7 Spring TV Shows with Black Leads You Don't Want To Miss

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Welcome to a brand new season. Fortunately, this is when networks and streamers start rolling out some of their most talked-about releases, mixing in returning favorites with new series that already have strong casts behind them.

In the coming months, a few heavy hitters are back in rotation. Euphoria returns with Zendaya leading the way as Rue steps into a new phase, while Sterling K. Brown continues to anchor Paradise as the search for answers deepens. Over on CBS, Skye P. Marshall shines as Olympia in Matlock with more pressure inside the firm, and Kerry Washington joins Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara in Imperfect Women, a series with an exciting storyline. At the same time, The Testaments brings ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree Chase Infiniti back to television, and Kevin Hart steps in with Funny AF on Netflix.

There’s definitely some great options to choose from this time around; whether you’re tuning in weekly or letting a few episodes stack up so you can binge, make sure you’re able to keep up.

Here’s what to watch this spring.

Paradise Season 2 (Hulu) The search for answers continues in Paradise, where Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier moves through a world shaped by disaster. Alongside Enuka Okuma and Julianne Nicholson, the story begins to introduce new layers to the crisis, with clues suggesting there may be more to the collapse than anyone first believed.

Matlock Season 2 (CBS / Paramount+) Inside the firm, Olympia Lawrence continues to navigate ambition and pressure as Matlock returns. Skye P. Marshall builds on the character’s rising influence while working opposite Kathy Bates, with new cases and internal politics pushing her closer to a defining moment in her legal career this season.

Imperfect Women (Apple TV+) – March 18 In Imperfect Women, Kerry Washington joins Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara in a story that centers on a fractured friendship. What begins with a violent event unfolds into something deeper, as each character’s perspective reveals new information about the past and the choices that led them here.

The Testaments (Hulu & Disney+) – April 8 Chase Infiniti leads The Testaments as Agnes, a young woman raised within Gilead’s strict system. The story follows her as she begins to question her surroundings, setting off a shift that could impact not only her future, but the system itself.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart (Netflix) – April 10 Kevin Hart steps into the role of host in Funny AF, guiding a new group of comedians through a competitive showcase. The series focuses on performance and growth, giving contestants a platform to refine their voice while navigating the pressure that comes with stepping on stage.

Euphoria Season 3 (HBO Max) – April 12 Years after high school, Euphoria returns with Zendaya’s Rue still working through the weight of her past. The final season brings back Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi, while adding Danielle Deadwyler and others as the story shifts into a new phase of adulthood.