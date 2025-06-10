Star Gazing: 2025 BET Awards, Simone Biles, Victoria Monét And More

HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 BET Awards, The French Open, Governors Ball, Simone Biles, Victoria Monét And More

From Tyla’s Governors Ball set to Victoria Monét’s stunning appearances, see who stepped out and stole the spotlight.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Simone Biles attends Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising” FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
The past few days have been full of unforgettable wins, glam moments, and star-studded scenes from coast to coast. Whether on red carpets or courtside, our favorite celebrities showed up and showed out, leaving their mark on yet another unforgettable chapter in pop culture.

This week, the BET Awards took center stage, with Kevin Hart at the helm and appearances from Kai Cenat, Jamie Foxx, Taraji P. Henson, Mya, GloRilla, Quinta Brunson, Mariah Carey, Kash Doll, and more. Across the Atlantic, all eyes were on Coco Gauff as she claimed victory at the French Open in Paris, with Odell Beckham Jr., Spike Lee, and Pharrell Williams cheering from the stands. Back in the States, Tyla lit up the stage at the Governor’s Ball, while Simone Biles and Yvonne Orji hit the red carpet at Netflix’s FYSEE event celebrating Simone Biles Rising. And in Harlem, stars gathered at the Apollo Theater for its 2025 Spring Benefit, rounding out a week filled with excellence, elegance, and undeniable Black star power.

Take a look at all the stars out and about.

