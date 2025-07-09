Star Gazing: 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Patti LaBelle and Jill Scott onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

New Orleans was once again the epicenter of Black culture, creativity, and community during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola®. Over the Fourth of July weekend, stars from across entertainment, politics, and business came together to celebrate ESSENCE’s 55-year legacy—and to remind festivalgoers why this event remains one of the summer’s must-attend moments.

From powerhouse performances at the Caesars Superdome to thought-provoking conversations at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, every stage and space buzzed with energy and elegance. Whether making surprise appearances in the crowd or commanding attention on the red carpet, your favorite celebs showed up—and showed out—in true ESSENCE fashion.

The festival’s 20+ curated experiences, including the ESSENCE Film Festival, BeautyCon, Suede Men’s Experience, and the highly anticipated return of the Super Lounges, created countless moments where star power and cultural pride collided.

Keep scrolling to catch who we spotted this weekend—from music legends and rising stars to changemakers and cultural icons—at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Keke and Kandi embrace. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) (L-R) Keke Palmer and Kandi Burruss speak onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The cast of ‘Divorced Sistas’ in NOLA. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Porscha Coleman, LeToya Luckett-Coles, Khadeen Indréa, Jennifer Sears and Briana Price attend the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Bobby Carter and Maxwell talk music. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: (L-R) Bobby Carter and Maxwell speak onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Luke, Lynn, and Jason of ‘THE CHI.’ NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: (L-R) Luke James, Lynn Whitfield and Jason Weaver attend the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Master P speaks onstage at ESSENCE. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Master P speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jordan Chiles at the Convention Center. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The hostess with the most. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Eva Marcille speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Chico Bean and Roland Martin at the Evening Concert Series. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Chico Bean and Roland Martin attend the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Mara Brock Akil and Steve Jones. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Mara Brock Akil and Steve Jones, Creator, Hollywood Confidential speak onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Ari Lennox performs onstage in the Superlounge. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Ari Lennox performs onstage in the VVIP Superlounge Experience during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola – Day 2 – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Mara Brock Akil. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Honoree Mara Brock Akil attends the National Urban League Women In Harmony Awards Luncheon during the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at The Ritz-Carlton on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss, Weezy WTF, and Mandii B during a live taping of ‘Decisions, Decisions.’ NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Weezy WTF, and Mandii B speak onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Night 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The Isley Brothers at EFOC. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

GloRilla shows love. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: GloRilla (C) performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lucky Daye has his homecoming. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Lucky Daye performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Muni Long in the Convention Center. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Muni Long attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Babyface. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Babyface performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Donell Jones at ESSENCE. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Donell Jones performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Buju Banton brings Kingston to the states. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Buju Banton performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Erykah Badu performs at ESSENCE. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Erykah Badu performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jill and Jazmine. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Jill Scott and Jazmine Sullivan onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

LL Cool at Jermaine Dupri pay homage to Quincy Jones. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: LL Cool J performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Sistas With Voices. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, and Tamara “Taj” George of SWV perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Robin Thicke, Tyrese Gibson, and Al B. Sure! NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Robin Thicke, Tyrese Gibson, and Al B. Sure! perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The multitalented Keke Palmer. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Keke Palmer performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tamar Braxton channels her inner Mary J. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Tamar Braxton performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Angela Rye at GBEF. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Angela Rye attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Druski speaks at the SUEDE Men’s Experience. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Erika Alexander and Kim Coles celebrate ‘Living Single’ NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Erika Alexander and Kim Coles attend the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nasir Jones. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Nas performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Master P and Keri Hilson embrace during his farewell performance. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Master P and Keri Hilson perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Boys II Men. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris, and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

DeVon Franklin and Tyler Lepley in New Orleans. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: (L-R) DeVon Franklin and Tyler Lepley attend a special look at The Tyler Perry Universe at Essence Festival on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images for Netflix)

Yandy Smith-Harris, Shamea Morton and Quad Webb. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Yandy Smith-Harris, Shamea Morton and Quad Webb attend the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)