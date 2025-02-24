Star Gazing: 56th NAACP Image Awards, 2025 ABFF Honors, The SAG Awards, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington And More

US actress Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Perez” during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Awards season is in full swing, and Black excellence is taking center stage across Hollywood’s most prestigious events. From the 56th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena to the ABFF Honors in Los Angeles, the industry’s brightest stars have been stepping out in style to celebrate culture, talent, and legacy.

At the NAACP Image Awards, history was made as The Six Triple Eight won for Outstanding Motion Picture, Dave Chappelle received the President’s Award, and the legendary Wayans family was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vice President Kamala Harris was also honored, while Keke Palmer took home the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. The star-studded evening brought out luminaries like Taraji P. Henson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Gabrielle Union, and Morris Chestnut, all dressed to impress.

Meanwhile, the ABFF Honors paid tribute to Black storytelling and talent in an intimate, non-competitive ceremony. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Giancarlo Esposito, and rising star Aaron Pierre were among this year’s honorees. Elsewhere, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, and other A-listers turned heads at events like the SAG Awards, ensuring that this awards season remains one for the books.

Take a look at all the Black celebrities that were out and about this week.

Cynthia Erivo at the SAG Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Cynthia Erivo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Kerry Washington attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler in all red. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson on the carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Quinta Brunson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Janelle James poses for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Janelle James attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams suited up. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Tyler James Williams attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo dressed to the nines. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Colman Domingo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ebony Obsidian shines bright. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Ebony Obsidian attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Emayatzy Corinealdi attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Emayatzy Corinealdi attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Jurnee Smollett on the purple carpet. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jurnee Smollett attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union is all smiles. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Gabrielle Union attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Chloe Bailey and her beautiful dress. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

The legendary Lela Rochon. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lela Rochon attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Tyla appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Tyla appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on February 18, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Yarish/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times.

Coco and J-Hud. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – February 18, 2025: Coco Jones appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing February 21, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Ashley Rios attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Ashley Rios attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Larenz Tate and the ABFF Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Larenz Tate attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Gia Peppers poses for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Gia Peppers attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Aaron Pierre in Beverly Hills. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Pierre attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Lance and Rebecca Gross. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

The iconic Loretta Devine. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Loretta Devine attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Brandon T. Jackson attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Brandon T. Jackson attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Yvonne Orji in all black. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Yvonne Orji attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Tika Sumpter strikes a pose. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Tika Sumpter attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Ashanti attends the No Address premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Ashanti attends the No Address Los Angeles premiere at DGA Theater Complex on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for NO ADDRESS MOVIE)

Pretty Vee and Charlamagne Tha God. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 19: Pretty Vee and Charlamagne Tha God attend “The Pretty Victory” Book Tour on February 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NBA Champions in NYC. BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum attend the Premiere of HBO Original Documentary Series “Celtics City” on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for HBO)

Trevor Jackson attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Trevor Jackson attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Nandi Howard and Barkue Tubman are all smiles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Nandi Howard and Barkue Tubman pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Morris Chestnut sports a stylish coat. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Morris Chestnut attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey, Michael Rainey Jr., and Jurnee Smollett take a photo backstage. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Chloe Bailey, Michael Rainey Jr., winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award for “Power Book II: Ghost,” and Jurnee Smollett attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Brotherly love. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Edwin Hodge and Aldis Hodge attend the Preshow for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for BET)

Byron Phillips, Dave Chappelle and Reginald Hudlin pose in the Trophy Lounge at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Byron Phillips, Dave Chappelle and Reginald Hudlin pose in the Trophy Lounge at the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

The beautiful cast of “The Six Triple Eight.” PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Shanice Williams, Moriah Brown, Kylie Jefferson, Pepi Sonuga, Kerry Washington, Nicole Avant, Ebony Obsidian, Sarah Jeffery and Milauna Jackson, winners of the Outstanding Motion Picture award for “The Six Triple Eight” pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

The Wayans Family celebrate their NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Craig Wayans, Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., winners of the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award, pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

Taraji P. Henson had a great evening. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Taraji P. Henson poses with her Image Awards in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

Anika Noni Rose at the Black Excellence Brunch. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Anika Noni Rose attends the Black Excellence Brunch Proudly Supported by Disney on February 08, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

Tina Knowles attends the Black Excellence Brunch. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Tina Knowles attends the Black Excellence Brunch Proudly Supported by Disney on February 08, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

Javicia Leslie in California. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Javicia Leslie attends the Black Excellence Brunch Proudly Supported by Disney on February 08, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)