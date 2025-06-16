Star Gazing: ABFF 2025, Tribeca Festival, Nia Long, Ashanti, Gabrielle Union And More

Larenz Tate and Nia Long attend the “Remembering Love Jones” during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

This week, the stars aligned across the country, as several film festivals took place. From Florida to the Big Apple, celebrities were seen out and about, and they did it with style and grace.

In Miami, the 2025 edition of the American Black Film Festival commenced, and it brought out people such as Ashanti, Gabrielle Union, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, and Mara Brock Akil, among others. Up north, New York City hosted the Tribeca Festival, which included film screening, exclusive events, and in-depth discussions about the entertainment industry. The Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Finale Premiere was the place to be, while the “Storytellers” panel with Jasmine Crockett and Whoopi Goldberg really brought insight to some of today’s most important topics.

Take a look at all the stars spotted from coast to coast.

Larenz Tate and Nia Long. MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Larenz Tate and Nia Long attend the premiere of “Remembering Love Jones” during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Mara Brock Akil at ABFF ’25. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Mara Brock Akil arrives at Forever With Mara Brock Akil during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

Actress Danielle Deadwyler attends the “40 Acres” screening. MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Actress Danielle Deadwyler attends the “40 Acres” screening with Talkback during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at the Miami Beach Convention Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Scott Evans in Miami. MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Scott Evans attends the premiere of “Remembering Love Jones” during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Jemele Hill attends the STARZ: Come Play in Our World panel. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Jemele Hill attends the STARZ: Come Play in Our World during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at the Miami Beach Convention Center on June 13, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

Gabrielle Union at American Black Film Festival. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: Gabrielle Union attends the Sisterhood & Savings A Conversation With Gabrielle Union during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

Chris Paul and Jemele Hill. MIAMI, FL – JUNE 12: Chris Paul and Jemele Hill arrive at After The Game: A Conversation With Chris Paul during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

Ashanti attends “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” panel. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Ashanti attends “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” panel during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

DC Young Fly on stage. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: DC Young Fly performs at the Because They’re Funny Comedy Night Hosted By DC Young Fly during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

Mel Mitchell performs at the Because They’re Funny Comedy Night. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: Mel Mitchell performs at the Because They’re Funny Comedy Night Hosted By DC Young Fly during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

Tyson Beckford, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: (L-R) Tyson Beckford, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete speak onstage at Bravo’s “Kings Court”: Grown Man Business – Love, Life, And The Spotlight panel during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Treyvon E. Eugene/Getty Images for ABFF)

Honoree Nate Burleson and Gayle King attend 83rd Annual Father Of The Year Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: (L-R) Honoree Nate Burleson and Gayle King attend 83rd Annual Father Of The Year Awards on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc.)

Ilfenesh Hadera attends the “Godfather Of Harlem” season 4 finale premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Ilfenesh Hadera attends the “Godfather Of Harlem” season 4 finale premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Swizz Beatz at Tribeca. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Swizz Beatz attends the “Godfather Of Harlem” season 4 finale premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Rome Flynn at the Tribeca Film Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Rome Flynn attends the “Godfather Of Harlem” season 4 finale premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Leon Robinson attends the 17th Annual Moving Mountains for the Arts Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Leon Robinson attends the 17th Annual Moving Mountains for the Arts Gala on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Mona Scott-Young in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Mona Scott-Young attends the 17th Annual Moving Mountains for the Arts Gala on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Idris Elba poses in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Idris Elba attends the MOBO’s Paving The Way Stone photocall at Rush Green Campus on June 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña at the Premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Elio.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Zoe Saldaña attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Elio” at El Capitan Theatre on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Nomzamo Mbatha at the launch of Shaka iLembe Season 2. JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 12: Nomzamo Mbatha at the official launch of Shaka iLembe Season 2 at Monte Casino Cinema on June 12, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The series retells the story of King Shaka of the Zulu Kingdom and his quest to fight for his throne. (Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Whoopi Goldberg. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Whoopi Goldberg speak onstage at Storytellers – Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Ty Dolla $ign and Wallo. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: (L-R) Ty Dolla $ign and Wallo267 attend the “Still Free TC” Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Lena Waithe and Elegance Bratton attend the “Move Ya Body: The Birth of House” premiere. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: (L-R) Lena Waithe and Elegance Bratton attend the “Move Ya Body: The Birth of House” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Two Hip-Hop icons. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Nas and Slick Rick attend the 2025 Tribeca Festival screening of “Victory” on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Morris Chestnut attends the “Watson” Photocall. MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 14: Morris Chestnut attends the “”Watson” Photocall during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 14, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Raekwon and Nas. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Raekwon and Nas attend Raekwon x Purple Private Album Listening Party on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan and Adrian Holmes having fun. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: (L-R) Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan and Adrian Holmes attend Black Opulence: The Intersection of Culture, Class & Capital in Peacock’s “Bel-Air” panel during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

Chris Tucker in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 14: Actor/comedian Chris Tucker arrives onstage during 2025 Big Tigger’s Beltline BikeFest at Lee + White on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)