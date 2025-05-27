Ciara at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As spring transitions to summer, the spotlight on Black celebrities burned brighter than ever this past week, with high-profile appearances, powerful performances, and milestone achievements. Whether dazzling on international runways, commanding award show stages, or raising funds for transformative causes, these moments celebrated talent, culture, and purpose.

The American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, delivered a star-studded spectacle. Kehlani, Jordan Chiles, Tiffany Haddish, Shaboozey, and Ciara turned heads with striking fashion, but the night belonged to Janet Jackson. Introduced by Tasha Smith, Jackson was honored with the prestigious Icon Award, joining an elite group that includes Rihanna and Lionel Richie. She delivered a flawless performance of “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You,” marking her first televised onstage appearance since 2018. Jackson’s influence on pop music’s global landscape was undeniable, and her appearance was a major highlight of the night’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, across the country, the Gordon Parks Foundation’s annual Awards Dinner and Auction brought together a constellation of stars at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event honored luminaries including Bethann Hardison, Rashid Johnson, Anna Wintour, and Ambassador Andrew Young, and raised a record-breaking $3 million to support emerging artists and educational initiatives. Attendees such as Colman Domingo, Tyson Beckford, and Aurora James emphasized the evening’s powerful blend of artistry and activism. Musical performances by GRAMMY Award-winner Andra Day, delivering a stirring rendition of “Rise Up,” and The Roots’ Dave Guy added a poignant touch to the celebration. The gala highlighted Parks’s enduring legacy as an artist and a catalyst for social change, with heartfelt speeches and moments of recognition underscoring the significance of his work.

The past few days also buzzed with celebrity appearances across the globe. Jaden Smith and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were spotted in Avignon, France, at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 presentation. In Cannes, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Wright, and Ilfenesh Hadera lent their star power to the Highest 2 Lowest press conference. On the sports front, NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines during the Eastern Conference Finals, while Roy Wood Jr. added his signature comedic flair to the Sports Emmy Awards.

Now, take a closer look at this week’s edition of Star Gazing below.

Janet Jackson accepts the ICON Award. US singer songwriter Janet Jackson accepts the ICON Award onstage during the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SZA accepts the Favorite R&B Song award for “Saturn.” LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA (R) accepts the Favorite R&B Song award for “Saturn” from Tiffany Haddish onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kai Cenat at the 2025 American Music Awards. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kai Cenat arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Ciara in Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ciara arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jon Batiste and Tiffany Haddish attend the 2025 American Music Awards. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon Batiste and Tiffany Haddish attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

JaNa Craig at the AMAs. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY JaNa Craig attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jordan Chiles in all-white. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shaboozey attends the 2025 American Music Awards in Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Shaboozey attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kehlani on the purple carpet. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kehlani attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The host with the most. Host US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses in the press room during the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Playoff basketball at its best. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 25: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks defends against Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tyrese Haliburton energizes the crowd. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 25: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts against the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri speaks onstage during Netflix FYSEE: ‘Big Mouth.’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 22: Ayo Edebiri speaks onstage during Netflix FYSEE: Big Mouth at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Viola Davis is seen at Hotel Martinez. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Viola Davis is seen at Hotel Martinez during day eleven of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo chat at the amfAR Gala. CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 22: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched.) Taraji P. Henson attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Justice Baiden and Summer Walker in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 24: Justice Baiden and Summer Walker attend Memorial Day Weekend Takeover Party at Bamboo Atlanta on May 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ciara attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025. CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Ciara attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026. AVIGNON, FRANCE – MAY 22: Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025 in Avignon, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/WireImage)

Jaden Smith styling as usual. AVIGNON, FRANCE – MAY 22: Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025 in Avignon, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/WireImage)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in France. AVIGNON, FRANCE – MAY 22: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025 in Avignon, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/WireImage)

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025. CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Odell Beckham Jr. attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Spike and Tonya wave to the crowd. CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Roy Wood Jr. attends the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Kijafa and Michael Vick attend the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Kijafa Vick and Michael Vick attend the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Tyson Beckford, Bethann Hardison and Aurora James attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: (L-R) Tyson Beckford, Bethann Hardison and Aurora James attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)

Andrew Young speaks onstage in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Andrew Young speaks onstage at The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)

Andra Day performs onstage at The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Andra Day performs onstage at The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)

Gayle King and Colman Domingo in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: (L-R) Gayle King and Colman Domingo attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)

Dapper Dan, period. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Dapper Dan attends The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)

Hank Willis Thomas and Rashid Johnson appear onstage during The Gordon Parks Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: (L-R) Hank Willis Thomas and Rashid Johnson appear onstage during The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)

Ozwald Boateng, Gayle King and Jay Ellis. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: (L-R) Ozwald Boateng, Gayle King and Jay Ellis attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation)