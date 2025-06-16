HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ABFF 2025, Tribeca Festival, Nia Long, Ashanti, Gabrielle Union And More

Celebrities across all industries hit cities like Miami and New York to showcase their influence on the film and television industry.
Larenz Tate and Nia Long attend the “Remembering Love Jones” during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)
By Okla Jones ·

This week, the stars aligned across the country, as several film festivals took place. From Florida to the Big Apple, celebrities were seen out and about, and they did it with style and grace.

In Miami, the 2025 edition of the American Black Film Festival commenced, and it brought out people such as Ashanti, Gabrielle Union, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, and Mara Brock Akil, among others. Up north, New York City hosted the Tribeca Festival, which included film screening, exclusive events, and in-depth discussions about the entertainment industry. The Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Finale Premiere was the place to be, while the “Storytellers” panel with Jasmine Crockett and Whoopi Goldberg really brought insight to some of today’s most important topics.

Take a look at all the stars spotted from coast to coast.

