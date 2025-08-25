HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: AAFCA TV Honors, Invest Fest, Ciara, Keke Palmer And More

From red carpets in Los Angeles to music stages in Atlanta, celebrities lit up every corner of the culture this week.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Actress Issa Rae speaks onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Every week, the stars step out, and with them come the moments that remind us why celebrity culture can sometimes feel larger-than-life. From glitzy stages to unexpected everyday sightings, these appearances capture not only fashion, but also a sense of connection—and proof that many genres are constantly intersecting in fresh and memorable ways.

This week, Los Angeles played host to the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors, where Mara Brock Akil, Lena Waithe, and honoree Sterling K. Brown brought their brilliance to The Hollywood Roosevelt alongside Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and the cast of Peacock’s Bel-Air. Across the country, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated her new album at an exclusive Times Square release party, while Lil Wayne electrified the city of Detroit.

The energy didn’t stop there—Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta featured thought leaders like Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne tha God, and Pinky Cole, while Chance the Rapper’s Star Line Pop Up and YFN Lucci’s homecoming concert gave locals an exciting thing to do this weekend. Elsewhere, names like Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey, Zoë Kravitz, Naomi Osaka, and Keke Palmer proved that elegance and artistry travel just as far off the stage as on it.

Step into the gallery to see this week’s unforgettable moments.

