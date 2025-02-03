HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 GRAMMY Awards, NFL Pro Bowl Games, Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey And More

Black celebrities took center stage this week as the biggest names in music, sports, and philanthropy made waves across the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Teyana Taylor attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
This past week, Black excellence was on full display across music, philanthropy, and sports as some of our favorite celebrities and athletes made headlines. From history-making wins to the league’s most talented players showing off their skills, the beginning or February was filled with plenty of exciting moments.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, artists such as Beyoncé, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Shaboozey and more represented the culture in the best way possible, taking home several awards between them, along with delivering powerful performances in the process. Prior to the ceremony, stars gathered for a cause at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, where Yvonne Orji, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Law Roach, and Teyana Taylor showed up in support of Black-owned businesses affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

And in sports, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games brought out top-tier talent like Russell Wilson, Myles Garrett, and Ja’Marr Chase, as the league’s best players battled it out in an epic skills competition at the University of Central Florida.

Let’s take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

