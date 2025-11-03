HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: AfroTech 2025, Time100 Next, LACMA Art + Film Gala, Ashanti And More

Halloween celebrations turned high fashion as people like Janelle Monáe, Coco Jones and Questlove showed out in some head-turning costumes.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·
As the seasons shift and the year settles into its final stretch, Black Hollywood continues to move in style. Whether gracing red carpets, celebrating peers, or taking over Halloween with unforgettable looks, the stars showed up this week with purpose.

In Los Angeles, the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Gala brought out legends like Loretta Devine, Tabitha Brown, and Mickey Guyton, while the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala saw Kerry Washington, Damson Idris, Quinta Brunson, and Tessa Thompson show love to Ryan Coogler. Over in New York, Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash drew in Coco Jones and Questlove, and across the pond, Idris Elba celebrated Sinners at the River Cafe.

AfroTech lit up Houston with appearances from Juvenile, Stacey Abrams, and Angela Rye, while TIME100 Next honored rising global visionaries like Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor. From gala glam to cultural gatherings, this week’s star sightings prove there’s no slowing down the glow.

See some of the week’s best photos below.

