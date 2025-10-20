Star Gazing: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, British Museum Ball, Angel Reese, Janet Jackson, And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every week, stars from across the globe step out in style. Whether it’s a high-profile awards dinner or an intimate industry event, there’s no shortage of Black excellence on display.

This week, London shimmered with star power as Damson Idris, David Oyelowo, and Deborah Ayorinde attended The British Blacklist’s Blacklisted Honours Lunch, while Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, and Chiwetel Ejiofor lit up the British Museum Ball. Across the pond, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and Scott Evans premiered Hulu’s All’s Fair in Los Angeles, while Angel Reese, Law Roach, and Jasmine Tookes brought glamour to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York.

From Paris to Atlanta, our favorite figures continue to make every moment picture-worthy. Step into this week’s gallery for the latest in Black celebrity style and star-studded moments.

Angel Reese backstage. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Jasmine Tookes at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Jasmine Tookes prepares backstage for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Reginae Carter attends the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Reginae Carter attends the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BET)

Toya Johnson in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Toya Johnson attends the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BET)

The champ is here. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Claressa Shields attends the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BET)

Ashley Nicole Moss and Cam Newton ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Ashley Nicole Moss and Cam Newton attend the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BET)

Naomi Campbell attends the British Museum Ball 2025. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Naomi Campbell attends the British Museum Ball 2025 on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for the British Museum)

Janet Jackson in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Janet Jackson attends the British Museum Ball 2025 on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for the British Museum)

Chiwetel Ejiofor in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the British Museum Ball 2025 on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for the British Museum)

Mickalene Thomas poses in front of her work in France. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 18: Artist Mickalene Thomas poses in front of her Paintings at the Nathalie Obadia Gallery on October 18, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash attends the world premiere of Hulu’s “All’s Fair.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Niecy Nash attends the world premiere of Hulu’s “All’s Fair” at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Teyana Taylor attends the world premiere of Hulu’s “All’s Fair” at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Law Roach poses backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Law Roach poses backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Taylor Polidore Williams, Jaylen Barron, Candace Washington, Toks Olagundoye and Yvette Nicole Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Taylor Polidore Williams, Jaylen Barron, Candace Washington, Toks Olagundoye and Yvette Nicole Brown attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Black Women and The Healing Power of Storytelling Panel at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on October 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Former VP Kamala Harris speaks onstage. WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Gala 2025 at Washington National Cathedral on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Deborah Ayorinde at The British Blacklist Blacklisted Honours Lunch. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: Deborah Ayorinde attends The British Blacklist Blacklisted Honours Lunch at Cafe KOKO on October 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The British Blacklist)

Damson Idris in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: Damson Idris attends The British Blacklist Blacklisted Honours Lunch at Cafe KOKO on October 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The British Blacklist)

Kenyon Dixon on the carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Kenyon Dixon attends the world premiere of “Unexpected Christmas” at Harmony Gold on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Rome Flynn attends the world premiere of “Unexpected Christmas.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Rome Flynn attends the world premiere of “Unexpected Christmas” at Harmony Gold on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

David Oyelowo LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: David Oyelowo attends The British Blacklist Blacklisted Honours Lunch at Cafe KOKO on October 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The British Blacklist)