HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

From the Superdome to the Convention Center, the stars aligned in the Crescent City for a weekend of unforgettable Black excellence.
Star Gazing: 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Patti LaBelle and Jill Scott onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
By Okla Jones ·

New Orleans was once again the epicenter of Black culture, creativity, and community during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola®. Over the Fourth of July weekend, stars from across entertainment, politics, and business came together to celebrate ESSENCE’s 55-year legacy—and to remind festivalgoers why this event remains one of the summer’s must-attend moments.

From powerhouse performances at the Caesars Superdome to thought-provoking conversations at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, every stage and space buzzed with energy and elegance. Whether making surprise appearances in the crowd or commanding attention on the red carpet, your favorite celebs showed up—and showed out—in true ESSENCE fashion.

The festival’s 20+ curated experiences, including the ESSENCE Film Festival, BeautyCon, Suede Men’s Experience, and the highly anticipated return of the Super Lounges, created countless moments where star power and cultural pride collided.

Keep scrolling to catch who we spotted this weekend—from music legends and rising stars to changemakers and cultural icons—at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

TOPICS: 