Star Gazing: 56th NAACP Image Awards, 2025 ABFF Honors, The SAG Awards, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington And More

With awards season in full effect, many of the industry’s biggest and brightest descended on cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta to celebrate Black excellence.
US actress Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Perez” during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Awards season is in full swing, and Black excellence is taking center stage across Hollywood’s most prestigious events. From the 56th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena to the ABFF Honors in Los Angeles, the industry’s brightest stars have been stepping out in style to celebrate culture, talent, and legacy.

At the NAACP Image Awards, history was made as The Six Triple Eight won for Outstanding Motion Picture, Dave Chappelle received the President’s Award, and the legendary Wayans family was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vice President Kamala Harris was also honored, while Keke Palmer took home the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. The star-studded evening brought out luminaries like Taraji P. Henson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Gabrielle Union, and Morris Chestnut, all dressed to impress.

Meanwhile, the ABFF Honors paid tribute to Black storytelling and talent in an intimate, non-competitive ceremony. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Giancarlo Esposito, and rising star Aaron Pierre were among this year’s honorees. Elsewhere, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, and other A-listers turned heads at events like the SAG Awards, ensuring that this awards season remains one for the books.

Take a look at all the Black celebrities that were out and about this week.

