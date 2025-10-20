HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, British Museum Ball, Angel Reese, Janet Jackson, And More

From London to Los Angeles, stars stepped out this week for awards, premieres, and power events across the globe.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)
Every week, stars from across the globe step out in style. Whether it’s a high-profile awards dinner or an intimate industry event, there’s no shortage of Black excellence on display.

This week, London shimmered with star power as Damson Idris, David Oyelowo, and Deborah Ayorinde attended The British Blacklist’s Blacklisted Honours Lunch, while Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, and Chiwetel Ejiofor lit up the British Museum Ball. Across the pond, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and Scott Evans premiered Hulu’s All’s Fair in Los Angeles, while Angel Reese, Law Roach, and Jasmine Tookes brought glamour to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York.

From Paris to Atlanta, our favorite figures continue to make every moment picture-worthy. Step into this week’s gallery for the latest in Black celebrity style and star-studded moments.

