwhile, cultural icons including Oprah Winfrey, Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Hall, and Ryan Coogler made powerful appearances coast-to-coast.

See the standout celeb moments below.

Colman Domingo LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Colman Domingo attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Skepta LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Skepta attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The cast and director of ‘Sinners.’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Michael B. Jordan, director Ryan Coogler, Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton and Jayme Lawson attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: “Sinners” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are seen at E11EVEN. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 4: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are seen at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 4, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

LaKeith Stanfield LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: LaKeith Stanfield attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Jordan Chiles attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Zoe Saldaña HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Laz Alonso HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Laz Alonso attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Bailey Bass HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Bailey Bass attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Serena Page LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Serena Page attends the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Ariana DeBose attends the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

20th Anniversary Of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Aja Naomi King attends the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Aja Naomi King LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Zuri Hall at the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Zuri Hall BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Zuri Hall attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Kerry Washington attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Chase Infiniti attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Karen Pittman BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Karen Pittman attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Regina Hall BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Regina Hall attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Gabourey Sidibe BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Gabourey Sidibe attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Yvonne Orji BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Yvonne Orji attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cynthia Erivo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cynthia Erivo speak onstage during a special “Wicked For Good” Q&A At The Harmony Gold Theater In Los Angeles, CA at Harmony Gold on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jasmine Guy NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Jasmine Guy attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

Gayle King NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Gayle King attends the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Coco Gauff attends the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 04: Oprah Winfrey greets the audience during the opening show of Oprah ‘In Conversation’ Australia 2025 tour at ICC Sydney Theatre on December 04, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Pusha T and Pharrell NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Pusha T and Pharrell attend the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Patina Miller LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Patina Miller attends STARZ – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” FYC Clips & Conversations on December 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for STARZ)

Ja Rule MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Ja Rule attends the DJ Khaled We The Best Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for We The Best)

Omarion MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Omarion attends the DJ Khaled We The Best Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for We The Best)

Fat Joe, Uncle Luke, Noreaga, Jadakiss and Memphis Bleek MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Fat Joe, Uncle Luke, Noreaga, Jadakiss and Memphis Bleek attend DJ Khaled’s We The Best Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Ashanti PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 04: Singer-songwriter and actress Ashanti is seen performing during The City of Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration on December 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Cynthia Erivo accepts the award at SBIFF’s Kirk Douglas Award. SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Cynthia Erivo accepts the award at SBIFF’s Kirk Douglas Award Honoring Cynthia Erivo at The Ritz Carlton Bacara on December 04, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall (L/R) US actor Marlon Wayans and US actress Skye P. Marshall participate in the nominations announcement event for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on December 8, 2025. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Ciara attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Ciara attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

Phylicia Rashad NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Phylicia Rashad attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Giancarlo Esposito attends Women In Cinema during Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 05, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Naomie Harris JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Naomie Harris attends Women In Cinema during Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 05, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Queen Latifah JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Queen Latifah attends Women In Cinema during Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 05, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Daniel Kaluuya JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 05: Daniel Kaluuya attends Women In Cinema during Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 05, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Naomi Osaka ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 05: Naomi Osaka attends the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Justine Skye MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Justine Skye attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on December 05, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Ice Spice MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Ice Spice attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on December 05, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Lori Harvey MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Lori Harvey attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on December 05, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Rick Ross OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Rick Ross displays THC/CBD-infused beverages, his collaboration with South Beach Brewing partners, while hosting The Boss’s Holiday Brand Showcase at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on December 05, 2025 in Opa Locka, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Glynn Turman LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Glynn Turman attends Black Excellence Brunch in Celebration of Peacock’s “High Horse: The Black Cowboy” on December 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Keisha Senter and Trell Thomas LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Keisha Senter and Trell Thomas attend Black Excellence Brunch in Celebration of Peacock’s “High Horse: The Black Cowboy” on December 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Loren Lott LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Loren Lott attends Black Excellence Brunch in Celebration of Peacock’s “High Horse: The Black Cowboy” on December 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Vivica A. Fox ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 6: Vivica A. Fox speaks during 2025 Atlanta Women’s Expo at AmericasMart Atlanta on December 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Damson Idris and Octavia Spencer CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Damson Idris and Octavia Spencer seen at the Apple Original Films “F1” Special Screening with Damson Idris, moderated by Octavia Spencer on December 07, 2025 in Century City, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images)

Fridayy Fridayy

Morgan Webster, Taylor Webster, and Mecca Pryor