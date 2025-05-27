HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 American Music Awards, Cannes Film Festival, NBA Playoffs, Janet Jackson, Ciara And More

Black excellence was front and center at the events, the Gordon Parks Foundation Gala, and beyond—where standout performances and fierce fashion stole the spotlight.
Ciara at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman/Penske Media via Getty Images)
As spring transitions to summer, the spotlight on Black celebrities burned brighter than ever this past week, with high-profile appearances, powerful performances, and milestone achievements. Whether dazzling on international runways, commanding award show stages, or raising funds for transformative causes, these moments celebrated talent, culture, and purpose.

The American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, delivered a star-studded spectacle. Kehlani, Jordan Chiles, Tiffany Haddish, Shaboozey, and Ciara turned heads with striking fashion, but the night belonged to Janet Jackson. Introduced by Tasha Smith, Jackson was honored with the prestigious Icon Award, joining an elite group that includes Rihanna and Lionel Richie. She delivered a flawless performance of “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You,” marking her first televised onstage appearance since 2018. Jackson’s influence on pop music’s global landscape was undeniable, and her appearance was a major highlight of the night’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, across the country, the Gordon Parks Foundation’s annual Awards Dinner and Auction brought together a constellation of stars at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event honored luminaries including Bethann Hardison, Rashid Johnson, Anna Wintour, and Ambassador Andrew Young, and raised a record-breaking $3 million to support emerging artists and educational initiatives. Attendees such as Colman Domingo, Tyson Beckford, and Aurora James emphasized the evening’s powerful blend of artistry and activism. Musical performances by GRAMMY Award-winner Andra Day, delivering a stirring rendition of “Rise Up,” and The Roots’ Dave Guy added a poignant touch to the celebration. The gala highlighted Parks’s enduring legacy as an artist and a catalyst for social change, with heartfelt speeches and moments of recognition underscoring the significance of his work.

The past few days also buzzed with celebrity appearances across the globe. Jaden Smith and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were spotted in Avignon, France, at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 presentation. In Cannes, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Wright, and Ilfenesh Hadera lent their star power to the Highest 2 Lowest press conference. On the sports front, NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines during the Eastern Conference Finals, while Roy Wood Jr. added his signature comedic flair to the Sports Emmy Awards.

Now, take a closer look at this week’s edition of Star Gazing below.

