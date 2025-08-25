ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Actress Issa Rae speaks onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every week, the stars step out, and with them come the moments that remind us why celebrity culture can sometimes feel larger-than-life. From glitzy stages to unexpected everyday sightings, these appearances capture not only fashion, but also a sense of connection—and proof that many genres are constantly intersecting in fresh and memorable ways.

This week, Los Angeles played host to the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors, where Mara Brock Akil, Lena Waithe, and honoree Sterling K. Brown brought their brilliance to The Hollywood Roosevelt alongside Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and the cast of Peacock’s Bel-Air. Across the country, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated her new album at an exclusive Times Square release party, while Lil Wayne electrified the city of Detroit.

The energy didn’t stop there—Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta featured thought leaders like Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Charlamagne tha God, and Pinky Cole, while Chance the Rapper’s Star Line Pop Up and YFN Lucci’s homecoming concert gave locals an exciting thing to do this weekend. Elsewhere, names like Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey, Zoë Kravitz, Naomi Osaka, and Keke Palmer proved that elegance and artistry travel just as far off the stage as on it.

Step into the gallery to see this week’s unforgettable moments.

The lovely couple in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole attend day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during Invest Fest. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: attends day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ian Dunlap, Troy Millings, Kenny Burns, and Rashad Bilal attend Invest Fest. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Ian Dunlap, Troy Millings, Kenny Burns, and Rashad Bilal attend day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Issa Rae at Invest Fest 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Actress Issa Rae speaks onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Invest Fest hosts Paige Shari Addison and Anisa Breneé. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Paige Shari’ Addison and Anisa Breneé attend day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne performs at Little Caesars Arena. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 23: Lil Wayne performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

YFN Lucci and Quavo perform in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: YFN Lucci and Quavo perform onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Latto performs onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Rapper Latto performs onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Jackson State University Sonic Boom. HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 23: Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South perform during the 2025 National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

FAMU at the 2025 National Battle Of The Bands. HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 23: A drum major of Florida A&M University Marching “100” performs during the 2025 National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The cast of ‘Bel-Air’ at the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Honorees Joivan Wade, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones and Cassandra Freeman attend the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Honorees Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and Jordin Sparks attends the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and Jordin Sparks attends the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lena Waithe and honoree Mara Brock Akil in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Lena Waithe and honoree Mara Brock Akil attend the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jimmy Akingbola LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Jimmy Akingbola attends the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good having fun. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson takes a photo of Ciara. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Russell Wilson takes a photo of Ciara at her album signing event at Legacy Dumbo on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The Weeknd performs in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: The Weeknd performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Dee-1, Chance the Rapper, and KC Da Producer attend the Star Line Pop Up. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: Dee-1, Chance the Rapper, and KC Da Producer attend the Star Line Pop Up with Chance The Rapper at JB’s Record Lounge on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Waka Flocka Flame supports his mother. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Waka Flocka Flame and Deb Antney attend Deb’s House S2 Screening – Special Advanced Screening at Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for AMC Networks)

Keke Palmer poses for a picture. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Keke Palmer poses for portrait at Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx at The Village Recording Studio on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Angela Bassett in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Angela Bassett is seen after her segment on “Good Day New York” on August 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

‘Churchy’ premiere in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: (L-R) Mark JP Hood, Nic Few, Jasmine Luv, Tabitha Brown, Tahir Moore, Quin Walters, Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks and Anthony Elfonzia attend the BET+ “Churchy” Los Angeles Premiere at Linwood Dunn Theater on August 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+)

Zoë Kravitz attends the CAUGHT STEALING UK Gala Screening. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Zoë Kravitz attends the CAUGHT STEALING UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday 19 August 2025. The film will be released only in cinemas from 29 August 2025 on August 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey poses for a picture. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Halle Bailey attends Nick Jonas and Fossil Present: Fossil Dinner at Soho Diner on August 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Fossil)