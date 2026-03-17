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7 Spring TV Shows with Black Leads You Don't Want To Miss

From Zendaya’s final run in ‘Euphoria’ to Chase Infiniti leading ‘The Testaments,’ these are the picks you should add to your rotation this season.
7 Spring TV Shows with Black Leads You Don't Want To Miss
By Okla Jones ·
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Welcome to a brand new season. Fortunately, this is when networks and streamers start rolling out some of their most talked-about releases, mixing in returning favorites with new series that already have strong casts behind them.

In the coming months, a few heavy hitters are back in rotation. Euphoria returns with Zendaya leading the way as Rue steps into a new phase, while Sterling K. Brown continues to anchor Paradise as the search for answers deepens. Over on CBS, Skye P. Marshall shines as Olympia in Matlock with more pressure inside the firm, and Kerry Washington joins Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara in Imperfect Women, a series with an exciting storyline. At the same time, The Testaments brings ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree Chase Infiniti back to television, and Kevin Hart steps in with Funny AF on Netflix.

There’s definitely some great options to choose from this time around; whether you’re tuning in weekly or letting a few episodes stack up so you can binge, make sure you’re able to keep up.

Here’s what to watch this spring.

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