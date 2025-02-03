Star Gazing: 2025 GRAMMY Awards, NFL Pro Bowl Games, Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Teyana Taylor attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

This past week, Black excellence was on full display across music, philanthropy, and sports as some of our favorite celebrities and athletes made headlines. From history-making wins to the league’s most talented players showing off their skills, the beginning or February was filled with plenty of exciting moments.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, artists such as Beyoncé, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Shaboozey and more represented the culture in the best way possible, taking home several awards between them, along with delivering powerful performances in the process. Prior to the ceremony, stars gathered for a cause at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, where Yvonne Orji, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Law Roach, and Teyana Taylor showed up in support of Black-owned businesses affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

And in sports, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games brought out top-tier talent like Russell Wilson, Myles Garrett, and Ja’Marr Chase, as the league’s best players battled it out in an epic skills competition at the University of Central Florida.

Let’s take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

Doechii wins Best Rap Album. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Doechii (R) accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Alligator Bites Never Heal” with Celesia Moore (L) onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lena Waithe congratulates Doechii. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Lena Waithe and Doechii attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

R&B royalty. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, and Muni Long attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Doechii, Halle Bailey, and Ty Dolla $ign attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Doechii, Halle Bailey, and Ty Dolla $ign attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys take a picture. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Deans. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shaboozey performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yvonne Orji hosts the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Yvonne Orji attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Terry Lewis, Andra Day and Jimmy Jam attend the Black Music Action Coalition. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Terry Lewis, Andra Day and Jimmy Jam attend the Black Music Action Coalition, Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis’ 3rd Annual Music Maker Grants at Delilah on January 29, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Big Sean launches his new book in Los Angeles. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Big Sean attends the launch of his new book “Go Higher: Five Practices For Purpose, Success, And Inner Peace” at Book Soup on January 29, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the Los Angeles screening of “Happy Anniversary.” GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the Los Angeles screening of “Happy Anniversary” at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on January 29, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Law Roach in L.A. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Law Roach attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Captain America in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Anthony Mackie attends the UK Photocall of Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” at Trafalgar Square on January 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Keke and J-Hud take a selfie. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Keke Palmer appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 31, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Sanaa Lathan attends the The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: Sanaa Lathan attends the The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2025 on January 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)

Porsha Williams in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: Porsha Williams attends the The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2025 on January 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)

Teyana Taylor in all red. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: Teyana Taylor attends the The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2025 on January 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)

Babyface and Sheila E. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Babyface and Sheila E. attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kelly Rowland smiles for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Kelly Rowland attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer in a sleek silver dress. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Keke Palmer attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Jesse Williams suited up. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jesse Williams attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Teyana, ’nuff said. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Teyana Taylor attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Lori Harvey stuns in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Lori Harvey attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Bresha Webb styles on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Bresha Webb attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

‘Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Janelle James attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley doing what she does best. COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on in the first half during their game against the Auburn Tigers at Colonial Life Arena on February 02, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson signs autographs at the NFL Pro Bowl Games. ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers signs autographs prior to the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)