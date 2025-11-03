LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

As the seasons shift and the year settles into its final stretch, Black Hollywood continues to move in style. Whether gracing red carpets, celebrating peers, or taking over Halloween with unforgettable looks, the stars showed up this week with purpose.

In Los Angeles, the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Gala brought out legends like Loretta Devine, Tabitha Brown, and Mickey Guyton, while the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala saw Kerry Washington, Damson Idris, Quinta Brunson, and Tessa Thompson show love to Ryan Coogler. Over in New York, Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash drew in Coco Jones and Questlove, and across the pond, Idris Elba celebrated Sinners at the River Cafe.

AfroTech lit up Houston with appearances from Juvenile, Stacey Abrams, and Angela Rye, while TIME100 Next honored rising global visionaries like Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor. From gala glam to cultural gatherings, this week’s star sightings prove there’s no slowing down the glow.

See some of the week’s best photos below.

01 01 Ashanti celebrates Nelly’s birthday. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 2: Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration at Your 3rd Spot on November 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

02 02 Janelle Monáe in costume. PHOTO CREDIT: Yuxi Liu / BACARDÍ Rum

03 03 Eudoxie and Ludacris at Nelly’s Halloween Party. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Eudoxie Bridges and Ludacris attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

04 04 Nelly and Ashanti ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

05 05 Tamron Hall attends the 2025 Heidi Klum Hallowe’en Party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Tamron Hall attends the 2025 Heidi Klum Hallowe’en Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

06 06 Coco Jones in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Coco Jones attends Heidi Klum’s 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

07 07 Questlove attends Heidi Klum’s 24th Annual Halloween Party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Questlove attends Heidi Klum’s 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

08 08 Jana Craig, Janelle Monáe, and Serena Page Jana Craig, Janelle Monáe, Serena Page at the BACARDÍ Rum Wondaween Party.

09 09 Queen Latifah attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Queen Latifah attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

10 10 Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

11 11 Tessa Thompson in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Tessa Thompson attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

12 12 Doja Cat attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Doja Cat attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

13 13 Miles Caton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Miles Caton attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

14 14 Cynthia Erivo at LACMA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

15 15 Quinta Brunson is all smiles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Quinta Brunson attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

16 16 Ava Duvernay supporting the arts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ava Duvernay attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

17 17 Kerry Washington in Hollywood. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Kerry Washington attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

18 18 Damson Idris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Damson Idris attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

19 19 Laura Harrier at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Laura Harrier, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

20 20 Ryan Destiny LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

21 21 Kwame Onwuachi LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Kwame Onwuachi attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

22 22 Angela Bassett at LACMA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Angela Bassett, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

23 23 Brandee Evans attends the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Actress Brandee Evans attends the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala at the Taglyan Complex on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

24 24 Mickey Guyton attends the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Musical artist Mickey Guyton attends the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala at the Taglyan Complex on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

25 25 Johntá Austin, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly and Bryan-Michael Cox ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 2: (L-R) Johntá Austin, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly and Bryan-Michael Cox attend Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration at Your 3rd Spot on November 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

26 26 Juvenile performs at Blavity House Party. HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Juvenile performs at Blavity House Party during AfroTech Conference 2025 at Discovery Green on October 31, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

27 27 Stacey Abrams speaks at AfroTech. HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Democracy in the World of AI session at AfroTech Conference 2025 at George R. Brown Convention Center on October 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AfroTech)

28 28 Andrew Gillum, Tiffany Cross and Angela Rye HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Andrew Gillum, Tiffany Cross and Angela Rye speak onstage during AfroTech Conference 2025 at George R. Brown Convention Center on October 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AfroTech)

29 29 Kendrick Sampson attends The Living Room Experience AfroTech Edition. HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Kendrick Sampson attends The Living Room Experience AfroTech Edition at The Blank Canvas Space on October 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

30 30 Nia DaCosta arrives at the special screening of ‘Hedda.’ SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Nia DaCosta arrives at the special screening of Nia DaCosta’s “Hedda” at Roxie Theater on October 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

31 31 Wunmi Mosaku And Idris Elba Celebrate ‘Sinners.’ LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: (R-L) Wunmi Mosaku And Idris Elba Celebrate Sinners At The River Cafe on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Warner Bros pictures)

32 32 Megan Thee Stallion appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 29, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 31, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

33 33 Venus Williams BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 27, 2025: Venus Williams appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 30, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

34 34 Taylour Paige BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 27, 2025: “IT: Welcome to Derry” star Taylour Paige appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 29, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

35 35 Chanel Iman attends PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Chanel Iman attends PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala at Perelman Performing Arts Center on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC))

36 36 Simone Missick WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Simone Missick attends a Celebration of Lifetime’s Film Collection “Love Of A Lifetime” at Harriet’s Rooftop on October 28, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

37 37 Naturi Naughton WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Naturi Naughton attends a Celebration of Lifetime’s Film Collection “Love Of A Lifetime” at Harriet’s Rooftop on October 28, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

38 38 Karrueche Tran WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Karrueche Tran attends a Celebration of Lifetime’s Film Collection “Love Of A Lifetime” at Harriet’s Rooftop on October 28, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

39 39 Rosie Perez and Spike Lee attend the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Rosie Perez and Spike Lee attend the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

40 40 Tyla attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2025. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 30: Tyla attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Studios on October 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Glamour)

41 41 Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 TIME100 Next Event at The Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for TIME)

42 42 Nomzamo Mbatha at TIME100 Next. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2025 TIME100 Next Event at The Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

43 43 Tramell Tillman speaks at the 2025 TIME100 Next Event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Tramell Tillman speaks at the 2025 TIME100 Next Event at The Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

44 44 La La Anthony NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: La La Anthony attends 2025 Costume Couture Halloween Party on October 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)