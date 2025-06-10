Star Gazing: 2025 BET Awards, Simone Biles, Victoria Monét And More

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Simone Biles attends Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising” FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The past few days have been full of unforgettable wins, glam moments, and star-studded scenes from coast to coast. Whether on red carpets or courtside, our favorite celebrities showed up and showed out, leaving their mark on yet another unforgettable chapter in pop culture.

This week, the BET Awards took center stage, with Kevin Hart at the helm and appearances from Kai Cenat, Jamie Foxx, Taraji P. Henson, Mya, GloRilla, Quinta Brunson, Mariah Carey, Kash Doll, and more. Across the Atlantic, all eyes were on Coco Gauff as she claimed victory at the French Open in Paris, with Odell Beckham Jr., Spike Lee, and Pharrell Williams cheering from the stands. Back in the States, Tyla lit up the stage at the Governor’s Ball, while Simone Biles and Yvonne Orji hit the red carpet at Netflix’s FYSEE event celebrating Simone Biles Rising. And in Harlem, stars gathered at the Apollo Theater for its 2025 Spring Benefit, rounding out a week filled with excellence, elegance, and undeniable Black star power.

Take a look at all the stars out and about.

Victoria Monét attends BET 45 Dinner. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Victoria Monét attends BET 45 Dinner at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 07, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for BET)

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Charlie Wilson, Jamie Foxx and Free at the Peacock Theater. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Charlie Wilson, Jamie Foxx and Free attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Taraji P. Henson performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Taraji P. Henson performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Mya in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Mya poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Keyshia Cole and GloRilla perform onstage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Keyshia Cole and GloRilla perform onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Lil Wayne is back on the scene. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Andra Day attends the BET Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Andra Day attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The stars of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey performs onstage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Amerie in all-white. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Amerie performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Hayes Family. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

B2K reunites. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Ashanti in all-black. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Ashanti attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The Hart couple in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Skyh Black and KJ Smith +1. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Doechii accepts Best Female Hip-Hop artist award. Winner of Best Female Hip Hop Artist US rapper singer Doechii speaks on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington poses in the press room. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Kerry Washington poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Fredericks at the BET Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Melissa Fredericks and KevOnStage attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indrea, and Jennifer Sears. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indrea, and Jennifer Sears attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Alex Isley. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Alex Isley attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the French Open. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 8: Odell Beckham Jr. attends the men’s final on day 15 of the 2025 French Open, Roland-Garros 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium on June 8, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Spike Lee and Pharell Williams in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 08: Spike Lee and Pharell Williams are seen on Day Fifteen of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)

Kid Cudi at the Tribeca Film Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Kid Cudi attends the Shorts: Playlist during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Coco Gauff celebrates her win at the French Open. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 07: Coco Gauff of United States celebrates winning championship point against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indrea, and Jennifer Sears. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: (L-R) Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, Khadeen Indréa, LeToya Luckett and Jennifer Sears attend the premiere screening of BET+’s New Series “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Tyla performs during the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Tyla performs during the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Idris Elba in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Idris Elba attends the panel Idris Elba In Conversation: Creativity As Capital For Change at Truman Brewery during SXSW London 2025 on June 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Simone Biles and Yvonne Orji. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Simone Biles and Yvonne Orji attend Netflix’s FYSEE “Simone Biles Rising” ATAS Official at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Aldis Hodge attends the Prime Video Presents Germany 2025 Event. COLOGNE, GERMANY – JUNE 04: US actor Aldis Hodge attends the Prime Video Presents Germany 2025 Event at Balloni Hallen on June 4, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)

Styles P, Jadakiss, Shirley Needam and Sheek Louch attend Jadakiss’ 50th Birthday. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 03: (L-R) Styles P, Jadakiss, Shirley Needam and Sheek Louch attend Jadakiss’ 50th Birthday Party on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)